The annual vision report for 2025 showcased the growth of renewable energy projects in the Kingdom, driven by strategic trends to diversify the national energy mix, invest in abundant natural resources, and enhance Saudi Arabia's presence in the clean energy market regionally and globally.

According to the report, the total capacity of renewable energy projects proposed in the Kingdom by the end of 2025 is approximately 64 gigawatts, including solar energy projects, wind energy, and energy storage projects, indicating a qualitative expansion in the productive infrastructure of clean energy.

The projects proposed in 2025 alone recorded about 20.6 gigawatts, while the total capacities connected to the electrical grid by the end of the year reached 12.3 gigawatts, reflecting the transition of several projects from the proposal and development phase to the actual connection phase with the grid and enhancing supply readiness.

In the area of energy storage, the report indicated that the total capacity of battery storage projects proposed reached 30 gigawatt-hours by the end of 2025, while the capacities connected to the electrical grid reached 8 gigawatt-hours, which enhances the flexibility of the grid, supports supply reliability, and mitigates the challenges of fluctuations associated with renewable energy sources.

The report also highlighted the Kingdom's continued achievement of record figures in the cost of electricity production from renewable sources; the Shuaiba solar power project recorded a cost of 1.04 cents per kilowatt-hour, making it the lowest cost globally in solar energy, while the Najran project came second globally with a cost of 1.09 cents per kilowatt-hour.

In wind energy, the Al-Dawadmi project recorded a production cost of 1.33 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the Al-Ghat project recorded 1.57 cents per kilowatt-hour, figures that reflect improved development efficiency, competitiveness of natural resources, and advancements in purchasing and contracting models in renewable energy projects.

These indicators carry significant economic and technical implications; renewable energy projects in the Kingdom are no longer merely an expansion of production capacities but have transformed into an integrated system that includes proposal, financing, grid connection, storage, and cost reduction, supporting energy security and enhancing the efficiency of the national energy mix.

The annual vision report 2025 confirms that the Kingdom is progressing in building a renewable energy sector capable of combining natural abundance, price competitiveness, grid reliability, and localizing supply chains, thereby enhancing its position as a key player in the future of clean energy globally.