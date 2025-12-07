تعود الظفائر المزينة بإكسسوارات الشعر إلى واجهة أبرز اتجاهات الجمال لهذا الموسم، حيث تجمع بين الطابع الأنثوي الكلاسيكي واللمسات الحديثة التي تضيف للأطلالة عمقًا وتميّزًا.
وتظهر هذه الصيحة بشكل متنوع يشمل الضفائر الرفيعة والطويلة أو الضفائر السميكة المشدودة، مع اعتماد إكسسوارات معدنية أو لؤلؤية تمنح الشعر بعدًا أكثر فخامة.
ويأتي هذا التوجّه نتيجة رغبة الكثير من النساء في اعتماد تسريحات عملية وثابتة وفي الوقت نفسه تحمل طابعًا احتفاليًا يناسب المناسبات اليومية والرسمية.
كما يعتمد مصففو الشعر على تثبيت الإكسسوارات داخل خصل الضفيرة نفسها بدل وضعها على السطح فقط، ما يمنح التسريحة مظهرًا متماسكًا ومبتكرًا.
وتعزّز هذه الإطلالة ملامح الوجه بفضل إبراز حركة الشعر وتوجيه الضوء نحو التقاطعات اللامعة بين الخصل والإكسسوار، مما يجعلها خيارًا مثاليًا للظهور الراقي والمختلف.
الضفائر المزينة بالإكسسوارات تتصدّر صيحات الشعر
تعود الظفائر المزينة بإكسسوارات الشعر إلى واجهة أبرز اتجاهات الجمال لهذا الموسم، حيث تجمع بين الطابع الأنثوي الكلاسيكي واللمسات الحديثة التي تضيف للأطلالة عمقًا وتميّزًا.
Braids adorned with hair accessories are back at the forefront of the season's beauty trends, combining classic feminine charm with modern touches that add depth and distinction to the look.
This trend appears in various forms, including thin and long braids or thick, tight braids, with the use of metallic or pearl-like accessories that give the hair a more luxurious dimension.
This direction comes as a result of many women's desire to adopt practical and stable hairstyles that also carry a festive character suitable for both everyday and formal occasions.
Hair stylists also rely on securing the accessories within the strands of the braid itself rather than just placing them on the surface, giving the hairstyle a cohesive and innovative appearance.
This look enhances facial features by highlighting the movement of the hair and directing light towards the shiny intersections between the strands and the accessories, making it an ideal choice for a sophisticated and unique appearance.