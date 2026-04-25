استعرض تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 دور مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة «سبارك» في تعظيم سلاسل قيمة الطاقة، بوصفها إحدى المبادرات الصناعية الكبرى التي تستهدف رفع القيمة المضافة في قطاعات النفط والغاز والطاقة المتجددة، وتوطين سلاسل الإمداد، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي.
ووفق ما أورده التقرير، جاءت «سبارك» استجابة للتحول الذي تشهده المملكة في قطاع الطاقة، إذ تجاوزت الرؤية مفهوم الإنتاج التقليدي إلى بناء منظومة صناعية متكاملة تدعم المستثمرين، وتربط بين مصادر الطاقة، وشبكات الشحن والتصدير، والبنية التحتية المتقدمة.
وكشف التقرير أن حجم الاستثمارات في مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة بلغ أكثر من 12 مليار ريال، بمشاركة أكثر من 60 مستثمراً محلياً وعالمياً، بما يعكس جاذبية المدينة كمنصة صناعية متخصصة في صناعات الطاقة والخدمات المرتبطة بها.
كما أشار التقرير إلى افتتاح 7 مصانع داخل المدينة، إلى جانب وجود 14 مصنعاً قيد الإنشاء، في مؤشر على توسع القاعدة الصناعية المرتبطة بالطاقة، وانتقال «سبارك» من مرحلة التأسيس إلى مرحلة التشغيل والنمو.
وتتميز المدينة بموقع إستراتيجي قريب من مصادر الطاقة وشبكات الشحن والتصدير، إضافة إلى امتلاكها ميناءً جافاً يتيح وصولاً أسرع للأسواق، ويعزز كفاءة الخدمات اللوجستية وسلاسل الإمداد.
ويعكس هذا المسار توجه رؤية السعودية 2030 نحو تحويل قطاع الطاقة إلى منظومة قيمة متكاملة، تقوم على التصنيع، والخدمات، والتوطين، وجذب الاستثمارات، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بالإنتاج كمصدر وحيد للقيمة.
ويمثل نمو «سبارك» خطوة متقدمة في بناء قاعدة صناعية وطنية قادرة على دعم التحول في قطاع الطاقة، وخلق فرص نوعية، ورفع تنافسية المملكة كمركز عالمي لصناعات الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها.
The annual vision report for 2025 showcased the role of King Salman Energy City "Spark" in maximizing energy value chains, as one of the major industrial initiatives aimed at increasing added value in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, localizing supply chains, and enhancing local content.
According to the report, "Spark" was established in response to the transformation taking place in the Kingdom's energy sector, as the vision transcended the concept of traditional production to build an integrated industrial system that supports investors, connects energy sources, shipping and export networks, and advanced infrastructure.
The report revealed that the investment volume in King Salman Energy City exceeded 12 billion riyals, with participation from more than 60 local and international investors, reflecting the city's attractiveness as a specialized industrial platform for energy industries and related services.
The report also noted the opening of 7 factories within the city, in addition to 14 factories under construction, indicating the expansion of the industrial base related to energy and the transition of "Spark" from the establishment phase to the operational and growth phase.
The city is characterized by a strategic location close to energy sources and shipping and export networks, in addition to having a dry port that allows for faster access to markets and enhances the efficiency of logistics services and supply chains.
This trajectory reflects the direction of Saudi Vision 2030 towards transforming the energy sector into an integrated value system based on manufacturing, services, localization, and attracting investments, rather than relying solely on production as the only source of value.
The growth of "Spark" represents an advanced step in building a national industrial base capable of supporting the transformation in the energy sector, creating quality opportunities, and enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness as a global center for energy industries and related supply chains.