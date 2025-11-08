أعلنت مجموعة إثراء الضيافة القابضة عن اختيارها كراعٍ رسمي في النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، الذي يُقام في الفترة من 9 – 12 نوفمبر الجاري في جدة، تحت شعار «من مكة إلى العالم»، بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة والمنظمات الدولية المتخصصة في قطاع خدمات الحج.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة انطلاقًا من التزام الشركة بدعم الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تطوير منظومة خدمات الحج والعمرة، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، الهادف إلى الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة وتحسين تجربة الحاج والمعتمر من لحظة الوصول وحتى المغادرة.

في هذا السياق، أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة إثراء الضيافة القابضة الدكتور أحمد بن عباس سندي أن هذه المشاركة تأتي امتدادًا للدور الذي تضطلع به الشركة كشريك وطني في دعم مستهدفات وزارة الحج والعمرة، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كمركز عالمي للضيافة والخدمة والابتكار.

وقال سندي: «إن مشاركتنا في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025 تعبّر عن التزامنا الراسخ بالمساهمة الفاعلة في تطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة، وترسيخ مفهوم الضيافة السعودية الأصيلة التي تمزج بين القيم الرفيعة والاحترافية التشغيلية، بما يعكس صورة المملكة المشرقة أمام العالم».

وأكد أن إثراء الضيافة القابضة ستواصل العمل على تقديم حلول مبتكرة تعزّز جودة الخدمات وتدعم استدامة قطاع الضيافة، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- في الارتقاء بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن وتقديم نموذج وطني ملهم في الضيافة والخدمة.

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس مجموعة شركات إثراء الضيافة القابضة الدكتور عايض بن محمد الغوينم أن رعاية المجموعة لهذا الحدث العالمي تأتي تجسيدًا لدورها الوطني الفاعل في تطوير قطاع الضيافة، ومواصلة لمسيرتها الممتدة لأكثر من أربعة عقود في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، حققت خلالها تحولًا نوعيًا من مفهوم الطوافة إلى الضيافة الحديثة، في إطار سعيها لإعادة تعريف مفهوم الخدمة والارتقاء بتجربة الحاج والمعتمر.

وقال الغوينم: «نفخر بأن نكون الراعي الرسمي لهذا الحدث الذي يجمع العقول والخبرات من مختلف أنحاء العالم تحت سقف واحد، ونعتبره منصة لعرض ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تقدم في تطوير منظومة الضيافة، وتأكيد التزامنا بتقديم خدمات تتسق مع مكانة مكة المكرمة وضيوفها من أنحاء العالم».

وأضاف أن شعار مشاركة المجموعة لهذا العام «من مكة نُثري العالم» يعكس رؤيتها الاستراتيجية في أن تكون مكة المكرمة منطلقًا للإثراء في مجالات الضيافة والخدمة، مشيرًا إلى أن جناح المجموعة في المؤتمر يُبرز مفهوم «الإثراء في التفاصيل» من خلال عرض منظومة متكاملة تشمل الإسكان، والإعاشة، والنقل، والإرشاد، والتحول التقني، بما يجسد تبنّي المجموعة لنموذج تشغيلي ذكي يواكب التطور التقني في إدارة خدمات الحجاج والمعتمرين.

وتُعد مجموعة إثراء الضيافة القابضة – التي تمتد خبرتها لأكثر من أربعين عامًا – إحدى أبرز النماذج السعودية في بناء منظومات ضيافة متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن بمعايير عالمية. وتضم المجموعة خمس شركات تتناغم وتتكامل في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتشمل إثراء الجود وإثراء الخير المتخصصتين في تشغيل منظومة الحج وتقديم الخدمات بكفاءة عالية، وإثراء النسك لخدمات العمرة على مدار العام، وإثراء الإعاشة لصناعة وتقديم الإعاشة عبر وحدات تموين عالية الكفاءة، وإثراء المشاعر المهتمة بتطوير وتحديث البنية التحتية في المشاعر المقدسة وتقديم حلول مبتكرة للرفع من جودة التشغيل.

هذا التكامل التشغيلي المدعوم بنموذج تشغيل ذكي وحلول رقمية متقدمة يمكّن المجموعة من تعظيم جودة التجربة التشغيلية ورفع مستوى الخدمة المقدّمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وسجّلت مجموعة إثراء الضيافة القابضة إنجازًا عالميًا في موسوعة غينيس لأكبر مخيم سكني بالمشاعر المقدسة بمساحة بلغت 1,726,830 مترًا مربعًا، لتصبح شريكًا رئيسًا لوزارة الحج والعمرة في الارتقاء بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن.