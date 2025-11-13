نائب أمير الشرقية يؤدي صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين
13 نوفمبر 2025
|
آخر تحديث 13 نوفمبر 2025 - 12:01
«عكاظ» (الدمام)
إنفاذاً لدعوة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بإقامة صلاة الاستسقاء في جميع مناطق المملكة، أدى نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، صباح اليوم (الخميس)، صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين في جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمحافظة الخبر.
وقد أمَّ المصلين مدير عام فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة الشرقية الشيخ عمر الدويش.
كما أدّى الصلاة مع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية وكيل إمارة الشرقية تركي بن عبدالله التميمي وعدد من المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين.
In response to the call of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to hold the prayer for rain in all regions of the Kingdom, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, performed the prayer for rain this morning (Thursday) with a congregation of worshippers at the King Abdulaziz Mosque in Al Khobar.
The prayer was led by the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in the Eastern Province, Sheikh Omar Al-Duwaish.
Also performing the prayer alongside the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province was the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, along with a number of civilian and military officials.