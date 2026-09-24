زاد صعود أسعار النفط فوق 105 دولارات للبرميل خسائر أسواق السندات العالمية، مع تصاعد المخاوف من عودة الضغوط التضخمية وتسارع وتيرة رفع أسعار الفائدة، ما دفع عوائد السندات الأمريكية إلى أعلى مستوياتها منذ الأزمة المالية العالمية.

وارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 5.15% خلال تعاملات اليوم، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 2007، بعدما قفزت 15 نقطة أساس في الجلسة السابقة، وذلك وفقاً لما ذكرته «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».

توقعات بتشديد السياسة النقدية

وجاءت التحركات مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار الخام وقوة البيانات الاقتصادية الأمريكية، ما عزز توقعات تشديد السياسة النقدية بوتيرة أسرع. وامتدت موجة بيع السندات الأمريكية إلى الأسواق العالمية، إذ ارتفع العائد على السندات الحكومية اليابانية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 3.08%، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 1996. وفي أوروبا، صعد العائد على السندات الألمانية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 3.58%، بينما ارتفع العائد على السندات البريطانية المماثلة إلى 5.39% قبل أن يتراجع جزئياً.

استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة

وقال رئيس الأبحاث العالمية في «ستاندرد تشارترد» إيريك روبرتسن: «إن الأسواق تشهد ارتفاعاً متزامناً في العوائد عبر مختلف الدول»، وأضاف: «لا يوجد مكان للاختباء». وأوضح استراتيجي الاقتصاد الكلي في «دويتشه بنك» هنري ألين بقوله: «الأسواق استنتجت أن الفجوة بين الطرفين لا تزال واسعة، الأمر الذي يدعم توقعات استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة».