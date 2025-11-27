برزت، أخيراً، قاعدة 3-3-3 واحدةً من أبرز الاتجاهات الحديثة في عالم الموضة، وهي طريقة مبسّطة تهدف لبناء خزانة مرنة دون التضحية بالتنوع. وتعتمد القاعدة على اختيار 3 بلوزات، و3 قطع سفلية، و3 أزواج من الأحذية، ما يتيح ابتكار عدد كبير من الإطلالات المتناسقة من عناصر محدودة.

وبحسب منصة Trendalytics، فإن انتشار هذه الصيحة يعكس توجّه المستهلكات نحو الموضة العملية التي توازن بين الأناقة والاستدامة. كما تشير المنصة إلى أن القاعدة لا تقوم على تقليل الخيارات بقدر ما تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستفادة من كل قطعة، من خلال تنسيقها بطرق متعددة تضمن مظهراً متجدّداً دون الحاجة إلى شراء المزيد.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن موجة أوسع تتبنّاها الموضة العالمية، تركّز على التنظيم الذكي للخزانة والعودة للاختيارات المدروسة، بما يلائم وتيرة الحياة السريعة ويقلل من الهدر.