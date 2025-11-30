On a night adorned with the magic of Indian cinema and the elegance of the red carpet, the black and white looks stole the spotlight at the premiere of the film "Gustaakh Ishq" in Mumbai. Among a dazzling presence of Bollywood's top stars, actress Kajol shone in a captivating look that combined classic luxury with a modern touch, becoming the talk of the town and reaffirming her status as an icon of refined style.

Janhvi Kapoor: She steered away from dresses and opted for a "Boardroom Aesthetic" look, wearing fitted gray trousers with an archival velvet blazer from YSL dating back to 1989.

Fatima Sana Sheikh: She chose a traditional look with a "white saree" made of sheer lace, featuring a classic touch inspired by the 1990s.

