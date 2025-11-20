Social media platforms, especially "TikTok," are witnessing the rise of a new beauty trend that encourages adopting a hair color that matches the skin tone, in an attempt to create a unified look that gives the face a soft glow and striking visual harmony. Despite the spread of clips documenting the experiences of young women who have embraced this trend, beauty experts have warned against adopting it absolutely, emphasizing that its success relies solely on warm shades, while the look may lose its vitality for those with cool or rosy skin tones.

Experts indicate that choosing a color close to the skin tone with a slight difference in shade is the safest approach, as it adds depth to the features and maintains the natural contrast that highlights the beauty of the face, unlike complete matching, which may lead to a dull and inconsistent appearance.