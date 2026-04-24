NHC has achieved a new milestone by winning 3 awards in the Excellence Level of the 2026 International Safety Award presented by the British Safety Council, for three exemplary projects in the Al-Fursan destination in Riyadh, the Al-Sudan destination in Jeddah, and the Lazurd destination in Khobar. This underscores its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety and occupational health in its urban destinations.

The receipt of this award by the destinations is a result of their adoption of the best global safety standards, as they recorded a high evaluation, reflecting performance efficiency and the quality of safety standards application. This enhances NHC's approach to developing integrated urban destinations that focus on quality of life and human safety, reinforcing the value of its projects and enriching its leadership on both local and global levels.

This achievement also comes as a result of implementing advanced operational methodologies that focus on proactive prevention and efficient risk management. NHC has successfully built organized work environments based on precise safety standards, supported by a corporate culture that enhances awareness and responsibility among work teams, which has directly reflected on the quality of execution and raised the level of commitment across various project sites.

It is worth noting that NHC's destinations are redefining life with new standards, as they encompass all vital facilities, commercial centers, and green spaces, contributing to humanizing cities and creating vibrant communities that meet all needs and ensure easy and quick access to services and facilities through safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, thereby creating an ideal living experience through its destinations.