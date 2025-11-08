The Ithra Hospitality Holding Group announced its selection as an official sponsor for the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, which will be held from November 9 to 12 in Jeddah, under the slogan "From Mecca to the World," with the participation of several government and private entities as well as international organizations specialized in the Hajj services sector.

This participation comes as part of the company's commitment to support national efforts aimed at developing the Hajj and Umrah services system and enhancing integration between the public and private sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Guests of Rahman Service Program, which aims to elevate the quality of services provided and improve the experience of pilgrims from the moment of arrival until departure.

In this context, the Chairman of the Board of Ithra Hospitality Holding, Dr. Ahmed bin Abbas Sindi, confirmed that this participation extends the role the company plays as a national partner in supporting the objectives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global center for hospitality, service, and innovation.

Sindi stated: "Our participation in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 reflects our firm commitment to actively contribute to the development of the Hajj and Umrah system and to establish the concept of authentic Saudi hospitality that blends high values with operational professionalism, showcasing the Kingdom's bright image to the world."

He emphasized that Ithra Hospitality Holding will continue to work on providing innovative solutions that enhance service quality and support the sustainability of the hospitality sector, contributing to achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership - may God support it - in elevating the experience of the Guests of Rahman and presenting an inspiring national model in hospitality and service.

For his part, the Chairman of Ithra Hospitality Holding Group, Dr. Ayed bin Mohammed Al-Ghuwainim, explained that the group's sponsorship of this global event embodies its active national role in developing the hospitality sector and continues its journey of over four decades in serving the Guests of Rahman, during which it has achieved a qualitative transformation from the concept of pilgrimage to modern hospitality, in its pursuit to redefine the concept of service and enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

Al-Ghuwainim said: "We take pride in being the official sponsor of this event, which brings together minds and expertise from around the world under one roof, and we consider it a platform to showcase the progress the Kingdom has made in developing the hospitality system and affirming our commitment to providing services that align with the status of Mecca and its guests from around the world."

He added that the theme of the group's participation this year, "From Mecca We Enrich the World," reflects its strategic vision of making Mecca a starting point for enrichment in the fields of hospitality and service, noting that the group's pavilion at the conference highlights the concept of "enrichment in details" by showcasing an integrated system that includes housing, catering, transportation, guidance, and technological transformation, embodying the group's adoption of a smart operational model that keeps pace with technological advancements in managing the services for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The Ithra Hospitality Holding Group, with over forty years of experience, is one of the leading Saudi models in building integrated hospitality systems for the Guests of Rahman with international standards. The group comprises five companies that harmonize and integrate in serving the Guests of Rahman, including Ithra Al-Joud and Ithra Al-Khair, which specialize in operating the Hajj system and providing services efficiently, Ithra Al-Nusk for Umrah services throughout the year, Ithra Al-Isha for the production and provision of catering through high-efficiency catering units, and Ithra Al-Mashair, which focuses on developing and modernizing the infrastructure in the holy sites and providing innovative solutions to enhance operational quality.

This operational integration, supported by a smart operational model and advanced digital solutions, enables the group to maximize the quality of the operational experience and elevate the level of service provided to the Guests of Rahman.

The Ithra Hospitality Holding Group has achieved a global milestone in the Guinness World Records for the largest residential camp in the holy sites, covering an area of 1,726,830 square meters, becoming a key partner for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in enhancing the experience of the Guests of Rahman.