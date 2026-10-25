استعاد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الشباب نغمة الانتصارات، بعد فوزه على نظيره الفتح، في مباراة مهمة أعادت الثقة لليث بعد فترة من عدم الاستقرار الفني والإداري.
وجاء الانتصار على الفتح ليضع حداً لسلسلة من النتائج المتذبذبة، حيث لم يحقق الشباب سوى انتصارين فقط في 11 جولة بدوري روشن، مقابل 5 تعادلات و4 خسائر.
وأكدت مصادر مقربة أن الفوز يمثل دفعة معنوية كبيرة للاعبين والجهاز الفني، في وقت كان الفريق بأمس الحاجة فيه إلى نتيجة إيجابية تعيد التوازن وتخفف الضغوط عن الجميع.
وشهدت مسيرة الشباب هذا الموسم تقلبات واضحة، بدأت بخسارتين أمام القادسية والوحدة، ثم 3 تعادلات متتالية أمام الخليج والرياض والحزم، قبل الخسارة أمام الهلال والخلود، والتعادل مع الفيحاء، ثم الفوز على التعاون، والتعادل مع الفيصلي، وأخيراً الفوز على الفتح.
ويرى متابعون أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مزيداً من الاستقرار والعمل بهدوء بعيداً عن القرارات المتسرعة، من أجل بناء فريق قادر على استعادة هيبته والمنافسة بما يليق بتاريخ النادي وطموحات جماهيره.
The first football team of Al-Shabab Club has regained the winning rhythm after defeating its counterpart Al-Fateh in an important match that restored confidence to the Lions after a period of technical and administrative instability.
The victory over Al-Fateh put an end to a series of fluctuating results, as Al-Shabab had only achieved two victories in 11 rounds of the Roshan League, alongside 5 draws and 4 losses.
Close sources confirmed that the win represents a significant morale boost for the players and the coaching staff, at a time when the team desperately needed a positive result to restore balance and alleviate pressure on everyone.
This season, Al-Shabab's journey has seen clear fluctuations, starting with two losses against Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Wahda, followed by three consecutive draws against Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Hazm, then losses against Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, a draw with Al-Fayha, a win against Al-Taawun, a draw with Al-Faisaly, and finally a win against Al-Fateh.
Observers believe that the upcoming phase requires more stability and calm work away from hasty decisions, in order to build a team capable of regaining its prestige and competing in a manner befitting the club's history and the aspirations of its fans.