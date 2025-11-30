The star Ghada Abdel Razek recently stole the spotlight with a powerful and distinctive evening look, embodying the concept of dramatic elegance in classic black.

The look centered around a long, fitted evening gown, co-designed by Designers & Us and Boody Noureldin. The dress featured a bold geometric cut at the chest area, with a sharp and innovative neckline that added depth to her appearance.

Ghada completed the look with intricate accessory details, opting for sheer tulle opera gloves and black stockings to emphasize the classic and luxurious vibe. She chose a high, tight bun hairstyle that helped showcase her dangling diamond earrings.

This ensemble is a successful example of how to transform the basic color black into a bold and contemporary fashion statement, confirming the strong return of the "Power Dressing" trend at formal events.