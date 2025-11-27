برزت، أخيراً، قاعدة 3-3-3 واحدةً من أبرز الاتجاهات الحديثة في عالم الموضة، وهي طريقة مبسّطة تهدف لبناء خزانة مرنة دون التضحية بالتنوع. وتعتمد القاعدة على اختيار 3 بلوزات، و3 قطع سفلية، و3 أزواج من الأحذية، ما يتيح ابتكار عدد كبير من الإطلالات المتناسقة من عناصر محدودة.
وبحسب منصة Trendalytics، فإن انتشار هذه الصيحة يعكس توجّه المستهلكات نحو الموضة العملية التي توازن بين الأناقة والاستدامة. كما تشير المنصة إلى أن القاعدة لا تقوم على تقليل الخيارات بقدر ما تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستفادة من كل قطعة، من خلال تنسيقها بطرق متعددة تضمن مظهراً متجدّداً دون الحاجة إلى شراء المزيد.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن موجة أوسع تتبنّاها الموضة العالمية، تركّز على التنظيم الذكي للخزانة والعودة للاختيارات المدروسة، بما يلائم وتيرة الحياة السريعة ويقلل من الهدر.
The 3-3-3 rule has finally emerged as one of the most prominent modern trends in the fashion world. It is a simplified method aimed at building a flexible wardrobe without sacrificing variety. The rule is based on selecting 3 tops, 3 bottoms, and 3 pairs of shoes, allowing for the creation of a large number of coordinated looks from limited items.
According to the Trendalytics platform, the rise of this trend reflects a shift among consumers towards practical fashion that balances style and sustainability. The platform also indicates that the rule is not about reducing options as much as it is about enhancing the utilization of each piece by coordinating them in multiple ways that ensure a refreshed look without the need to purchase more.
This step comes as part of a broader wave embraced by global fashion, focusing on smart wardrobe organization and a return to thoughtful choices, aligning with the fast pace of life and reducing waste.