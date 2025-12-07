تعود الظفائر المزينة بإكسسوارات الشعر إلى واجهة أبرز اتجاهات الجمال لهذا الموسم، حيث تجمع بين الطابع الأنثوي الكلاسيكي واللمسات الحديثة التي تضيف للأطلالة عمقًا وتميّزًا.
وتظهر هذه الصيحة بشكل متنوع يشمل الضفائر الرفيعة والطويلة أو الضفائر السميكة المشدودة، مع اعتماد إكسسوارات معدنية أو لؤلؤية تمنح الشعر بعدًا أكثر فخامة.
ويأتي هذا التوجّه نتيجة رغبة الكثير من النساء في اعتماد تسريحات عملية وثابتة وفي الوقت نفسه تحمل طابعًا احتفاليًا يناسب المناسبات اليومية والرسمية.
كما يعتمد مصففو الشعر على تثبيت الإكسسوارات داخل خصل الضفيرة نفسها بدل وضعها على السطح فقط، ما يمنح التسريحة مظهرًا متماسكًا ومبتكرًا.
وتعزّز هذه الإطلالة ملامح الوجه بفضل إبراز حركة الشعر وتوجيه الضوء نحو التقاطعات اللامعة بين الخصل والإكسسوار، مما يجعلها خيارًا مثاليًا للظهور الراقي والمختلف.