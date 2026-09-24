زاد صعود أسعار النفط فوق 105 دولارات للبرميل خسائر أسواق السندات العالمية، مع تصاعد المخاوف من عودة الضغوط التضخمية وتسارع وتيرة رفع أسعار الفائدة، ما دفع عوائد السندات الأمريكية إلى أعلى مستوياتها منذ الأزمة المالية العالمية.
وارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 5.15% خلال تعاملات اليوم، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 2007، بعدما قفزت 15 نقطة أساس في الجلسة السابقة، وذلك وفقاً لما ذكرته «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
توقعات بتشديد السياسة النقدية
وجاءت التحركات مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار الخام وقوة البيانات الاقتصادية الأمريكية، ما عزز توقعات تشديد السياسة النقدية بوتيرة أسرع. وامتدت موجة بيع السندات الأمريكية إلى الأسواق العالمية، إذ ارتفع العائد على السندات الحكومية اليابانية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 3.08%، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 1996. وفي أوروبا، صعد العائد على السندات الألمانية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 3.58%، بينما ارتفع العائد على السندات البريطانية المماثلة إلى 5.39% قبل أن يتراجع جزئياً.
استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة
وقال رئيس الأبحاث العالمية في «ستاندرد تشارترد» إيريك روبرتسن: «إن الأسواق تشهد ارتفاعاً متزامناً في العوائد عبر مختلف الدول»، وأضاف: «لا يوجد مكان للاختباء». وأوضح استراتيجي الاقتصاد الكلي في «دويتشه بنك» هنري ألين بقوله: «الأسواق استنتجت أن الفجوة بين الطرفين لا تزال واسعة، الأمر الذي يدعم توقعات استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة».
The rise in oil prices above $105 per barrel has increased losses in global bond markets, amid growing concerns about a return of inflationary pressures and a faster pace of interest rate hikes, pushing U.S. bond yields to their highest levels since the global financial crisis.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 5.15% during today’s trading, the highest level since 2007, after jumping 15 basis points in the previous session, according to the Financial Times, as reported by Al Arabiya Business.
Expectations for Tightening Monetary Policy
The movements were driven by rising crude prices and strong U.S. economic data, which bolstered expectations for a faster tightening of monetary policy. The wave of selling in U.S. bonds extended to global markets, as the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to 3.08%, the highest level since 1996. In Europe, the yield on 10-year German bonds climbed to 3.58%, while the yield on similar British bonds rose to 5.39% before partially retreating.
Continued Rise in Energy Prices
Eric Robertson, the head of global research at Standard Chartered, stated: "Markets are witnessing a simultaneous rise in yields across different countries," adding, "There is no place to hide." Macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, Henry Allen, explained: "Markets have concluded that the gap between the two sides remains wide, which supports expectations for continued rising energy prices."