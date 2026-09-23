خلال القرن الماضي، كانت الريادة الاقتصادية من نصيب الدول المنتجة للطاقة، ولكنها خلال القرن المقبل، ستكون للدول الأكثر قدرة على إنتاج الذكاء وتوظيفه على نطاق واسع.
فعلى مدار عقود، لم تكن براميل النفط مجرد سلعة يتم تداولها في الأسواق، بل كانت مقياسًا للإنتاج الاقتصادي والقدرة الصناعية والتنافسية الوطنية، حيث يتم من خلالها تشغيل المصانع وتحريك وسائل النقل وتسريع النمو الاقتصادي العالمي.
اليوم، يظهر مقياس اقتصادي جديد يتمثل بالرموز الرقمية.
فكل تفاعل مع نموذج للذكاء الاصطناعي، سواءً كان للإجابة عن سؤال، أو توليد شيفرة برمجية، أو تسريع الأبحاث العلمية، أو تشغيل الأنظمة الذاتية، يقاس بعدد من الرموز. وتعد هذه الرموز الوحدات الأساسية التي تعالجها نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي لفهم المعلومات وتوليد الاستجابات، وهي المقياس العملي لكمية الذكاء التي تُنتج وتُقدَّم للمستخدمين.
وكما كانت براميل النفط وقود الاقتصاد الصناعي، ستصبح الرموز تدريجيًا الوقود الذي يغذي اقتصاد الذكاء. وهذا لا يعني أن موارد الطاقة ستفقد أهميتها، بل على العكس تمامًا، فالذكاء يعتمد في جوهره على الطاقة، غير أن الميزة التنافسية لن تقتصر على امتلاك مصادر الطاقة، بل في قدرة الدول على تحويل الطاقة والحوسبة والبيانات إلى ذكاء قابل للتطبيق، يخلق قيمة اقتصادية حقيقية ويعزز التنافسية.
وتدخل المملكة العربية السعودية هذه المرحلة وهي تمتلك العديد من المقومات التي تؤهلها للعب دور ريادي في اقتصاد الذكاء.
فقد أدركت المملكة منذ وقت مبكر، أن الازدهار الاقتصادي المستدام لا يتحقق بمجرد امتلاك الموارد الإستراتيجية، بل من خلال الاستثمار في البنية التحتية وتنمية الكوادر والكفاءات وبناء المنظومات القادرة على تحويل تلك الموارد إلى قيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.
واليوم، ينطبق المبدأ ذاته على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
فالفرصة الاقتصادية المتاحة كبيرة بالفعل. وتُشير تقديرات شركة برايس ووترهاوس كوبرز1 (PwC) إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يُسهم بأكثر من 135 مليار دولار في الاقتصاد السعودي بحلول عام 2030، بما يُعادل 12.4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، بينما تبلغ مساهمته نحو 320 مليار دولار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
غير أن اغتنام هذه الفرصة لن يتحقق بمجرد اعتماد تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بل يتطلب القدرة على إنتاج الذكاء على نطاق واسع.
وبالرغم من أن التدريب يبقى عنصرًا أساسيًا في تطوير نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلا أن المرحلة المقبلة ستتحدد بصورة متزايدة بقدرة المؤسسات على الاستدلال، أي تشغيل هذه النماذج على نطاق واسع داخل المؤسسات والقطاعات والتطبيقات اليومية.
يتطور الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر دورة متواصلة تجمع بين التدريب والاستدلال. فبعد تدريب النماذج وتزويدها بالقدرات اللازمة، يصبح بالإمكان توظيفها لتوليد الإجابات والتوصيات وإصدار التنبؤات ودعم اتخاذ القرارات. وتُسهم البيانات الناتجة عن استخدامها، إلى جانب أنماط التفاعل معها في تحسين أدائها وتطوير الأجيال اللاحقة منها. ومع تسارع تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصبح الاستدلال المحرك الرئيسي للطلب على قدرات الحوسبة، إذ تنفذ عمليات الاستدلال بصورة متواصلة عبر ملايين المستخدمين والتطبيقات في كل ثانية.
وفي حين أن التدريب يصنع القدرات، فإن الاستدلال يصنع القيمة.
كل عملية استدلال تنتج رموزًا، ومع الانتشار المتسارع للذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي، يشهد الطلب على هذه الرموز نموًا متواصلًا. ومن المتوقع أن يتضاعف النمو ويتسارع هذا التوجه مع انتشار وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي الذين ينفذون عمليات متعددة تشمل الاستدلال والتخطيط واتخاذ الإجراءات بصورة شبه مستقلة، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة هائلة في طلبات الاستدلال عبر بيئات الأعمال والبحث العلمي والخدمات الحكومية والعمليات الصناعية.
ولن تكون الدول الأكثر نجاحًا هي تلك التي تمتلك بنية تحتية ضخمة للذكاء الاصطناعي فحسب، بل تلك القادرة على إنتاج أكبر قدر من الذكاء المفيد بكفاءة واستدامة وعلى نطاق واسع.
وقد بدأت السعودية بالفعل في إرساء الكثير من الأسس والمقومات التي تؤهلها لقيادة هذا المستقبل.
وتسهم المبادرات الوطنية في توسيع قدرات البنية التحتية الرقمية والحوسبة المتقدمة في المملكة، بينما تؤدي شركة STC دورًا محوريًا في تمكين المؤسسات من الوصول إلى الخدمات السحابية والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات. وفي الوقت نفسه، تواصل المؤسسات البحثية، مثل جامعة الملك عبد الله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست)، دفع حدود البحث العلمي باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات تمتد من الطاقة إلى العلوم البيئية. وتسهم هذه المنظومة مجتمعة في تحويل الاستثمار في البنية التحتية إلى ابتكار وإنتاجية ونمو اقتصادي مستدام.
