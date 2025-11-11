تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، انطلقت اليوم في الرياض فعاليات النسخة الأولى من منتدى TOURISE، تحت شعار «الخطوة الضخمة المستقبلية»، وتستمر حتى 13 نوفمبر الجاري في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات، بمشاركة نخبة من القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين وأصحاب الرؤى العالميين في قطاع السياحة.
ويهدف منتدى TOURISE بنسخته الأولى، التي تنعقد مباشرة بعد اختتام أعمال الدورة الـ 26 للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة التي استضافتها المملكة، إلى تحويل الأفكار الجريئة إلى حلول عملية، وإطلاق مبادرات نوعية من شأنها أن تُحدث تحولات جوهرية في قطاع السياحة العالمي وتُسهم في رسم مستقبل القطاع للخمسين عامًا القادمة، وذلك من خلال إعادة صياغة أساليب مبتكرة تسهم في تعزيز تفاعل القطاعات المرتبطة بالسياحة، واكتشاف فرص جديدة يتحول فيها المنافسون إلى شركاء، وتعزيز كفاءة الاستثمارات، وتوحيد جهود القطاعات بما يدعم التعاون والتكامل فيما بينها.
وألقى وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، رئيس مجلس إدارة TOURISE، الكلمة الافتتاحية لفعاليات المنتدى، قال فيها: «TOURISE ليست مجرد فعالية، بل منصة عمل مشتركة سنواجه من خلالها التحديات التي لطالما أعاقت إطلاق الإمكانات الكاملة لقطاع السياحة، بما في ذلك تحديات المهارات، والاستثمار، والبنية التحتية، والاستدامة، والتحول الرقمي».
وأضاف: «من خلال هذه المنصة سنعمل جنبًا إلى جنب لتحقيق أفضل النتائج للجميع من خلال توفير عوائد مجزية للمستثمرين، ووجهات يسهل الوصول إليها وتجارب مميزة بأسعار مناسبة للمسافرين، إلى جانب استحداث فرص عمل وتعزيز الازدهار للمجتمعات المحلية مع تزايد الطلب على السفر, نحن هنا لا لنتبادل الأفكار فحسب، بل لنحوّلها إلى أفعال حقيقية تحدث فرقًا على أرض الواقع، ولهذا السبب وُجدت TOURISE».
ويشهد المنتدى مشاركة واسعة على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، إذ يستقطب أكثر من 140 متحدثًا دوليًا من نخبة القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين والرواد في قطاع السياحة العالمي، من بينهم: الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة إكسبيديا أريان غورين،، والسفيرة باتريسيا إسبينوزا كانتيلانو، الرئيسة التنفيذية المُكلّفة للمجلس العالمي للسفر والسياحة وغلوريا جيفارا، والأمين العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة شيخة ناصر النويس، والمدير التنفيذي لشركةـ «أماديوس» ولويس ماروتو، وعمدة مدينة ميامي وفرانسيس سواريز، و الرئيس التنفيذي لمطارات دبي وبول غريفيث، والمالكة والشريك المؤسِّس لنكي بيتش ولوسيا بنرود، ورئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة «أكور» وسيباستيان بازين، والرئيس التنفيذي لمفوضية السفر الأوروبية (ETC) إدواردو سانتاندر، والحائز على وسام الإمبراطورية البريطانية ورئيس شركة Nvisible Productions هارفي جولدسميث، والرئيس التنفيذي لمطار هيثرو توماس ولدباي، والشريك المؤسِّس المشارك والرئيس التنفيذي لـ Kayak.com ستيف هافنر.
وتعكس أجندة الحدث تنوّع القطاعات التي يجمعها المنتدى تحت مظلة واحدة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إيجاد حوارات وبناء شراكات نوعية وغير مسبوقة، ويجسّد هذا التنوّع تلاقي قطاعات نادرًا ما تتقاطع عادة، ما يفتح آفاقًا لتعاون دولي يتجاوز الحدود التقليدية. وتشكل هذه الشراكات قوة دافعة لابتكار نماذج أعمال حديثة، وتحسين تجارب المسافرين، وتطوير وجهات سياحية أكثر استدامة، وصياغة إستراتيجيات استثمارية لا يمكن أن تنشأ إلا من خلال منصة فريدة ومتعددة القطاعات مثل TOURISE.
ويشهد المنتدى أكثر من 40 جلسة حوارية، وأكثر من 15 ورشة عمل تتناول 4 محاور رئيسة وهي: مواجهة التحديات، واستثمار فرص النمو، وتحفيز الاستثمارات الكبرى، وتطوير السياسات المستقبلية، كما تبحث الجلسات في موضوعات نوعية تواكب التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع السياحة العالمي، من بينها الذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والنماذج الاستثمارية الجريئة، وتجارب السفر المتجددة، والسياحة التي توازن بين الإنسان والكوكب.
