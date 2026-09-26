The European Union's Energy Commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, warned of a crisis in energy prices due to the repercussions of the war in Iran on oil and gas markets, urging member states to consider measures to reduce energy demand.



Jørgensen stated in a message addressed to the energy ministers of EU countries: “We are facing a price crisis linked to a supply crisis.”



He explained that the European Union is now better prepared than it was in the winter of 2021, when Russia cut gas supplies to Europe, but European governments are required to intensify their preparations for the upcoming winter.



The Energy Commissioner called on member states to consider implementing new measures or continuing existing actions to maintain gas storage levels, alongside reducing demand for gas and electricity, “as long as the need arises.”



This call comes at a time when European energy markets are facing increasing pressures due to the repercussions of the war on oil and gas supplies and their prices.