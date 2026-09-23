During the last century, economic leadership belonged to energy-producing countries, but in the coming century, it will belong to the countries most capable of producing intelligence and deploying it on a large scale.

For decades, oil barrels were not just a commodity traded in markets, but a measure of economic production, industrial capacity, and national competitiveness, as they powered factories, moved transportation, and accelerated global economic growth.

Today, a new economic measure is emerging in the form of digital tokens.

Every interaction with an artificial intelligence model, whether to answer a question, generate code, accelerate scientific research, or operate autonomous systems, is measured by the number of tokens. These tokens are the basic units processed by AI models to understand information and generate responses, serving as the practical measure of the amount of intelligence produced and delivered to users.

Just as oil barrels fueled the industrial economy, tokens will gradually become the fuel that powers the intelligence economy. This does not mean that energy resources will lose their importance; on the contrary, intelligence fundamentally relies on energy. However, the competitive advantage will not be limited to possessing energy sources but will lie in the ability of countries to convert energy, computing, and data into applicable intelligence that creates real economic value and enhances competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia enters this phase with many elements that qualify it to play a pioneering role in the intelligence economy.

The Kingdom recognized early on that sustainable economic prosperity is not achieved merely by possessing strategic resources but through investing in infrastructure, developing talent and competencies, and building systems capable of transforming those resources into sustainable economic value.

Today, the same principle applies to artificial intelligence.

The available economic opportunity is indeed significant. Estimates from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) indicate that AI could contribute more than $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP, while its contribution is around $320 billion in the Middle East.

However, seizing this opportunity will not be achieved merely by adopting AI applications; it requires the ability to produce intelligence on a large scale.

While training remains a fundamental element in developing AI models, the next phase will increasingly be defined by the ability of institutions to infer, meaning operating these models on a large scale within institutions, sectors, and daily applications.

Artificial intelligence evolves through a continuous cycle that combines training and inference. After training the models and equipping them with the necessary capabilities, they can be employed to generate answers, recommendations, make predictions, and support decision-making. The data generated from their use, along with interaction patterns, contribute to improving their performance and developing subsequent generations. With the rapid adoption of AI, inference has become the main driver of demand for computing capabilities, as inference processes are continuously executed across millions of users and applications every second.

While training creates capabilities, inference creates value.

Every inference process produces tokens, and with the accelerating spread of generative AI, the demand for these tokens is witnessing continuous growth. Growth is expected to double and accelerate with the proliferation of AI agents that perform multiple tasks, including inference, planning, and taking actions almost independently, leading to a massive increase in inference requests across business environments, scientific research, government services, and industrial processes.

The most successful countries will not only be those with massive AI infrastructure but also those capable of producing the greatest amount of useful intelligence efficiently, sustainably, and on a large scale.

Saudi Arabia has already begun laying many of the foundations and elements that qualify it to lead this future.

National initiatives contribute to expanding the capabilities of digital infrastructure and advanced computing in the Kingdom, while STC plays a pivotal role in enabling institutions to access cloud services, AI, and data. At the same time, research institutions, such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), continue to push the boundaries of scientific research using AI in fields ranging from energy to environmental sciences. This ecosystem collectively contributes to transforming investment in infrastructure into innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth.

At the heart of this transformation, energy will remain an essential and indispensable element.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global demand for electricity in data centers will double by 2030, largely driven by the accelerating expansion of AI technology use. As intelligence becomes a strategic resource, the efficiency of its production will be as important as the ability to produce it on a large scale.

From this perspective, the performance metric per watt of energy is no longer just an engineering measure but has become an economic indicator reflecting the ability to achieve greater value from available resources.

The more efficient the AI infrastructure becomes, the more intelligence we can produce using the same amount of energy, contributing to cost reduction and expanding the benefits of AI applications across various sectors.

Here, the importance of the Saudi experience emerges.

For decades, the Kingdom has demonstrated that strategic investment, engineering excellence, and long-term planning are capable of transforming energy resources into a driver of economic growth. Today, the intelligence economy requires the same commitment to standards.

The countries that will lead the next phase will not necessarily be those with the largest amount of data, the most massive AI models, or the greatest computing capabilities, but those that succeed in building integrated systems capable of transforming infrastructure into intelligence, and intelligence into productivity and sustainable economic value.

Oil was the fuel that powered the industrial economy, while tokens will be the fuel that drives the intelligence economy.

Just as the Kingdom contributed to shaping an entire era of global economic growth, it now has a real opportunity to help shape the contours of the next era. For this reason, AI factories have become a fundamental element in the intelligence economy, designed to produce intelligence on a large scale just as traditional factories were designed to produce industrial goods.

* Vice President of the Enterprise Sector for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Southern Europe at NVIDIA