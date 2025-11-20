The artist Aline captured attention with her latest appearance, where she wore a traditional Indian saree in vibrant color gradients and rich elegance adorned with handmade embroidery.

The sophisticated design gave her a luxurious look full of femininity, while she completed the look with subtle makeup and a soft hairstyle that highlighted the beauty of her features.

This appearance confirms Aline's ability to blend the classic character of other cultures with her unique personal style, making it one of her most impactful looks this season.