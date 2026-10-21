كشفت وزارة الاستثمار تصدُّرَ السعودية توقعات النمو الاقتصادي لدول مجموعة العشرين خلال عام 2027، بمعدل نمو يبلغ 7.9%، وفقاً لتقديرات صندوق النقد الدولي الصادرة في أكتوبر 2026، متقدمة على الهند التي يُتوقع نمو اقتصادها بنسبة 7%، وإندونيسيا بنسبة 5.1%، والصين بنسبة 4%.
وأكدت الوزارة، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أن تصدُّرَ المملكة توقعات النمو يعكس قوة الاقتصاد السعودي ومرونته، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع للاستثمار والنمو، مدعوماً بزخم القطاع الخاص وتوسع الأنشطة غير النفطية، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً واستدامة وجاذبية للاستثمارات.
وأظهرت توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي حلول تركيا في المرتبة الخامسة بمعدل نمو متوقع يبلغ 3.6%، تلتها الأرجنتين بنسبة 3.5%، وكوريا الجنوبية بنسبة 2.8%، والولايات المتحدة بنسبة 2.3%، والبرازيل بنسبة 1.9%، والمكسيك بنسبة 1.8%.
وبحسب التوقعات، يُنتظر أن يسجل الاقتصاد الكندي نمواً بنسبة 1.7%، والأسترالي 1.6%، وجنوب أفريقيا 1.3%، والمملكة المتحدة 1.2%، وألمانيا 1.1%، وروسيا 0.9%، فيما تبلغ التوقعات لكل من فرنسا واليابان 0.7%، وإيطاليا 0.6%.
The Ministry of Investment revealed that Saudi Arabia is expected to lead the economic growth forecasts for the G20 countries in 2027, with a growth rate of 7.9%, according to the International Monetary Fund's estimates released in October 2026, surpassing India, which is expected to grow by 7%, Indonesia by 5.1%, and China by 4%.
The ministry confirmed, via its account on the "X" platform, that the Kingdom's leading position in growth forecasts reflects the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy, opening broader horizons for investment and growth, supported by the momentum of the private sector and the expansion of non-oil activities, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards a more diverse, sustainable, and attractive economy for investments.
The International Monetary Fund's forecasts showed Turkey in fifth place with an expected growth rate of 3.6%, followed by Argentina at 3.5%, South Korea at 2.8%, the United States at 2.3%, Brazil at 1.9%, and Mexico at 1.8%.
According to the forecasts, the Canadian economy is expected to grow by 1.7%, the Australian by 1.6%, South Africa by 1.3%, the United Kingdom by 1.2%, Germany by 1.1%, and Russia by 0.9%, while the forecasts for France and Japan are 0.7%, and for Italy, 0.6%.