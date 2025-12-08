The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, offered his condolences and sympathy yesterday (Sunday) to one of the security personnel, Ibrahim bin Saleh Hamlan, on the death of his sister, may God have mercy on her.



Prince Nasir bin Muhammad expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant her family and loved ones patience and solace.