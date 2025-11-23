Saudi investors' trading in U.S. stocks through financial market institutions recorded a historic increase by the end of the third quarter of 2025, reaching a value of 216.1 billion riyals, an increase of approximately 126.4 billion riyals and a percentage of 141% compared to the same period in 2024.

Historic Trading Levels

The Capital Market Authority confirmed that Saudi trading in the U.S. market during the third quarter of 2025 represents the highest level ever, according to its official data on trading by financial market institutions in global markets.

Continuous Increase Compared to the Previous Quarter

According to the report, trading during the third quarter increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded trading of approximately 193.4 billion riyals, with an increase of 22.7 billion riyals.

The report indicated that the Capital Market Authority's data on the trading of licensed persons (local brokers) in global markets does not include the number of Saudi portfolios abroad, nor the number of investors trading directly through foreign brokers or their trading volumes.