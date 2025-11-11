أعلنت مجموعة «دله البركة» إطلاق حزمة توسعات إستراتيجية في قطاعات النقل والضيافة ضمن منظومتها لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وذلك على هامش مشاركتها كراعٍ إستراتيجي في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 1447، الذي أقيم في جدة تحت شعار «من مكة إلى العالم»، برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- وتنظيم وزارة الحج والعمرة.

وأكد العضو المنتدب لخدمات الضيافة والمشاعر المقدسة والنقل في مجموعة «دله البركة» لؤي عبد اللطيف غراب، أن المجموعة تواصل ترجمة التزامها التاريخي بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن من خلال تطوير منظومة عملياتها التشغيلية، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة أضافت 400 حافلة حديثة موديل 2026 إلى أسطولها في شركة «دله لنقل الحجاج»، المجهّزة بأحدث أنظمة الراحة والسلامة الذكية.

وقال غراب: «بهذا التوسع يرتفع إجمالي أسطول دله إلى أكثر من 1250 حافلة، وهو ما يعزز قدرتنا على تلبية الطلب المتزايد على خدمات النقل في مواسم الحج والعمرة، مع ضمان تجربة تنقل استثنائية تواكب النمو المتسارع في أعداد الحجاج والمعتمرين ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030».

وفي قطاع الضيافة، أشار غراب إلى أن المجموعة شرعت في تنفيذ مشروع التجديد الكامل لفندق «دله طيبة» في المدينة المنورة، الذي يضم 473 وحدة فندقية ويقع على بُعد خطوات من المسجد النبوي الشريف، وأوضح قائلًا: «نعمل على إعادة تصميم الفندق بالكامل ليواكب أعلى معايير الضيافة العالمية، مستلهمين أصالة المكان وروح المدينة المنورة، ليكون واحدًا من أبرز وجهات الإقامة الفندقية الفاخرة في المنطقة».

وتعكس هذه الخطوات – بحسب غراب – التحول الإستراتيجي لدله البركة نحو استدامة خدمات الحج والعمرة وتطوير التجربة الشاملة لضيوف الرحمن، من خلال الاستثمار في الحلول التقنية والتشغيلية والكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة.

وأضاف: «نستمد رؤيتنا من الإرث الذي أسّسه الشيخ صالح كامل – رحمه الله – في تسخير الاستثمار لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين، ونعمل اليوم على مواصلة هذا النهج بما يتواكب مع رؤيتنا الطموحة». واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن «دله البركة» ستواصل شراكاتها الإستراتيجية مع مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة، لتحقيق التكامل في منظومة خدمات الحج والعمرة، وتقديم نماذج استثمارية رائدة تعزز مكانة المملكة عالميًا في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.