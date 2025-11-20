Lujain Omran made an appearance at a recent event with an elegant sky-blue look that caught everyone's attention. She chose a light blue dress with a flowing feminine cut that reflects the calmness of the color and the elegance of the occasion, while the diamond jewelry enhanced the sparkle and added a luxurious touch to the look. Lujain opted for soft makeup in warm tones and a neat hairstyle that highlights her features and complements the sophistication of the look, presenting a balanced image between simplicity and elegance in one of her most beautiful appearances this season.