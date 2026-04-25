استعرض تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 نمو مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة في المملكة، مدفوعاً بالتوجهات الإستراتيجية لتنويع مزيج الطاقة الوطني، واستثمار الموارد الطبيعية الوفيرة، وتعزيز حضور السعودية في سوق الطاقة النظيفة إقليمياً وعالمياً.

ووفق ما كشفه التقرير، بلغ إجمالي سعات مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة المطروحة في المملكة حتى نهاية 2025 نحو 64 غيغاواط، تشمل مشاريع الطاقة الشمسية، وطاقة الرياح، ومشاريع تخزين الطاقة، في مؤشر يعكس توسعاً نوعياً في البنية الإنتاجية للطاقة النظيفة.

وسجلت المشاريع المطروحة خلال 2025 وحده نحو 20.6 غيغاواط، فيما بلغ إجمالي السعات المرتبطة بالشبكة الكهربائية بنهاية العام 12.3 غيغاواط، بما يعكس انتقال عدد من المشاريع من مرحلة الطرح والتطوير إلى مرحلة الربط الفعلي بالشبكة ورفع جاهزية الإمداد.

وفي جانب تخزين الطاقة، أشار التقرير إلى أن إجمالي سعات مشاريع تخزين الطاقة بتقنية البطاريات المطروحة بلغ 30 غيغاواط/ساعة بنهاية 2025، فيما وصلت السعات المرتبطة بالشبكة الكهربائية إلى 8 غيغاواط/ساعة، وهو ما يعزز مرونة الشبكة، ويدعم موثوقية الإمدادات، ويحد من تحديات التذبذب المرتبطة بمصادر الطاقة المتجددة.

كما أبرز التقرير استمرار المملكة في تسجيل أرقام قياسية في تكلفة إنتاج الكهرباء من المصادر المتجددة؛ إذ سجل مشروع الشعيبة للطاقة الشمسية تكلفة بلغت 1.04 سنت أمريكي لكل كيلوواط/ساعة، بوصفه الأقل تكلفة عالمياً في الطاقة الشمسية، فيما جاء مشروع نجران ثانياً عالمياً بتكلفة 1.09 سنت أمريكي لكل كيلوواط/ساعة.

وفي طاقة الرياح، سجل مشروع الدوادمي تكلفة إنتاج بلغت 1.33 سنت أمريكي لكل كيلوواط/ساعة، فيما سجل مشروع الغاط 1.57 سنت أمريكي لكل كيلوواط/ساعة، وهي أرقام تعكس تحسن كفاءة التطوير، وتنافسية الموارد الطبيعية، وتقدم نماذج الشراء والتعاقد في مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة.

وتحمل هذه المؤشرات دلالة اقتصادية وفنية مهمة؛ إذ لم تعد مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة في المملكة مجرد توسع في السعات الإنتاجية، وإنما تحولت إلى منظومة متكاملة تشمل الطرح، والتمويل، والربط بالشبكة، والتخزين، وخفض التكلفة، بما يدعم أمن الطاقة ويرفع كفاءة مزيج الطاقة الوطني.

ويؤكد تقرير الرؤية السنوي 2025 أن المملكة تمضي في بناء قطاع طاقة متجددة قادر على الجمع بين الوفرة الطبيعية، والتنافسية السعرية، وموثوقية الشبكة، وتوطين سلاسل الإمداد، بما يعزز مكانتها بوصفها لاعباً رئيسياً في مستقبل الطاقة النظيفة عالمياً.