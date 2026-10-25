The first football team of Al-Shabab Club has regained the winning rhythm after defeating its counterpart Al-Fateh in an important match that restored confidence to the Lions after a period of technical and administrative instability.



The victory over Al-Fateh put an end to a series of fluctuating results, as Al-Shabab had only achieved two victories in 11 rounds of the Roshan League, alongside 5 draws and 4 losses.



Close sources confirmed that the win represents a significant morale boost for the players and the coaching staff, at a time when the team desperately needed a positive result to restore balance and alleviate pressure on everyone.



This season, Al-Shabab's journey has seen clear fluctuations, starting with two losses against Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Wahda, followed by three consecutive draws against Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Hazm, then losses against Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, a draw with Al-Fayha, a win against Al-Taawun, a draw with Al-Faisaly, and finally a win against Al-Fateh.



Observers believe that the upcoming phase requires more stability and calm work away from hasty decisions, in order to build a team capable of regaining its prestige and competing in a manner befitting the club's history and the aspirations of its fans.