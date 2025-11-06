منح مركز الإقامة المميزة أكثر من (100) رائد أعمال من أكثر من (20) جنسية حول العالم «إقامة رائد أعمال».

ويأتي منح الإقامة المميزة ضمن جهود المركز في تعزيز مكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية جاذبة للكفاءات والمواهب ورواد الأعمال، ودعم بيئة الاستثمار والابتكار بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويعد منتج «إقامة رائد أعمال» من أبرز منتجات المركز المخصصة لأصحاب الشركات الناشئة ذات الحلول التقنية المبتكرة، والراغبين في تطوير شركاتهم الناشئة داخل المملكة، الذي يسهم في تمكين الاقتصاد الوطني واستحداث فرص العمل النوعية.

وأكد المركز أن منح الإقامة المميزة لرواد الأعمال يعكس حرص المملكة على استقطاب المبدعين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وتمكينهم من تنمية أعمالهم في بيئة ريادية محفزة، تدعم التنافسية والاستدامة الاقتصادية.

جاء ذلك من خلال مشاركة مركز الإقامة المميزة في ملتقى «بيبان 2025»، الذي تنظمه الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة «منشآت» في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص».

يُذكر أن مركز الإقامة المميزة يقدم 7 منتجات، وهي؛ إقامة كفاءة استثنائية، وإقامة موهبة، وإقامة مستثمر أعمال، وإقامة رائد أعمال، وإقامة مالك عقار، وإقامة محددة المدة، وإقامة غير محددة المدة. وتوفر هذه المنتجات لحامليها مجموعة من المزايا من أبرزها؛ الإقامة في المملكة مع أفراد الأسرة، وإمكانية مزاولة الأعمال التجارية، وتملّك العقارات، واستضافة الأقارب، إضافة إلى العديد من المزايا المقدمة لهم.