Noor Al-Ghandour appeared in her latest posts with a soft winter look in front of the sparkling Christmas tree, where she chose a wide white outfit that is both comfortable and elegant at the same time. The blouse featured an off-shoulder design, adding a calm feminine touch, while the entire look harmonized with the warm atmosphere of the picture.

Noor sat on the ground next to the tree decorated in shades of gold and white, holding a large snowy ornament, which added a festive spirit to the shot. The lighting reflected from the tree was a key element in showcasing the softness of her look, the details of her subtle makeup, and her flowing hair.