The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a new decision to ban the use of natural fur in all New York Fashion Week shows.

The decision reflects a growing trend towards sustainable fashion and underscores the fashion industry's efforts to move away from environmentally and ethically controversial materials.

This shift comes as part of a series of similar international steps adopted by global fashion houses, enhancing the presence of eco-friendly alternative materials and encouraging designers to innovate in more conscious and responsible ways.