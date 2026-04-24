حققت NHC إنجازًا جديدًا بحصولها على 3 جوائز ضمن مستوى التميّز في جائزة السلامة الدولية 2026 المقدّمة من المجلس البريطاني للسلامة، وذلك عن ثلاثة مشاريع نموذجية في وجهة الفرسان بالرياض، ووجهة السدن بمحافظة جدة، ووجهة لازورد بمحافظة الخبر، تأكيدًا على التزامها بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة والصحة المهنية في وجهاتها العمرانية.

ويأتي حصول الوجهات على هذه الجائزة نظيرًا لتبنيها أفضل المعايير العالمية للسلامة حيث سجلت الوجهات تقييمًا مرتفعًا، ما يعكس كفاءة الأداء وجودة تطبيق معايير الأمان ويعزّز من نهج NHC في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة وسلامة الإنسان، بما يرسّخ من قيمة مشاريعها ويثري ريادتها على المستويين المحلي والعالمي

كما يأتي هذا الإنجاز نتيجة تطبيق منهجيات تشغيلية متقدمة تركّز على الوقاية الاستباقية وإدارة المخاطر بكفاءة عالية، حيث نجحت NHC في بناء بيئات عمل منظمة ترتكز على معايير دقيقة للسلامة، مدعومة بثقافة مؤسسية تعزز الوعي والمسؤولية لدى فرق العمل، وهو ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على جودة التنفيذ ورفع مستوى الالتزام في مختلف مواقع المشاريع

الجدير بالذكر أن وجهات NHC تعيد تعريف الحياة بمعايير جديدة، وذلك باحتوائها على كافة المرافق الحيوية، والمراكز التجارية والمسطحات الخضراء، لتساهم في أنسنه المدن وخلق مجتمعات حيوية توفّر كافة الاحتياجات وتضمن الوصول السهل والسريع للخدمات والمرافق عبر مسارات آمنة للمشاة والدراجات، لتخلق من خلال وجهاتها تجربة مثالية للسكن.