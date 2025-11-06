The Center for Exceptional Talent has granted more than (100) entrepreneurs from over (20) nationalities around the world the "Entrepreneur Residence".

The granting of the exceptional residence is part of the center's efforts to enhance the Kingdom's position as a global destination attractive to talents, skills, and entrepreneurs, and to support the investment and innovation environment, contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The "Entrepreneur Residence" product is one of the center's most prominent offerings aimed at owners of startups with innovative technical solutions, who wish to develop their startups within the Kingdom, which contributes to empowering the national economy and creating quality job opportunities.

The center confirmed that granting exceptional residence to entrepreneurs reflects the Kingdom's commitment to attracting innovators from around the world and enabling them to grow their businesses in a stimulating entrepreneurial environment that supports competitiveness and economic sustainability.

This was highlighted through the participation of the Center for Exceptional Talent in the "Biban 2025" forum, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority "Monsha'at" at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities".

It is worth noting that the Center for Exceptional Talent offers 7 products, which are; Exceptional Competence Residence, Talent Residence, Business Investor Residence, Entrepreneur Residence, Property Owner Residence, Fixed-term Residence, and Indefinite Residence. These products provide their holders with a range of benefits, the most notable of which include; residence in the Kingdom with family members, the ability to engage in business activities, property ownership, and hosting relatives, in addition to many other advantages offered to them.