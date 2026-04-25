The annual vision report for 2025 showcased the role of King Salman Energy City "Spark" in maximizing energy value chains, as one of the major industrial initiatives aimed at increasing added value in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, localizing supply chains, and enhancing local content.

According to the report, "Spark" was established in response to the transformation taking place in the Kingdom's energy sector, as the vision transcended the concept of traditional production to build an integrated industrial system that supports investors, connects energy sources, shipping and export networks, and advanced infrastructure.

The report revealed that the investment volume in King Salman Energy City exceeded 12 billion riyals, with participation from more than 60 local and international investors, reflecting the city's attractiveness as a specialized industrial platform for energy industries and related services.

The report also noted the opening of 7 factories within the city, in addition to 14 factories under construction, indicating the expansion of the industrial base related to energy and the transition of "Spark" from the establishment phase to the operational and growth phase.

The city is characterized by a strategic location close to energy sources and shipping and export networks, in addition to having a dry port that allows for faster access to markets and enhances the efficiency of logistics services and supply chains.

This trajectory reflects the direction of Saudi Vision 2030 towards transforming the energy sector into an integrated value system based on manufacturing, services, localization, and attracting investments, rather than relying solely on production as the only source of value.

The growth of "Spark" represents an advanced step in building a national industrial base capable of supporting the transformation in the energy sector, creating quality opportunities, and enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness as a global center for energy industries and related supply chains.