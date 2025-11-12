اقترحت أمانة منطقة الرياض شروطا وضوابط فنية لتسوير الأراضي الفضاء. وتضمن المقترح الاشتراطات التصميمية، منها انسجام التصميم مع المحيط العمراني، توفير بوابة باتجاه المحور الأقل تصنيفا، السماح بتصريف مياه الأمطار، تحقيق الاتصال البصري من الشوارع المحيطة، حماية الأرض من التعديات، إضافة إلى ثبات عناصر التسوير وعدم تأثرها بالمستخدمين.


وحدد الدليل الذي وضعته الأمانة إجراءات التطبيق حسب حالة الملكية، وتضم الأملاك الخاصة، وعلى المالك الالتزام بالتسوير بعد صدور التصريح وإلا تطبق عليه الغرامات.


وفي شأن الأملاك الحكومية، أوضحت الأمانة أن مسؤوليتها تقع على عاتق الأمانة والقطاعات الحكومية، ومنع الدليل وضع شعارات أو إعلانات على السور، ولا يعد التصريح إثبات ملكية.


وأكد الدليل أن الأراضي المتجاورة تُسور بنموذج موحد دون فواصل داخلية، ويمنع إنشاء مبانٍ أو ملاحق داخل الأرض، وللأمانة حق إزالة السور عند مخالفة النموذج المعتمد.


ويعد المالك مسؤولا عن سلامة الرصيف والمارة والمخلفات أثناء وبعد التنفيذ، ولا يُعفى المالك من رسوم الأراضي البيضاء.