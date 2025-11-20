ظهرت لجين عمران في أحدث حضور لها خلال إحدى الفعاليات بإطلالة سماوية راقية خطفت الأنظار. اختارت فستاناً باللون الأزرق الفاتح بقصة انسيابية أنثوية تعكس هدوء اللون وأناقة المناسبة، فيما جاءت المجوهرات الماسية لتعزز البريق وتضفي لمسة فخمة على الإطلالة. اعتمدت لجين مكياجاً ناعماً بتدرجات دافئة وتسريحة مرتبة تُبرز ملامحها وتكمل فخامة اللوك، لتظهر بصورة متوازنة بين البساطة والرقي في واحدة من أجمل إطلالاتها هذا الموسم.
لجين عمران تتألق بإطلالة سماوية فاخرة
20 نوفمبر 2025 - 08:38 | آخر تحديث 20 نوفمبر 2025 - 08:38
ذكرى السلمي (جدة) @zekraalsolami
