أعلنت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، حصول صحراء النفود الكبير على اعتماد رسمي من الجمعية الدولية للسماء المظلمة (DarkSky International)، ليُسجَّل بوصفه أحد مواقع السماء المظلمة المعتمدة عالمياً، وينضم إلى أكثر من 250 موقعاً حول العالم تتمتع بالحماية من التلوث الضوئي. وتقع صحراء النفود الكبير ضمن نطاق المحمية شرق طريق حائل - الجوف، وتمتد على مساحة تُقدَّر بنحو 13,416 كيلومتراً مربعاً؛ مما يجعلها من أكبر مواقع السماء المظلمة المعتمدة على مستوى المنطقة، وواحدةً من أقل المواقع تلوثاً ضوئياً في المملكة.

وجاء هذا الاعتماد بعد استيفاء صحراء النفود الكبير لمعايير الجمعية الدولية؛ نتيجة عمل علمي متكامل شمل دراسات ميدانية، ورصداً فلكياً دقيقاً، وتحليلات ليلية متقدمة، إلى جانب تطبيق ممارسات هندسية متخصصة لإدارة الإضاءة الليلية والتحكم في مصادر التلوث الضوئي داخل نطاق صحراء النفود الكبير نفذتها الهيئة ضمن جهودها لحماية المشاهد الطبيعية الليلية، وتعزيز استدامة النظم البيئية، وتهيئة الموقع؛ ليكون نموذجاً عالمياً في الحفاظ على السماء الطبيعية.

أفضل الممارسات العالمية

وأكَّد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية المهندس محمد الشعلان، أن هذا الاعتماد الدولي يأتي تتويجاً لاهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بالبيئة وحماية المواقع الطبيعية، وبدعم رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ويعكس التزام الهيئة بتطبيق أفضل الممارسات العالمية في حماية البيئة الليلية والحد من التلوث الضوئي.

وأوضح أن اعتماد صحراء النفود الكبير ضمن نطاق محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية كموقع للسماء المظلمة، يُمثّل خطوة نوعية تعزز حضور المحمية على الخارطة الدولية، ويسهم في تطوير منظومة السياحة الفلكية والبحث العلمي والتجارب البيئية المتخصصة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في تنويع المنتجات السياحية ورفع جودة الحياة.

وبيّن أن هذا الاعتماد يتيح للزوار والباحثين فرصاً نوعية لمشاهدة النجوم والكواكب والمجرات ورصد الظواهر الفلكية في بيئة طبيعية نادرة تتميز بانخفاض التلوث الضوئي ووضوح السماء الليلية.