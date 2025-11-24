ظهرت نور الغندور في أحدث منشوراتها بإطلالة شتوية ناعمة أمام شجرة الميلاد المتلألئة، حيث اختارت طقماً أبيض واسعاً بطابع مريح وأنيق في آن واحد. وجاءت البلوزة بتصميم مكشوف الأكتاف لمسة أنثوية هادئة، بينما انسجم اللوك بالكامل مع أجواء الصورة الدافئة.

جلست نور أرضاً بجوار الشجرة المزينة بالدرجات الذهبية والبيضاء، ممسكة بقطعة زينة ثلجية كبيرة، ما أضفى روحاً احتفالية على اللقطة. وبدت الإضاءة المنعكسة من الشجرة عنصراً أساسياً في إظهار نعومة اللوك وتفاصيل مكياجها الهادئ وشعرها المنسدل.