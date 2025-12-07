شهد عام 2025 عودة لافتة لأساليب المكياج المستوحاة من حقبة التسعينات، لكن بأسلوب محدَّث يواكب الذائقة العصرية. هذا الاتجاه أعاد إبراز ملامح البشرة الطبيعية المضيئة، مع اعتماد تقنيات تركّز على الإشراق بدلاً من التغطية الثقيلة.
كما برز الاهتمام بدرجات الشفاه المتعددة التي تعكس جرأة التسعينات، لكن بصياغة أكثر نعومة واتساقًا مع معايير الجمال الحديثة.
ويقوم هذا الاتجاه على تبنّي إطلالة بسيطة في ظاهرها، لكنها مدروسة بعناية لإبراز جمال الملامح دون مبالغة، مما يجعلها مناسبة لمختلف المناسبات ويمنحها طابعًا كلاسيكيًا يدوم.
عودة جمالية التسعينات بصياغة معاصرة
The year 2025 witnessed a striking return of makeup styles inspired by the 1990s, but with a modern twist that aligns with contemporary tastes. This trend has re-emphasized the features of naturally radiant skin, focusing on techniques that highlight luminosity rather than heavy coverage.
There has also been a notable interest in various lip shades that reflect the boldness of the 90s, but crafted in a softer manner that is consistent with modern beauty standards.
This trend is based on adopting a look that appears simple on the surface, yet is carefully thought out to enhance the beauty of the features without exaggeration, making it suitable for various occasions and giving it a timeless classic character.