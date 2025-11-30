خطفت النجمة غادة عبدالرازق الأنظار أخيراً بإطلالة مسائية قوية ومميزة، جسدت من خلالها مفهوم الأناقة الدرامية باللون الأسود الكلاسيكي.

تمحورت الإطلالة حول فستان سهرة طويل ومجسم، بتوقيع مشترك من Designers & Us و Boody Noureldin. وقد تميز الفستان بقصته الهندسية الجريئة عند منطقة الصدر، إذ جاءت الياقة بتصميم حاد ومبتكر أضفى عمقاً على مظهرها.

أكملت غادة الإطلالة بتفاصيل إكسسوارات دقيقة، إذ اعتمدت قفازات أوبرا من التول الشفاف وجوارب سوداء (كولون)؛ لتأكيد الطابع الكلاسيكي والفخم. واختارت تسريحة كعكة عالية ومشدودة ساعدت في إبراز الأقراط الماسية المتدلية.

يُعد هذا التنسيق مثالاً ناجحاً على كيفية تحويل اللون الأسود الأساسي إلى بيان أزياء جريء ومعاصر، مؤكداً العودة القوية لصيحة «Power Dressing» في المناسبات الرسمية.