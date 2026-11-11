ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للغاز الطبيعي في الولايات المتحدة خلال تعاملات اليوم، لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها في 9 أشهر، مدعومة بتوقعات انخفاض درجات الحرارة وزيادة الطلب خلال الأسبوعين القادمين.


متوسط الطلب


وبحسب تقديرات «إل إس إي جي»، من المتوقع أن يرتفع متوسط الطلب على الغاز في الولايات الأمريكية -بما يشمل الصادرات- إلى 124.2 مليار قدم مكعبة يومياً في الأسبوع القادم، مقابل 114.1 مليار قدم مكعبة هذا الأسبوع. ومن المتوقع أن تشهد الولايات المتحدة تراجعاً في درجات الحرارة خلال الفترة القادمة، لتقترب من معدلاتها الموسمية المعتادة حتى 26 نوفمبر الجاري، وهو ما قد يعزز استهلاك الغاز الطبيعي مع زيادة الحاجة إلى التدفئة.


وفي القارة الأوروبية، تجاوزت أسعار الغاز الأوروبي 85 يورو مع تصاعد مخاطر إمدادات الشرق الأوسط واستمرت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي الأوروبي في تحقيق مكاسب، فيما درس متعاملون توقعات غير مؤكدة في الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وتوازن الإمداد في المنطقة. وتجاوزت العقود الآجلة القياسية مستوى 85 يورو لكل ميغاوات في الساعة، بعد أن سجلت ارتفاعاً بنسبة 2.7% في الجلسة السابقة.


تراجع الواردات


ولم تحقق المحادثات بشأن إنهاء الحرب الإيرانية سوى تقدم ضئيل، بينما استمرت الهجمات على ناقلات النفط في مضيق هرمز هذا الأسبوع، بحسب وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء اليوم. ونفى مسؤول أمني بارز في طهران وجود مفاوضات جارية مع الولايات المتحدة، طبقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء «إرنا» الإيرانية. يذكر أن واردات الغاز الطبيعي المسال في أوروبا تتراجع عن مستويات العام الماضي وبدأت المخزونات الشتوية التي كانت منخفضة بشكل غير معتاد، في الانخفاض مع حلول موسم الشتاء. ويعتمد توازن الإمدادات في المنطقة هذا الشتاء بشكل كبير على مدى سرعة انتعاش تدفقات الغاز عبر مضيق هرمز، لاسيما تلك القادمة من قطر، التي تعتبر أكبر مصدر.