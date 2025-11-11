Under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first edition of the TOURISE Forum kicked off today in Riyadh, under the slogan "The Giant Future Step," and will continue until November 13 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, with the participation of a select group of leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and global visionaries in the tourism sector.

The first edition of the TOURISE Forum, which is held immediately after the conclusion of the 26th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly hosted by the Kingdom, aims to transform bold ideas into practical solutions and launch qualitative initiatives that will bring about fundamental changes in the global tourism sector and contribute to shaping the future of the sector for the next fifty years. This will be achieved by reimagining innovative methods that enhance the interaction of sectors related to tourism, discovering new opportunities where competitors become partners, improving investment efficiency, and unifying efforts across sectors to support cooperation and integration among them.

Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, Chairman of the TOURISE Board, delivered the opening speech of the forum, stating: "TOURISE is not just an event; it is a collaborative platform through which we will face the challenges that have long hindered the full potential of the tourism sector, including challenges related to skills, investment, infrastructure, sustainability, and digital transformation."

He added: "Through this platform, we will work side by side to achieve the best outcomes for everyone by providing rewarding returns for investors, accessible destinations, and unique experiences at reasonable prices for travelers, in addition to creating job opportunities and enhancing prosperity for local communities as demand for travel increases. We are here not just to exchange ideas but to turn them into real actions that make a difference on the ground, and that is why TOURISE exists."

The forum witnesses wide participation at both regional and global levels, attracting more than 140 international speakers from a select group of leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and pioneers in the global tourism sector, including: the CEO of Expedia Group, Ariane Gorin; Ambassador Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, the interim CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council; Gloria Guevara; the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Sheikha Nasser Al-Nuaimi; the CEO of Amadeus, Luis Maroto; the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez; the CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths; the owner and co-founder of Nicky Beach, Lucia Benaroud; the Chairman and CEO of Accor Group, Sébastien Bazin; the CEO of the European Travel Commission (ETC), Eduardo Santander; the recipient of the British Empire Medal and CEO of Nvisible Productions, Harvey Goldsmith; the CEO of Heathrow Airport, Thomas Woldbye; and the co-founder and CEO of Kayak.com, Steve Hafner.

The event's agenda reflects the diversity of sectors brought together under one umbrella, in a step aimed at fostering dialogues and building unprecedented qualitative partnerships. This diversity embodies the convergence of sectors that rarely intersect, opening horizons for international cooperation that transcends traditional boundaries. These partnerships serve as a driving force for innovating modern business models, enhancing traveler experiences, developing more sustainable tourist destinations, and formulating investment strategies that can only emerge from a unique and multi-sector platform like TOURISE.

The forum features more than 40 panel discussions and over 15 workshops addressing four main themes: tackling challenges, investing in growth opportunities, stimulating major investments, and developing future policies. The sessions also explore qualitative topics that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the global tourism sector, including artificial intelligence in tourism, bold investment models, renewed travel experiences, and tourism that balances people and the planet.

The inaugural edition of the forum focuses on five key future aspirations that will reshape the travel sector: innovative technology, borders and bridges, competition to attract the next generation of tourists, the travel experience: creating real value through experiences, and shaping the destinations of the future. The forum will delve deeply into these aspirations to transform them into practical steps through high-level ministerial dialogues, board discussions, keynote speeches, and innovation presentations on the main stage.

Today's activities included the announcement of the winners of the 2025 TOURISE Awards, a global initiative aimed at honoring leading tourist destinations in building cultural bridges between peoples and providing visitors with exceptional and unique experiences that remain etched in memory. The awards include five main categories: arts and culture, adventures, food and culinary arts, shopping, and entertainment. Twelve global destinations qualified for the final stage, successfully redefining the future of global tourism and demonstrating their ability to offer rich and inspiring experiences that go beyond the traditional concept of travel.