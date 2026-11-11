ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للغاز الطبيعي في الولايات المتحدة خلال تعاملات اليوم، لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها في 9 أشهر، مدعومة بتوقعات انخفاض درجات الحرارة وزيادة الطلب خلال الأسبوعين القادمين.
متوسط الطلب
وبحسب تقديرات «إل إس إي جي»، من المتوقع أن يرتفع متوسط الطلب على الغاز في الولايات الأمريكية -بما يشمل الصادرات- إلى 124.2 مليار قدم مكعبة يومياً في الأسبوع القادم، مقابل 114.1 مليار قدم مكعبة هذا الأسبوع. ومن المتوقع أن تشهد الولايات المتحدة تراجعاً في درجات الحرارة خلال الفترة القادمة، لتقترب من معدلاتها الموسمية المعتادة حتى 26 نوفمبر الجاري، وهو ما قد يعزز استهلاك الغاز الطبيعي مع زيادة الحاجة إلى التدفئة.
وفي القارة الأوروبية، تجاوزت أسعار الغاز الأوروبي 85 يورو مع تصاعد مخاطر إمدادات الشرق الأوسط واستمرت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي الأوروبي في تحقيق مكاسب، فيما درس متعاملون توقعات غير مؤكدة في الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وتوازن الإمداد في المنطقة. وتجاوزت العقود الآجلة القياسية مستوى 85 يورو لكل ميغاوات في الساعة، بعد أن سجلت ارتفاعاً بنسبة 2.7% في الجلسة السابقة.
تراجع الواردات
ولم تحقق المحادثات بشأن إنهاء الحرب الإيرانية سوى تقدم ضئيل، بينما استمرت الهجمات على ناقلات النفط في مضيق هرمز هذا الأسبوع، بحسب وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء اليوم. ونفى مسؤول أمني بارز في طهران وجود مفاوضات جارية مع الولايات المتحدة، طبقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء «إرنا» الإيرانية. يذكر أن واردات الغاز الطبيعي المسال في أوروبا تتراجع عن مستويات العام الماضي وبدأت المخزونات الشتوية التي كانت منخفضة بشكل غير معتاد، في الانخفاض مع حلول موسم الشتاء. ويعتمد توازن الإمدادات في المنطقة هذا الشتاء بشكل كبير على مدى سرعة انتعاش تدفقات الغاز عبر مضيق هرمز، لاسيما تلك القادمة من قطر، التي تعتبر أكبر مصدر.
Natural gas futures in the United States rose during today's trading, reaching their highest levels in 9 months, supported by expectations of lower temperatures and increased demand over the next two weeks.
Average Demand
According to estimates from "LSEG," the average demand for gas in the U.S. - including exports - is expected to rise to 124.2 billion cubic feet per day next week, compared to 114.1 billion cubic feet this week. The United States is expected to experience a drop in temperatures in the coming period, approaching its usual seasonal rates until November 26, which may enhance natural gas consumption due to the increased need for heating.
In the European continent, European gas prices surpassed 85 euros as risks to Middle Eastern supplies escalated, and European natural gas prices continued to gain. Traders considered uncertain forecasts regarding the conflict in the Middle East and supply balance in the region. Standard futures exceeded 85 euros per megawatt-hour, after recording a 2.7% increase in the previous session.
Decline in Imports
Discussions to end the Iranian war have made little progress, while attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz continued this week, according to Bloomberg News today. A senior security official in Tehran denied that negotiations were ongoing with the United States, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA. It is noted that LNG imports in Europe are declining from last year's levels, and the unusually low winter stocks have begun to decrease as the winter season approaches. The balance of supplies in the region this winter heavily depends on how quickly gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz recover, especially those coming from Qatar, which is the largest exporter.