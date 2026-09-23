خلال القرن الماضي، كانت الريادة الاقتصادية من نصيب الدول المنتجة للطاقة، ولكنها خلال القرن المقبل، ستكون للدول الأكثر قدرة على إنتاج الذكاء وتوظيفه على نطاق واسع.

فعلى مدار عقود، لم تكن براميل النفط مجرد سلعة يتم تداولها في الأسواق، بل كانت مقياسًا للإنتاج الاقتصادي والقدرة الصناعية والتنافسية الوطنية، حيث يتم من خلالها تشغيل المصانع وتحريك وسائل النقل وتسريع النمو الاقتصادي العالمي.

اليوم، يظهر مقياس اقتصادي جديد يتمثل بالرموز الرقمية.

فكل تفاعل مع نموذج للذكاء الاصطناعي، سواءً كان للإجابة عن سؤال، أو توليد شيفرة برمجية، أو تسريع الأبحاث العلمية، أو تشغيل الأنظمة الذاتية، يقاس بعدد من الرموز. وتعد هذه الرموز الوحدات الأساسية التي تعالجها نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي لفهم المعلومات وتوليد الاستجابات، وهي المقياس العملي لكمية الذكاء التي تُنتج وتُقدَّم للمستخدمين.

وكما كانت براميل النفط وقود الاقتصاد الصناعي، ستصبح الرموز تدريجيًا الوقود الذي يغذي اقتصاد الذكاء. وهذا لا يعني أن موارد الطاقة ستفقد أهميتها، بل على العكس تمامًا، فالذكاء يعتمد في جوهره على الطاقة، غير أن الميزة التنافسية لن تقتصر على امتلاك مصادر الطاقة، بل في قدرة الدول على تحويل الطاقة والحوسبة والبيانات إلى ذكاء قابل للتطبيق، يخلق قيمة اقتصادية حقيقية ويعزز التنافسية.

وتدخل المملكة العربية السعودية هذه المرحلة وهي تمتلك العديد من المقومات التي تؤهلها للعب دور ريادي في اقتصاد الذكاء.

فقد أدركت المملكة منذ وقت مبكر، أن الازدهار الاقتصادي المستدام لا يتحقق بمجرد امتلاك الموارد الإستراتيجية، بل من خلال الاستثمار في البنية التحتية وتنمية الكوادر والكفاءات وبناء المنظومات القادرة على تحويل تلك الموارد إلى قيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.

واليوم، ينطبق المبدأ ذاته على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

فالفرصة الاقتصادية المتاحة كبيرة بالفعل. وتُشير تقديرات شركة برايس ووترهاوس كوبرز1 (PwC) إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يُسهم بأكثر من 135 مليار دولار في الاقتصاد السعودي بحلول عام 2030، بما يُعادل 12.4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، بينما تبلغ مساهمته نحو 320 مليار دولار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

غير أن اغتنام هذه الفرصة لن يتحقق بمجرد اعتماد تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بل يتطلب القدرة على إنتاج الذكاء على نطاق واسع.

وبالرغم من أن التدريب يبقى عنصرًا أساسيًا في تطوير نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلا أن المرحلة المقبلة ستتحدد بصورة متزايدة بقدرة المؤسسات على الاستدلال، أي تشغيل هذه النماذج على نطاق واسع داخل المؤسسات والقطاعات والتطبيقات اليومية.

يتطور الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر دورة متواصلة تجمع بين التدريب والاستدلال. فبعد تدريب النماذج وتزويدها بالقدرات اللازمة، يصبح بالإمكان توظيفها لتوليد الإجابات والتوصيات وإصدار التنبؤات ودعم اتخاذ القرارات. وتُسهم البيانات الناتجة عن استخدامها، إلى جانب أنماط التفاعل معها في تحسين أدائها وتطوير الأجيال اللاحقة منها. ومع تسارع تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصبح الاستدلال المحرك الرئيسي للطلب على قدرات الحوسبة، إذ تنفذ عمليات الاستدلال بصورة متواصلة عبر ملايين المستخدمين والتطبيقات في كل ثانية.

وفي حين أن التدريب يصنع القدرات، فإن الاستدلال يصنع القيمة.

