كشفت وزارة الاستثمار تصدُّرَ السعودية توقعات النمو الاقتصادي لدول مجموعة العشرين خلال عام 2027، بمعدل نمو يبلغ 7.9%، وفقاً لتقديرات صندوق النقد الدولي الصادرة في أكتوبر 2026، متقدمة على الهند التي يُتوقع نمو اقتصادها بنسبة 7%، وإندونيسيا بنسبة 5.1%، والصين بنسبة 4%.


وأكدت الوزارة، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أن تصدُّرَ المملكة توقعات النمو يعكس قوة الاقتصاد السعودي ومرونته، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع للاستثمار والنمو، مدعوماً بزخم القطاع الخاص وتوسع الأنشطة غير النفطية، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً واستدامة وجاذبية للاستثمارات.


وأظهرت توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي حلول تركيا في المرتبة الخامسة بمعدل نمو متوقع يبلغ 3.6%، تلتها الأرجنتين بنسبة 3.5%، وكوريا الجنوبية بنسبة 2.8%، والولايات المتحدة بنسبة 2.3%، والبرازيل بنسبة 1.9%، والمكسيك بنسبة 1.8%.


وبحسب التوقعات، يُنتظر أن يسجل الاقتصاد الكندي نمواً بنسبة 1.7%، والأسترالي 1.6%، وجنوب أفريقيا 1.3%، والمملكة المتحدة 1.2%، وألمانيا 1.1%، وروسيا 0.9%، فيما تبلغ التوقعات لكل من فرنسا واليابان 0.7%، وإيطاليا 0.6%.