وتركز النسخة الافتتاحية من المنتدى على 5 تطلعات مستقبلية محورية ستعيد رسم ملامح قطاع السفر وهي: التقنية المبتكرة، وحدود وجسور، والمنافسة لجذب الجيل القادم من السياح، والتجربة السياحية: صنع القيمة الحقيقية من خلال التجارب، ورسم ملامح وجهات المستقبل. وسيبحث المنتدى هذه التطلعات بعمق لتحويلها إلى خطوات عملية عبر الحوارات الوزارية رفيعة المستوى، ونقاشات مجلس الإدارة، والكلمات الرئيسة، وعروض الابتكار على المسرح الرئيس.
وتضمنت فعاليات اليوم الأول من المنتدى، الإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز 2025 TOURISE، المبادرة العالمية التي تهدف إلى تكريم الوجهات السياحية الرائدة في بناء الجسور الثقافية بين الشعوب وتمنح الزوار تجارب استثنائية وفريدة تبقى راسخة في الذاكرة، وتشمل 5 فئات رئيسة وهي: الفنون والثقافة، والمغامرات، والأطعمة وفنون الطهي، والتسوق، والترفيه، وقد تأهلت 12 وجهة عالمية إلى المرحلة النهائية، ونجحت في إعادة رسم ملامح جديدة لمستقبل السياحة العالمي، وأثبتت قدرتها على تقديم تجارب ثرية ومُلهمة تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي لتجربة السفر.
Under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first edition of the TOURISE Forum kicked off today in Riyadh, under the slogan "The Giant Future Step," and will continue until November 13 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, with the participation of a select group of leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and global visionaries in the tourism sector.
The first edition of the TOURISE Forum, which is held immediately after the conclusion of the 26th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly hosted by the Kingdom, aims to transform bold ideas into practical solutions and launch qualitative initiatives that will bring about fundamental changes in the global tourism sector and contribute to shaping the future of the sector for the next fifty years. This will be achieved by reimagining innovative methods that enhance the interaction of sectors related to tourism, discovering new opportunities where competitors become partners, improving investment efficiency, and unifying efforts across sectors to support cooperation and integration among them.
Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, Chairman of the TOURISE Board, delivered the opening speech of the forum, stating: "TOURISE is not just an event; it is a collaborative platform through which we will face the challenges that have long hindered the full potential of the tourism sector, including challenges related to skills, investment, infrastructure, sustainability, and digital transformation."
He added: "Through this platform, we will work side by side to achieve the best outcomes for everyone by providing rewarding returns for investors, accessible destinations, and unique experiences at reasonable prices for travelers, in addition to creating job opportunities and enhancing prosperity for local communities as demand for travel increases. We are here not just to exchange ideas but to turn them into real actions that make a difference on the ground, and that is why TOURISE exists."
The forum witnesses wide participation at both regional and global levels, attracting more than 140 international speakers from a select group of leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and pioneers in the global tourism sector, including: the CEO of Expedia Group, Ariane Gorin; Ambassador Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, the interim CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council; Gloria Guevara; the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Sheikha Nasser Al-Nuaimi; the CEO of Amadeus, Luis Maroto; the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez; the CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths; the owner and co-founder of Nicky Beach, Lucia Benaroud; the Chairman and CEO of Accor Group, Sébastien Bazin; the CEO of the European Travel Commission (ETC), Eduardo Santander; the recipient of the British Empire Medal and CEO of Nvisible Productions, Harvey Goldsmith; the CEO of Heathrow Airport, Thomas Woldbye; and the co-founder and CEO of Kayak.com, Steve Hafner.
The event's agenda reflects the diversity of sectors brought together under one umbrella, in a step aimed at fostering dialogues and building unprecedented qualitative partnerships. This diversity embodies the convergence of sectors that rarely intersect, opening horizons for international cooperation that transcends traditional boundaries. These partnerships serve as a driving force for innovating modern business models, enhancing traveler experiences, developing more sustainable tourist destinations, and formulating investment strategies that can only emerge from a unique and multi-sector platform like TOURISE.
The forum features more than 40 panel discussions and over 15 workshops addressing four main themes: tackling challenges, investing in growth opportunities, stimulating major investments, and developing future policies. The sessions also explore qualitative topics that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the global tourism sector, including artificial intelligence in tourism, bold investment models, renewed travel experiences, and tourism that balances people and the planet.
The inaugural edition of the forum focuses on five key future aspirations that will reshape the travel sector: innovative technology, borders and bridges, competition to attract the next generation of tourists, the travel experience: creating real value through experiences, and shaping the destinations of the future. The forum will delve deeply into these aspirations to transform them into practical steps through high-level ministerial dialogues, board discussions, keynote speeches, and innovation presentations on the main stage.
Today's activities included the announcement of the winners of the 2025 TOURISE Awards, a global initiative aimed at honoring leading tourist destinations in building cultural bridges between peoples and providing visitors with exceptional and unique experiences that remain etched in memory. The awards include five main categories: arts and culture, adventures, food and culinary arts, shopping, and entertainment. Twelve global destinations qualified for the final stage, successfully redefining the future of global tourism and demonstrating their ability to offer rich and inspiring experiences that go beyond the traditional concept of travel.