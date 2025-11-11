The "Dallah Al Baraka" Group announced the launch of a strategic expansion package in the transportation and hospitality sectors within its system to serve the guests of الرحمن, on the sidelines of its participation as a strategic sponsor in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 1447, which was held in Jeddah under the slogan "From Mecca to the World," under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - and organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Executive Director of Hospitality Services and Holy Sites Transportation at the "Dallah Al Baraka" Group, Luai Abdul Latif Gharab, confirmed that the group continues to translate its historical commitment to serving the guests of الرحمن by developing its operational processes. He pointed out that the company has added 400 modern buses, model 2026, to its fleet at "Dallah for Pilgrims Transport," equipped with the latest comfort and smart safety systems.

Gharab stated: "With this expansion, the total fleet of Dallah rises to more than 1250 buses, which enhances our ability to meet the increasing demand for transportation services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, while ensuring an exceptional transportation experience that keeps pace with the rapid growth in the number of pilgrims and Umrah performers in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030."

In the hospitality sector, Gharab noted that the group has begun implementing a complete renovation project for the "Dallah Taiba" hotel in Medina, which includes 473 hotel units and is located just steps away from the Prophet's Mosque. He explained, saying: "We are working on a complete redesign of the hotel to meet the highest standards of global hospitality, inspired by the authenticity of the place and the spirit of Medina, to make it one of the most prominent luxury hotel destinations in the region."

According to Gharab, these steps reflect Dallah Al Baraka's strategic transformation towards the sustainability of Hajj and Umrah services and the development of the overall experience for the guests of الرحمن, through investment in technological and operational solutions and qualified national personnel.

He added: "We draw our vision from the legacy established by Sheikh Saleh Kamel - may God have mercy on him - in harnessing investment to serve the Two Holy Mosques, and we are working today to continue this approach in line with our ambitious vision." He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that "Dallah Al Baraka" will continue its strategic partnerships with various government and private sectors to achieve integration in the system of Hajj and Umrah services and to provide leading investment models that enhance the Kingdom's global position in serving the guests of الرحمن.