إنفاذاً لدعوة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بإقامة صلاة الاستسقاء في جميع مناطق المملكة، أدى نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، صباح اليوم (الخميس)، صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين في جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمحافظة الخبر.
نائب أمير الشرقية يؤدي صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين

وقد أمَّ المصلين مدير عام فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة الشرقية الشيخ عمر الدويش.

كما أدّى الصلاة مع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية وكيل إمارة الشرقية تركي بن عبدالله التميمي وعدد من المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين.

