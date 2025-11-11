تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، انطلقت اليوم في الرياض فعاليات النسخة الأولى من منتدى TOURISE، تحت شعار «الخطوة الضخمة المستقبلية»، وتستمر حتى 13 نوفمبر الجاري في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات، بمشاركة نخبة من القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين وأصحاب الرؤى العالميين في قطاع السياحة.

ويهدف منتدى TOURISE بنسخته الأولى، التي تنعقد مباشرة بعد اختتام أعمال الدورة الـ 26 للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة التي استضافتها المملكة، إلى تحويل الأفكار الجريئة إلى حلول عملية، وإطلاق مبادرات نوعية من شأنها أن تُحدث تحولات جوهرية في قطاع السياحة العالمي وتُسهم في رسم مستقبل القطاع للخمسين عامًا القادمة، وذلك من خلال إعادة صياغة أساليب مبتكرة تسهم في تعزيز تفاعل القطاعات المرتبطة بالسياحة، واكتشاف فرص جديدة يتحول فيها المنافسون إلى شركاء، وتعزيز كفاءة الاستثمارات، وتوحيد جهود القطاعات بما يدعم التعاون والتكامل فيما بينها.

وألقى وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، رئيس مجلس إدارة TOURISE، الكلمة الافتتاحية لفعاليات المنتدى، قال فيها: «TOURISE ليست مجرد فعالية، بل منصة عمل مشتركة سنواجه من خلالها التحديات التي لطالما أعاقت إطلاق الإمكانات الكاملة لقطاع السياحة، بما في ذلك تحديات المهارات، والاستثمار، والبنية التحتية، والاستدامة، والتحول الرقمي».

وأضاف: «من خلال هذه المنصة سنعمل جنبًا إلى جنب لتحقيق أفضل النتائج للجميع من خلال توفير عوائد مجزية للمستثمرين، ووجهات يسهل الوصول إليها وتجارب مميزة بأسعار مناسبة للمسافرين، إلى جانب استحداث فرص عمل وتعزيز الازدهار للمجتمعات المحلية مع تزايد الطلب على السفر, نحن هنا لا لنتبادل الأفكار فحسب، بل لنحوّلها إلى أفعال حقيقية تحدث فرقًا على أرض الواقع، ولهذا السبب وُجدت TOURISE».

ويشهد المنتدى مشاركة واسعة على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، إذ يستقطب أكثر من 140 متحدثًا دوليًا من نخبة القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين والرواد في قطاع السياحة العالمي، من بينهم: الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة إكسبيديا أريان غورين،، والسفيرة باتريسيا إسبينوزا كانتيلانو، الرئيسة التنفيذية المُكلّفة للمجلس العالمي للسفر والسياحة وغلوريا جيفارا، والأمين العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة شيخة ناصر النويس، والمدير التنفيذي لشركةـ «أماديوس» ولويس ماروتو، وعمدة مدينة ميامي وفرانسيس سواريز، و الرئيس التنفيذي لمطارات دبي وبول غريفيث، والمالكة والشريك المؤسِّس لنكي بيتش ولوسيا بنرود، ورئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة «أكور» وسيباستيان بازين، والرئيس التنفيذي لمفوضية السفر الأوروبية (ETC) إدواردو سانتاندر، والحائز على وسام الإمبراطورية البريطانية ورئيس شركة Nvisible Productions هارفي جولدسميث، والرئيس التنفيذي لمطار هيثرو توماس ولدباي، والشريك المؤسِّس المشارك والرئيس التنفيذي لـ Kayak.com ستيف هافنر.

وتعكس أجندة الحدث تنوّع القطاعات التي يجمعها المنتدى تحت مظلة واحدة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إيجاد حوارات وبناء شراكات نوعية وغير مسبوقة، ويجسّد هذا التنوّع تلاقي قطاعات نادرًا ما تتقاطع عادة، ما يفتح آفاقًا لتعاون دولي يتجاوز الحدود التقليدية. وتشكل هذه الشراكات قوة دافعة لابتكار نماذج أعمال حديثة، وتحسين تجارب المسافرين، وتطوير وجهات سياحية أكثر استدامة، وصياغة إستراتيجيات استثمارية لا يمكن أن تنشأ إلا من خلال منصة فريدة ومتعددة القطاعات مثل TOURISE.

ويشهد المنتدى أكثر من 40 جلسة حوارية، وأكثر من 15 ورشة عمل تتناول 4 محاور رئيسة وهي: مواجهة التحديات، واستثمار فرص النمو، وتحفيز الاستثمارات الكبرى، وتطوير السياسات المستقبلية، كما تبحث الجلسات في موضوعات نوعية تواكب التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع السياحة العالمي، من بينها الذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والنماذج الاستثمارية الجريئة، وتجارب السفر المتجددة، والسياحة التي توازن بين الإنسان والكوكب.

وتركز النسخة الافتتاحية من المنتدى على 5 تطلعات مستقبلية محورية ستعيد رسم ملامح قطاع السفر وهي: التقنية المبتكرة، وحدود وجسور، والمنافسة لجذب الجيل القادم من السياح، والتجربة السياحية: صنع القيمة الحقيقية من خلال التجارب، ورسم ملامح وجهات المستقبل. وسيبحث المنتدى هذه التطلعات بعمق لتحويلها إلى خطوات عملية عبر الحوارات الوزارية رفيعة المستوى، ونقاشات مجلس الإدارة، والكلمات الرئيسة، وعروض الابتكار على المسرح الرئيس.

وتضمنت فعاليات اليوم الأول من المنتدى، الإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز 2025 TOURISE، المبادرة العالمية التي تهدف إلى تكريم الوجهات السياحية الرائدة في بناء الجسور الثقافية بين الشعوب وتمنح الزوار تجارب استثنائية وفريدة تبقى راسخة في الذاكرة، وتشمل 5 فئات رئيسة وهي: الفنون والثقافة، والمغامرات، والأطعمة وفنون الطهي، والتسوق، والترفيه، وقد تأهلت 12 وجهة عالمية إلى المرحلة النهائية، ونجحت في إعادة رسم ملامح جديدة لمستقبل السياحة العالمي، وأثبتت قدرتها على تقديم تجارب ثرية ومُلهمة تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي لتجربة السفر.