شهد عام 2025 عودة لافتة لأساليب المكياج المستوحاة من حقبة التسعينات، لكن بأسلوب محدَّث يواكب الذائقة العصرية. هذا الاتجاه أعاد إبراز ملامح البشرة الطبيعية المضيئة، مع اعتماد تقنيات تركّز على الإشراق بدلاً من التغطية الثقيلة.
كما برز الاهتمام بدرجات الشفاه المتعددة التي تعكس جرأة التسعينات، لكن بصياغة أكثر نعومة واتساقًا مع معايير الجمال الحديثة.
ويقوم هذا الاتجاه على تبنّي إطلالة بسيطة في ظاهرها، لكنها مدروسة بعناية لإبراز جمال الملامح دون مبالغة، مما يجعلها مناسبة لمختلف المناسبات ويمنحها طابعًا كلاسيكيًا يدوم.