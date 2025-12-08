تتصدّر نقشة الكاروهات صيحات شتاء هذا العام بعد حضور لافت في عروض الأزياء العالمية، إذ أعادت دور الموضة تقديمها بقوالب عصرية تحافظ على روحها الكلاسيكية وتضيف لها ملامح حداثية تجعلها أكثر قابلية للارتداء اليومي. عودة الكاروهات هذا الموسم ترتبط برغبة المصممين في مزج الإحساس بالدفء الشتوي مع أسلوب أنيق يضفي على الإطلالة طابعاً راقياً وعملياً في الوقت ذاته.

عودة الكاروهات إلى صدارة أناقة شتاء هذا العام

برزت المعاطف الكاروه كقطعة رئيسية لهذا الشتاء، إذ اعتمدت بظلال دافئة من الرمادي والبني والأسود، ومع قصّات طويلة تمنح حضوراً قوياً وناعماً. كما ظهرت التنانير الكاروه في تصاميم متوسطة وطويلة الطول، لتعكس مزيجاً من الأنوثة والاحتشام، بينما عادت القمصان والجاكيتات الصوفية بنقشة الكاروه لتقديم خيارات مريحة ويسهل تنسيقها مع الألوان المحايدة.

عودة الكاروهات إلى صدارة أناقة شتاء هذا العام

وتتوافق هذه الصيحة مع مختلف الشخصيات والاحتياجات، فالمظهر الكلاسيكي يناسب محبّات الإطلالات الهادئة للعمل، في حين تمنح الطبعات الجريئة حضوراً أقوى لمحبات الأسلوب العصري. التنسيق المثالي لنقشة الكاروه يتم عادة مع القطع الأساسية ذات الألوان الهادئة، مما يسمح للنقشة بأن تكون العنصر البارز دون المبالغة في التفاصيل.