Natural gas futures in the United States rose during today's trading, reaching their highest levels in 9 months, supported by expectations of lower temperatures and increased demand over the next two weeks.



Average Demand



According to estimates from "LSEG," the average demand for gas in the U.S. - including exports - is expected to rise to 124.2 billion cubic feet per day next week, compared to 114.1 billion cubic feet this week. The United States is expected to experience a drop in temperatures in the coming period, approaching its usual seasonal rates until November 26, which may enhance natural gas consumption due to the increased need for heating.



In the European continent, European gas prices surpassed 85 euros as risks to Middle Eastern supplies escalated, and European natural gas prices continued to gain. Traders considered uncertain forecasts regarding the conflict in the Middle East and supply balance in the region. Standard futures exceeded 85 euros per megawatt-hour, after recording a 2.7% increase in the previous session.



Decline in Imports



Discussions to end the Iranian war have made little progress, while attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz continued this week, according to Bloomberg News today. A senior security official in Tehran denied that negotiations were ongoing with the United States, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA. It is noted that LNG imports in Europe are declining from last year's levels, and the unusually low winter stocks have begun to decrease as the winter season approaches. The balance of supplies in the region this winter heavily depends on how quickly gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz recover, especially those coming from Qatar, which is the largest exporter.