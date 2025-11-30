في ليلة تزيّنت بسحر السينما الهندية وأناقة السجّادة الحمراء، خطفت إطلالات الأبيض والأسود الأضواء في العرض الخاص لفيلم «Gustaakh Ishq» في مومباي. وبين حضور لامع لأهم نجوم بوليوود، تألّقت النجمة كاجول بإطلالة آسرّة جمعت بين الفخامة الكلاسيكية واللمسة العصرية، لتصبح حديث المتابعين وتؤكد مجدداً مكانتها أيقونةً للستايل الراقي.

**media«2622797»**

جانفي كابور (Janhvi Kapoor): ابتعدت عن الفساتين واختارت إطلالة بـ«طابع قاعة الاجتماعات» (Boardroom Aesthetic)، مرتدية سروالاً رمادياً ضيقاً مع سترة مخملية أرشيفية من YSL تعود لعام 1989.

فاطمة سناء شيخ (Fatima Sana Sheikh): اختارت إطلالة تقليدية بـ«ساري أبيض» من الدانتيل الشفاف، بلمسة كلاسيكية مستوحاة من التسعينيات.

**media«2622799»**