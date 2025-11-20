تشهد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً «تيك توك»، انتشار صيحة تجميلية جديدة تدعو إلى اعتماد لون شعر مطابق لدرجة لون البشرة، في محاولة لخلق إطلالة موحدة تمنح الوجه إشراقاً ناعماً وتناسقاً بصرياً لافتاً. ورغم انتشار المقاطع التي توثق تجارب شابات تبنّين هذه الموضة، حذر خبراء التجميل من اعتمادها بشكل مطلق، مؤكدين أن نجاحها يعتمد على التدرجات الدافئة فقط، فيما قد تُفقد الإطلالة حيويتها لدى صاحبات البشرات الباردة أو الوردية.

ويشير المختصون إلى أن اختيار لون قريب من البشرة مع فارق بسيط في الدرجة هو الأسلوب الأكثر أماناً، لأنه يمنح عمقاً للملامح ويحافظ على التباين الطبيعي الذي يبرز جمال الوجه، بعكس المطابقة الكاملة التي قد تؤدي إلى مظهر باهت وغير متجانس.