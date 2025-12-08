قدَّم نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي أمس(الأحد)، تعازيه ومواساته لأحد أفراد الحماية (الأمن) إبراهيم بن صالح هملان، في وفاة شقيقته، رحمها الله.


وعبّر الأمير ناصر بن محمد عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته، سائلًا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.