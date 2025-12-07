The year 2025 witnessed a striking return of makeup styles inspired by the 1990s, but with a modern twist that aligns with contemporary tastes. This trend has re-emphasized the features of naturally radiant skin, focusing on techniques that highlight luminosity rather than heavy coverage.

There has also been a notable interest in various lip shades that reflect the boldness of the 90s, but crafted in a softer manner that is consistent with modern beauty standards.

This trend is based on adopting a look that appears simple on the surface, yet is carefully thought out to enhance the beauty of the features without exaggeration, making it suitable for various occasions and giving it a timeless classic character.