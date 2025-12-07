أعلن مجلس مصممي الأزياء الأمريكي (CFDA) قراراً جديداً يقضي بمنع استخدام الفراء الطبيعي في جميع عروض أسبوع نيويورك للموضة.

القرار يعكس توجّهاً متزايداً نحو الأزياء المستدامة، ويؤكد سعي صناعة الموضة للابتعاد عن المواد المثيرة للجدل بيئياً وأخلاقياً.

ويأتي هذا التحوّل ضمن سلسلة خطوات دولية مشابهة تتبنّاها دور أزياء عالمية، ما يعزز حضور المواد البديلة الصديقة للبيئة ويدفع المصممين إلى الابتكار بأساليب أكثر وعياً ومسؤولية.