كل عملية استدلال تنتج رموزًا، ومع الانتشار المتسارع للذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي، يشهد الطلب على هذه الرموز نموًا متواصلًا. ومن المتوقع أن يتضاعف النمو ويتسارع هذا التوجه مع انتشار وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي الذين ينفذون عمليات متعددة تشمل الاستدلال والتخطيط واتخاذ الإجراءات بصورة شبه مستقلة، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة هائلة في طلبات الاستدلال عبر بيئات الأعمال والبحث العلمي والخدمات الحكومية والعمليات الصناعية.

ولن تكون الدول الأكثر نجاحًا هي تلك التي تمتلك بنية تحتية ضخمة للذكاء الاصطناعي فحسب، بل تلك القادرة على إنتاج أكبر قدر من الذكاء المفيد بكفاءة واستدامة وعلى نطاق واسع.

وقد بدأت السعودية بالفعل في إرساء الكثير من الأسس والمقومات التي تؤهلها لقيادة هذا المستقبل.

وتسهم المبادرات الوطنية في توسيع قدرات البنية التحتية الرقمية والحوسبة المتقدمة في المملكة، بينما تؤدي شركة STC دورًا محوريًا في تمكين المؤسسات من الوصول إلى الخدمات السحابية والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات. وفي الوقت نفسه، تواصل المؤسسات البحثية، مثل جامعة الملك عبد الله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست)، دفع حدود البحث العلمي باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات تمتد من الطاقة إلى العلوم البيئية. وتسهم هذه المنظومة مجتمعة في تحويل الاستثمار في البنية التحتية إلى ابتكار وإنتاجية ونمو اقتصادي مستدام.

وفي قلب هذا التحول، ستبقى الطاقة عنصرًا أساسيًا لا غنى عنه.

وتتوقع وكالة الطاقة الدولية2 أن يتضاعف الطلب العالمي على الكهرباء في مراكز البيانات بحلول عام 2030، مدفوعًا إلى حد كبير بالتوسع المتسارع في استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. ومع تحول الذكاء إلى مورد إستراتيجي، ستصبح كفاءة إنتاجه بنفس أهمية القدرة على إنتاجه على نطاق واسع.

ومن هذا المنطلق، لم يعد معيار الأداء مقابل كل واط من الطاقة مجرد مقياس هندسي، بل أصبح مؤشرًا اقتصاديًا يعكس القدرة على تحقيق قيمة أكبر من الموارد المتاحة.

فكلما ازدادت كفاءة البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي، تمكنا من إنتاج قدر أكبر من الذكاء باستخدام الكمية نفسها من الطاقة، بما يسهم في خفض التكاليف، وتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة من تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر مختلف القطاعات.

وهنا تبرز أهمية التجربة السعودية.

فعلى مدى عقود، أثبتت المملكة أن الاستثمار الإستراتيجي والتميز الهندسي والتخطيط طويل الأمد، عوامل قادرة على تحويل موارد الطاقة إلى محرك للنمو الاقتصادي. واليوم، يتطلب اقتصاد الذكاء الالتزام بالمعايير ذاتها.

فالدول التي ستقود المرحلة المقبلة لن تكون بالضرورة تلك التي تمتلك أكبر حجم من البيانات، أو أضخم نماذج للذكاء الاصطناعي، أو أكبر قدرات حوسبة، بل ستكون تلك التي تنجح في بناء منظومات متكاملة قادرة على تحويل البنية التحتية إلى ذكاء، والذكاء إلى إنتاجية وقيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.

لقد كان النفط الوقود الذي حرك الاقتصاد الصناعي، أما الرموز فستكون الوقود الذي سيدفع اقتصاد الذكاء.

وكما أسهمت المملكة في رسم ملامح حقبة كاملة من النمو الاقتصادي العالمي، فإنها تمتلك اليوم فرصة حقيقية للإسهام في صياغة ملامح الحقبة المقبلة ولهذا السبب، أصبحت مصانع الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Factories) عنصرًا أساسيًا في اقتصاد الذكاء، إذ صُممت لإنتاج الذكاء على نطاق واسع تمامًا كما صُممت المصانع التقليدية لإنتاج السلع الصناعية..

* نائب رئيس قطاع المؤسسات لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وتركيا وأفريقيا وجنوب أوروبا في شركة NVIDIA