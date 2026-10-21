The Ministry of Investment revealed that Saudi Arabia is expected to lead the economic growth forecasts for the G20 countries in 2027, with a growth rate of 7.9%, according to the International Monetary Fund's estimates released in October 2026, surpassing India, which is expected to grow by 7%, Indonesia by 5.1%, and China by 4%.



The ministry confirmed, via its account on the "X" platform, that the Kingdom's leading position in growth forecasts reflects the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy, opening broader horizons for investment and growth, supported by the momentum of the private sector and the expansion of non-oil activities, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards a more diverse, sustainable, and attractive economy for investments.



The International Monetary Fund's forecasts showed Turkey in fifth place with an expected growth rate of 3.6%, followed by Argentina at 3.5%, South Korea at 2.8%, the United States at 2.3%, Brazil at 1.9%, and Mexico at 1.8%.



According to the forecasts, the Canadian economy is expected to grow by 1.7%, the Australian by 1.6%, South Africa by 1.3%, the United Kingdom by 1.2%, Germany by 1.1%, and Russia by 0.9%, while the forecasts for France and Japan are 0.7%, and for Italy, 0.6%.