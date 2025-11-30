خطفت النجمة غادة عبدالرازق الأنظار أخيراً بإطلالة مسائية قوية ومميزة، جسدت من خلالها مفهوم الأناقة الدرامية باللون الأسود الكلاسيكي.
تمحورت الإطلالة حول فستان سهرة طويل ومجسم، بتوقيع مشترك من Designers & Us و Boody Noureldin. وقد تميز الفستان بقصته الهندسية الجريئة عند منطقة الصدر، إذ جاءت الياقة بتصميم حاد ومبتكر أضفى عمقاً على مظهرها.
أكملت غادة الإطلالة بتفاصيل إكسسوارات دقيقة، إذ اعتمدت قفازات أوبرا من التول الشفاف وجوارب سوداء (كولون)؛ لتأكيد الطابع الكلاسيكي والفخم. واختارت تسريحة كعكة عالية ومشدودة ساعدت في إبراز الأقراط الماسية المتدلية.
يُعد هذا التنسيق مثالاً ناجحاً على كيفية تحويل اللون الأسود الأساسي إلى بيان أزياء جريء ومعاصر، مؤكداً العودة القوية لصيحة «Power Dressing» في المناسبات الرسمية.
The star Ghada Abdel Razek recently stole the spotlight with a powerful and distinctive evening look, embodying the concept of dramatic elegance in classic black.
The look centered around a long, fitted evening gown, co-designed by Designers & Us and Boody Noureldin. The dress featured a bold geometric cut at the chest area, with a sharp and innovative neckline that added depth to her appearance.
Ghada completed the look with intricate accessory details, opting for sheer tulle opera gloves and black stockings to emphasize the classic and luxurious vibe. She chose a high, tight bun hairstyle that helped showcase her dangling diamond earrings.
This ensemble is a successful example of how to transform the basic color black into a bold and contemporary fashion statement, confirming the strong return of the "Power Dressing" trend at formal events.