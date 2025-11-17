مع التقدم في العمر تصبح جفون العين أرق وأكثر حساسية، ما يجعل اختيار ظلال العيون المناسب أمراً أساسياً للحصول على مظهر ناعم، وشاب. التركيبة المرطبة، وسهلة المزج، والألوان الهادئة تمنع بروز التجاعيد وتضفي إشراقة طبيعية على العينين.

من الأفضل اختيار ظلال كريمية مرطبة، بملمس ناعم مطفٍ أو ساتان، وألوان حيادية فاتحة للنهار وأغمق قليلاً للمساء، مع استخدام برايمر لتثبيت اللون ومنع التكتل، وتجنّب البريق الثقيل الذي يبرز التجاعيد.