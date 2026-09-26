حذر مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن من أزمة في أسعار الطاقة، في ظل تداعيات الحرب في إيران على أسواق النفط والغاز، داعياً دول التكتل إلى بحث إجراءات للحد من الطلب على الطاقة.


وقال يورجنسن، في رسالة وجهها إلى وزراء الطاقة في دول الاتحاد الأوروبي: «نحن نواجه أزمة أسعار مرتبطة بأزمة إمدادات».


وأوضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي بات أكثر استعداداً مما كان عليه في شتاء عام 2021، عندما خفضت روسيا إمدادات الغاز إلى أوروبا، إلا أن الحكومات الأوروبية مطالبة بتكثيف استعداداتها لمواجهة الشتاء القادم.


ودعا مفوض الطاقة الدول الأعضاء إلى النظر في اتخاذ تدابير جديدة أو مواصلة الإجراءات القائمة للحفاظ على مستويات تخزين الغاز، إلى جانب خفض الطلب على الغاز والكهرباء، «طالما دعت الحاجة إلى ذلك».


وتأتي هذه الدعوة في وقت تواجه فيه أسواق الطاقة الأوروبية ضغوطاً متزايدة على خلفية تداعيات الحرب على إمدادات النفط والغاز وأسعارهما.