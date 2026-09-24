The rise in oil prices above $105 per barrel has increased losses in global bond markets, amid growing concerns about a return of inflationary pressures and a faster pace of interest rate hikes, pushing U.S. bond yields to their highest levels since the global financial crisis.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 5.15% during today’s trading, the highest level since 2007, after jumping 15 basis points in the previous session, according to the Financial Times, as reported by Al Arabiya Business.

Expectations for Tightening Monetary Policy

The movements were driven by rising crude prices and strong U.S. economic data, which bolstered expectations for a faster tightening of monetary policy. The wave of selling in U.S. bonds extended to global markets, as the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to 3.08%, the highest level since 1996. In Europe, the yield on 10-year German bonds climbed to 3.58%, while the yield on similar British bonds rose to 5.39% before partially retreating.

Continued Rise in Energy Prices

Eric Robertson, the head of global research at Standard Chartered, stated: "Markets are witnessing a simultaneous rise in yields across different countries," adding, "There is no place to hide." Macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, Henry Allen, explained: "Markets have concluded that the gap between the two sides remains wide, which supports expectations for continued rising energy prices."