The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority announced that the Great Nafud Desert has received official accreditation from the International Dark-Sky Association (DarkSky International), being registered as one of the globally recognized dark sky sites, joining over 250 locations around the world that are protected from light pollution. The Great Nafud Desert is located within the reserve's boundaries east of the Hail-Jouf road, covering an area estimated at about 13,416 square kilometers; making it one of the largest accredited dark sky sites in the region and one of the least light-polluted locations in the Kingdom.

This accreditation came after the Great Nafud Desert met the association's standards, as a result of comprehensive scientific work that included field studies, precise astronomical observations, advanced nighttime analyses, in addition to implementing specialized engineering practices for managing nighttime lighting and controlling light pollution sources within the Great Nafud Desert, carried out by the authority as part of its efforts to protect nighttime natural views, enhance ecosystem sustainability, and prepare the site to be a global model for preserving the natural sky.

Best Global Practices

The CEO of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, Engineer Mohammed Al-Shalaan, confirmed that this international accreditation is a culmination of the wise leadership's interest in the environment and the protection of natural sites, supported by the Chairman of the Authority, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz. It reflects the authority's commitment to applying the best global practices in protecting the nighttime environment and reducing light pollution.

He explained that the accreditation of the Great Nafud Desert within the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve as a dark sky site represents a qualitative step that enhances the reserve's presence on the international map, contributing to the development of the astronomical tourism system, scientific research, and specialized environmental experiences, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 in diversifying tourism products and improving the quality of life.

This accreditation provides visitors and researchers with unique opportunities to observe stars, planets, and galaxies, and to monitor astronomical phenomena in a rare natural environment characterized by low light pollution and clear nighttime skies.