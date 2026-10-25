استعاد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الشباب نغمة الانتصارات، بعد فوزه على نظيره الفتح، في مباراة مهمة أعادت الثقة لليث بعد فترة من عدم الاستقرار الفني والإداري.


وجاء الانتصار على الفتح ليضع حداً لسلسلة من النتائج المتذبذبة، حيث لم يحقق الشباب سوى انتصارين فقط في 11 جولة بدوري روشن، مقابل 5 تعادلات و4 خسائر.


وأكدت مصادر مقربة أن الفوز يمثل دفعة معنوية كبيرة للاعبين والجهاز الفني، في وقت كان الفريق بأمس الحاجة فيه إلى نتيجة إيجابية تعيد التوازن وتخفف الضغوط عن الجميع.


وشهدت مسيرة الشباب هذا الموسم تقلبات واضحة، بدأت بخسارتين أمام القادسية والوحدة، ثم 3 تعادلات متتالية أمام الخليج والرياض والحزم، قبل الخسارة أمام الهلال والخلود، والتعادل مع الفيحاء، ثم الفوز على التعاون، والتعادل مع الفيصلي، وأخيراً الفوز على الفتح.


ويرى متابعون أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مزيداً من الاستقرار والعمل بهدوء بعيداً عن القرارات المتسرعة، من أجل بناء فريق قادر على استعادة هيبته والمنافسة بما يليق بتاريخ النادي وطموحات جماهيره.