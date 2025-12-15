ظهرت الممثلة والمغنية الأمريكية كرستينا أغيليرا بإطلالة درامية وأنيقة تجمع بين الجرأة والفخامة تحت برج إيفل، حيث اختارت فستاناً أحمر طويلاً بقَصَّةٍ كلاسيكية تُبرز قوامها بثقة عالية من دون مبالغة.

اللون الأحمر العميق عمل تباينا بصريا قويا مع خلفية برج إيفل الرمادية، مما جعل الصور تنبض بالحياة وتلفت النظر بشكل مباشر. خامة القماش بدت غنية ولامعة تحت إضاءة الغروب، مع تفاصيل بسيطة عند الصدر والخصر حافظت على توازن الإطلالة بين الأناقة وعدم التكلّف.