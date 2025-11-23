سجلت التداولات في الأسهم الأمريكية من قبل المستثمرين السعوديين عبر مؤسسات السوق المالية ارتفاعاً قياسياً بنهاية الربع الثالث من 2025، إذ بلغت قيمتها 216.1 مليار ريال، بزيادة نحو 126.4 مليار ريال وبنسبة 141% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من 2024.

أعلى مستوى تاريخي للتداولات

وأكدت هيئة السوق المالية أن التداولات السعودية في السوق الأمريكية خلال الربع الثالث من 2025 تمثل أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق، بحسب بياناتها الرسمية عن التداولات بواسطة مؤسسات السوق المالية في الأسواق العالمية.

ارتفاع مستمر مقارنة بالربع السابق

وبحسب التقرير، ارتفعت التداولات خلال الربع الثالث بنسبة 12% مقارنة بالربع السابق الذي سجلت فيه التداولات نحو 193.4 مليار ريال، بزيادة قيمتها 22.7 مليار ريال.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن بيانات هيئة السوق المالية حول تداولات الأشخاص المرخص لهم (الوسطاء المحليين) في الأسواق العالمية لا تتضمن عدد المحافظ السعودية في الخارج، ولا عدد المستثمرين المتداولين مباشرة عن طريق وسطاء خارجيين أو أحجام تداولاتهم.