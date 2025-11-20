خطفت الفنانة ألين الأنظار بإطلالتها الأخيرة التي اعتمدت فيها الساري الهندي التقليدي بتدرجات لونية زاهية وأناقة غنية بالتطريزات اليدوية.

التصميم الراقي أكسبها مظهراً فخماً ومفعماً بالأنوثة، فيما أكملت الإطلالة بمكياج هادئ وتسريحة شعر ناعمة تبرز جمال ملامحها.

هذه الإطلالة تؤكد قدرة ألين على مزج الطابع الكلاسيكي للثقافات الأخرى مع أسلوبها الشخصي المميز، لتكون واحدة من أكثر إطلالاتها تأثيراً هذا الموسم.