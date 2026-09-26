حذر مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن من أزمة في أسعار الطاقة، في ظل تداعيات الحرب في إيران على أسواق النفط والغاز، داعياً دول التكتل إلى بحث إجراءات للحد من الطلب على الطاقة.
وقال يورجنسن، في رسالة وجهها إلى وزراء الطاقة في دول الاتحاد الأوروبي: «نحن نواجه أزمة أسعار مرتبطة بأزمة إمدادات».
وأوضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي بات أكثر استعداداً مما كان عليه في شتاء عام 2021، عندما خفضت روسيا إمدادات الغاز إلى أوروبا، إلا أن الحكومات الأوروبية مطالبة بتكثيف استعداداتها لمواجهة الشتاء القادم.
ودعا مفوض الطاقة الدول الأعضاء إلى النظر في اتخاذ تدابير جديدة أو مواصلة الإجراءات القائمة للحفاظ على مستويات تخزين الغاز، إلى جانب خفض الطلب على الغاز والكهرباء، «طالما دعت الحاجة إلى ذلك».
وتأتي هذه الدعوة في وقت تواجه فيه أسواق الطاقة الأوروبية ضغوطاً متزايدة على خلفية تداعيات الحرب على إمدادات النفط والغاز وأسعارهما.
The European Union's Energy Commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, warned of a crisis in energy prices due to the repercussions of the war in Iran on oil and gas markets, urging member states to consider measures to reduce energy demand.
Jørgensen stated in a message addressed to the energy ministers of EU countries: “We are facing a price crisis linked to a supply crisis.”
He explained that the European Union is now better prepared than it was in the winter of 2021, when Russia cut gas supplies to Europe, but European governments are required to intensify their preparations for the upcoming winter.
The Energy Commissioner called on member states to consider implementing new measures or continuing existing actions to maintain gas storage levels, alongside reducing demand for gas and electricity, “as long as the need arises.”
This call comes at a time when European energy markets are facing increasing pressures due to the repercussions of the war on oil and gas supplies and their prices.