مع التقدم في العمر تصبح جفون العين أرق وأكثر حساسية، ما يجعل اختيار ظلال العيون المناسب أمراً أساسياً للحصول على مظهر ناعم، وشاب. التركيبة المرطبة، وسهلة المزج، والألوان الهادئة تمنع بروز التجاعيد وتضفي إشراقة طبيعية على العينين.
من الأفضل اختيار ظلال كريمية مرطبة، بملمس ناعم مطفٍ أو ساتان، وألوان حيادية فاتحة للنهار وأغمق قليلاً للمساء، مع استخدام برايمر لتثبيت اللون ومنع التكتل، وتجنّب البريق الثقيل الذي يبرز التجاعيد.
As we age, the eyelids become thinner and more sensitive, making the choice of the right eyeshadow essential for achieving a soft, youthful appearance. A moisturizing formula, easy to blend, and calm colors prevent the appearance of wrinkles and add a natural glow to the eyes.
It is best to choose moisturizing cream shadows with a soft matte or satin finish, light neutral colors for daytime and slightly darker ones for the evening, using a primer to set the color and prevent clumping, while avoiding heavy shimmer that accentuates wrinkles.