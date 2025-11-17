غادة عبد الرازق ظهرت في أحدث جلسة تصوير بإطلالة سوداء غريبة وغير تقليدية ارتدت ثوبا أسود مع جاكيت جلد بأكتاف كبيرة وتنورة ضيقة وطويلة ذات جزء شفاف. وأضفت إكسسوارات فضية بارزة وتسريحة شعر مبلل مع مكياج قوي لإبراز الحدة والجرأة.

وأثارت الإطلالة تفاعلًا كبيرًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بين إعجاب بالجرأة وانتقاد لتصميم الأكتاف واللمسات المستقبلية.