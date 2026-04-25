استعرض تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 دور مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة «سبارك» في تعظيم سلاسل قيمة الطاقة، بوصفها إحدى المبادرات الصناعية الكبرى التي تستهدف رفع القيمة المضافة في قطاعات النفط والغاز والطاقة المتجددة، وتوطين سلاسل الإمداد، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي.

ووفق ما أورده التقرير، جاءت «سبارك» استجابة للتحول الذي تشهده المملكة في قطاع الطاقة، إذ تجاوزت الرؤية مفهوم الإنتاج التقليدي إلى بناء منظومة صناعية متكاملة تدعم المستثمرين، وتربط بين مصادر الطاقة، وشبكات الشحن والتصدير، والبنية التحتية المتقدمة.

وكشف التقرير أن حجم الاستثمارات في مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة بلغ أكثر من 12 مليار ريال، بمشاركة أكثر من 60 مستثمراً محلياً وعالمياً، بما يعكس جاذبية المدينة كمنصة صناعية متخصصة في صناعات الطاقة والخدمات المرتبطة بها.

كما أشار التقرير إلى افتتاح 7 مصانع داخل المدينة، إلى جانب وجود 14 مصنعاً قيد الإنشاء، في مؤشر على توسع القاعدة الصناعية المرتبطة بالطاقة، وانتقال «سبارك» من مرحلة التأسيس إلى مرحلة التشغيل والنمو.

وتتميز المدينة بموقع إستراتيجي قريب من مصادر الطاقة وشبكات الشحن والتصدير، إضافة إلى امتلاكها ميناءً جافاً يتيح وصولاً أسرع للأسواق، ويعزز كفاءة الخدمات اللوجستية وسلاسل الإمداد.

ويعكس هذا المسار توجه رؤية السعودية 2030 نحو تحويل قطاع الطاقة إلى منظومة قيمة متكاملة، تقوم على التصنيع، والخدمات، والتوطين، وجذب الاستثمارات، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بالإنتاج كمصدر وحيد للقيمة.

ويمثل نمو «سبارك» خطوة متقدمة في بناء قاعدة صناعية وطنية قادرة على دعم التحول في قطاع الطاقة، وخلق فرص نوعية، ورفع تنافسية المملكة كمركز عالمي لصناعات الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها.