Ghada Abdel Razek appeared in her latest photoshoot with a strange and unconventional black look, wearing a black dress with a large-shouldered leather jacket and a tight, long skirt with a transparent part. She added prominent silver accessories and a wet hairstyle with bold makeup to highlight the sharpness and audacity.

The look sparked significant interaction on social media, with admiration for the boldness and criticism of the shoulder design and futuristic touches.