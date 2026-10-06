عقد وزير الطاقة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اجتماعًا ثنائيًا في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، مع وزير الصناعة والتجارة في مملكة البحرين عبدالله بن عادل فخرو؛ لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين.

تعاون مشترك

وتناولت المباحثات تطوير العلاقات الاقتصادية الثنائية، وأوجه التعاون المشترك في القطاع الصناعي، إلى جانب استعراض مستجدات مسارات التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين، بما يحقق مصالحهما المشتركة.

ويأتي الاجتماع على هامش زيارة وزير الطاقة إلى مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، التي يترأس خلالها وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الحادي والثلاثين للجنة التعاون الكهربائي والمائي، والاجتماع السابع والثلاثين للجنة التعاون البترولي، إضافة إلى منتدى ومعرض «صنع في الخليج».