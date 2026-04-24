حققت NHC إنجازًا جديدًا بحصولها على 3 جوائز ضمن مستوى التميّز في جائزة السلامة الدولية 2026 المقدّمة من المجلس البريطاني للسلامة، وذلك عن ثلاثة مشاريع نموذجية في وجهة الفرسان بالرياض، ووجهة السدن بمحافظة جدة، ووجهة لازورد بمحافظة الخبر، تأكيدًا على التزامها بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة والصحة المهنية في وجهاتها العمرانية.
ويأتي حصول الوجهات على هذه الجائزة نظيرًا لتبنيها أفضل المعايير العالمية للسلامة حيث سجلت الوجهات تقييمًا مرتفعًا، ما يعكس كفاءة الأداء وجودة تطبيق معايير الأمان ويعزّز من نهج NHC في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة وسلامة الإنسان، بما يرسّخ من قيمة مشاريعها ويثري ريادتها على المستويين المحلي والعالمي
كما يأتي هذا الإنجاز نتيجة تطبيق منهجيات تشغيلية متقدمة تركّز على الوقاية الاستباقية وإدارة المخاطر بكفاءة عالية، حيث نجحت NHC في بناء بيئات عمل منظمة ترتكز على معايير دقيقة للسلامة، مدعومة بثقافة مؤسسية تعزز الوعي والمسؤولية لدى فرق العمل، وهو ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على جودة التنفيذ ورفع مستوى الالتزام في مختلف مواقع المشاريع
الجدير بالذكر أن وجهات NHC تعيد تعريف الحياة بمعايير جديدة، وذلك باحتوائها على كافة المرافق الحيوية، والمراكز التجارية والمسطحات الخضراء، لتساهم في أنسنه المدن وخلق مجتمعات حيوية توفّر كافة الاحتياجات وتضمن الوصول السهل والسريع للخدمات والمرافق عبر مسارات آمنة للمشاة والدراجات، لتخلق من خلال وجهاتها تجربة مثالية للسكن.
NHC has achieved a new milestone by winning 3 awards in the Excellence Level of the 2026 International Safety Award presented by the British Safety Council, for three exemplary projects in the Al-Fursan destination in Riyadh, the Al-Sudan destination in Jeddah, and the Lazurd destination in Khobar. This underscores its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety and occupational health in its urban destinations.
The receipt of this award by the destinations is a result of their adoption of the best global safety standards, as they recorded a high evaluation, reflecting performance efficiency and the quality of safety standards application. This enhances NHC's approach to developing integrated urban destinations that focus on quality of life and human safety, reinforcing the value of its projects and enriching its leadership on both local and global levels.
This achievement also comes as a result of implementing advanced operational methodologies that focus on proactive prevention and efficient risk management. NHC has successfully built organized work environments based on precise safety standards, supported by a corporate culture that enhances awareness and responsibility among work teams, which has directly reflected on the quality of execution and raised the level of commitment across various project sites.
It is worth noting that NHC's destinations are redefining life with new standards, as they encompass all vital facilities, commercial centers, and green spaces, contributing to humanizing cities and creating vibrant communities that meet all needs and ensure easy and quick access to services and facilities through safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, thereby creating an ideal living experience through its destinations.