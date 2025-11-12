The Riyadh Municipality has proposed conditions and technical regulations for fencing vacant lands. The proposal includes design requirements, such as ensuring the design harmonizes with the urban environment, providing a gate towards the lower classified axis, allowing for rainwater drainage, achieving visual connectivity from surrounding streets, protecting the land from encroachments, in addition to the stability of the fencing elements and their immunity to user impacts.



The guide established by the municipality specifies the application procedures based on ownership status, which includes private properties. The owner is required to fence the property after obtaining the permit; otherwise, fines will be imposed.



Regarding government properties, the municipality clarified that the responsibility lies with the municipality and government sectors. The guide prohibits placing logos or advertisements on the fence, and the permit does not constitute proof of ownership.



The guide confirmed that adjacent lands should be fenced with a uniform model without internal gaps, and the construction of buildings or annexes within the land is prohibited. The municipality has the right to remove the fence if it violates the approved model.



The owner is responsible for the safety of the sidewalk, pedestrians, and waste during and after execution, and the owner is not exempt from white land fees.