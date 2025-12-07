أعلن مجلس مصممي الأزياء الأمريكي (CFDA) قراراً جديداً يقضي بمنع استخدام الفراء الطبيعي في جميع عروض أسبوع نيويورك للموضة.
القرار يعكس توجّهاً متزايداً نحو الأزياء المستدامة، ويؤكد سعي صناعة الموضة للابتعاد عن المواد المثيرة للجدل بيئياً وأخلاقياً.
ويأتي هذا التحوّل ضمن سلسلة خطوات دولية مشابهة تتبنّاها دور أزياء عالمية، ما يعزز حضور المواد البديلة الصديقة للبيئة ويدفع المصممين إلى الابتكار بأساليب أكثر وعياً ومسؤولية.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a new decision to ban the use of natural fur in all New York Fashion Week shows.
The decision reflects a growing trend towards sustainable fashion and underscores the fashion industry's efforts to move away from environmentally and ethically controversial materials.
This shift comes as part of a series of similar international steps adopted by global fashion houses, enhancing the presence of eco-friendly alternative materials and encouraging designers to innovate in more conscious and responsible ways.