As we age, the eyelids become thinner and more sensitive, making the choice of the right eyeshadow essential for achieving a soft, youthful appearance. A moisturizing formula, easy to blend, and calm colors prevent the appearance of wrinkles and add a natural glow to the eyes.

It is best to choose moisturizing cream shadows with a soft matte or satin finish, light neutral colors for daytime and slightly darker ones for the evening, using a primer to set the color and prevent clumping, while avoiding heavy shimmer that accentuates wrinkles.