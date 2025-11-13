نائب أمير الشرقية يؤدي صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين

In response to the call of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to hold the prayer for rain in all regions of the Kingdom, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, performed the prayer for rain this morning (Thursday) with a congregation of worshippers at the King Abdulaziz Mosque in Al Khobar.

The prayer was led by the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in the Eastern Province, Sheikh Omar Al-Duwaish.

Also performing the prayer alongside the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province was the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, along with a number of civilian and military officials.