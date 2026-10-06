The Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, held a bilateral meeting in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, to discuss ways to enhance industrial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Joint Cooperation

The discussions addressed the development of bilateral economic relations and aspects of joint cooperation in the industrial sector, in addition to reviewing the latest developments in the paths of industrial integration between the two countries, aiming to achieve their common interests.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of the Minister of Energy's visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, during which he heads the Saudi delegation participating in the thirty-first meeting of the Electricity and Water Cooperation Committee, the thirty-seventh meeting of the Petroleum Cooperation Committee, in addition to the "Made in Gulf" Forum and Exhibition.