وفي قلب هذا التحول، ستبقى الطاقة عنصرًا أساسيًا لا غنى عنه.
وتتوقع وكالة الطاقة الدولية2 أن يتضاعف الطلب العالمي على الكهرباء في مراكز البيانات بحلول عام 2030، مدفوعًا إلى حد كبير بالتوسع المتسارع في استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. ومع تحول الذكاء إلى مورد إستراتيجي، ستصبح كفاءة إنتاجه بنفس أهمية القدرة على إنتاجه على نطاق واسع.
ومن هذا المنطلق، لم يعد معيار الأداء مقابل كل واط من الطاقة مجرد مقياس هندسي، بل أصبح مؤشرًا اقتصاديًا يعكس القدرة على تحقيق قيمة أكبر من الموارد المتاحة.
فكلما ازدادت كفاءة البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي، تمكنا من إنتاج قدر أكبر من الذكاء باستخدام الكمية نفسها من الطاقة، بما يسهم في خفض التكاليف، وتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة من تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر مختلف القطاعات.
وهنا تبرز أهمية التجربة السعودية.
فعلى مدى عقود، أثبتت المملكة أن الاستثمار الإستراتيجي والتميز الهندسي والتخطيط طويل الأمد، عوامل قادرة على تحويل موارد الطاقة إلى محرك للنمو الاقتصادي. واليوم، يتطلب اقتصاد الذكاء الالتزام بالمعايير ذاتها.
فالدول التي ستقود المرحلة المقبلة لن تكون بالضرورة تلك التي تمتلك أكبر حجم من البيانات، أو أضخم نماذج للذكاء الاصطناعي، أو أكبر قدرات حوسبة، بل ستكون تلك التي تنجح في بناء منظومات متكاملة قادرة على تحويل البنية التحتية إلى ذكاء، والذكاء إلى إنتاجية وقيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.
لقد كان النفط الوقود الذي حرك الاقتصاد الصناعي، أما الرموز فستكون الوقود الذي سيدفع اقتصاد الذكاء.
وكما أسهمت المملكة في رسم ملامح حقبة كاملة من النمو الاقتصادي العالمي، فإنها تمتلك اليوم فرصة حقيقية للإسهام في صياغة ملامح الحقبة المقبلة ولهذا السبب، أصبحت مصانع الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Factories) عنصرًا أساسيًا في اقتصاد الذكاء، إذ صُممت لإنتاج الذكاء على نطاق واسع تمامًا كما صُممت المصانع التقليدية لإنتاج السلع الصناعية..
* نائب رئيس قطاع المؤسسات لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وتركيا وأفريقيا وجنوب أوروبا في شركة NVIDIA
During the last century, economic leadership belonged to energy-producing countries, but in the coming century, it will belong to the countries most capable of producing intelligence and deploying it on a large scale.
For decades, oil barrels were not just a commodity traded in markets, but a measure of economic production, industrial capacity, and national competitiveness, as they powered factories, moved transportation, and accelerated global economic growth.
Today, a new economic measure is emerging in the form of digital tokens.
Every interaction with an artificial intelligence model, whether to answer a question, generate code, accelerate scientific research, or operate autonomous systems, is measured by the number of tokens. These tokens are the basic units processed by AI models to understand information and generate responses, serving as the practical measure of the amount of intelligence produced and delivered to users.
Just as oil barrels fueled the industrial economy, tokens will gradually become the fuel that powers the intelligence economy. This does not mean that energy resources will lose their importance; on the contrary, intelligence fundamentally relies on energy. However, the competitive advantage will not be limited to possessing energy sources but will lie in the ability of countries to convert energy, computing, and data into applicable intelligence that creates real economic value and enhances competitiveness.
Saudi Arabia enters this phase with many elements that qualify it to play a pioneering role in the intelligence economy.
The Kingdom recognized early on that sustainable economic prosperity is not achieved merely by possessing strategic resources but through investing in infrastructure, developing talent and competencies, and building systems capable of transforming those resources into sustainable economic value.
Today, the same principle applies to artificial intelligence.
The available economic opportunity is indeed significant. Estimates from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) indicate that AI could contribute more than $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP, while its contribution is around $320 billion in the Middle East.
However, seizing this opportunity will not be achieved merely by adopting AI applications; it requires the ability to produce intelligence on a large scale.
While training remains a fundamental element in developing AI models, the next phase will increasingly be defined by the ability of institutions to infer, meaning operating these models on a large scale within institutions, sectors, and daily applications.
Artificial intelligence evolves through a continuous cycle that combines training and inference. After training the models and equipping them with the necessary capabilities, they can be employed to generate answers, recommendations, make predictions, and support decision-making. The data generated from their use, along with interaction patterns, contribute to improving their performance and developing subsequent generations. With the rapid adoption of AI, inference has become the main driver of demand for computing capabilities, as inference processes are continuously executed across millions of users and applications every second.
While training creates capabilities, inference creates value.
Every inference process produces tokens, and with the accelerating spread of generative AI, the demand for these tokens is witnessing continuous growth. Growth is expected to double and accelerate with the proliferation of AI agents that perform multiple tasks, including inference, planning, and taking actions almost independently, leading to a massive increase in inference requests across business environments, scientific research, government services, and industrial processes.
The most successful countries will not only be those with massive AI infrastructure but also those capable of producing the greatest amount of useful intelligence efficiently, sustainably, and on a large scale.
Saudi Arabia has already begun laying many of the foundations and elements that qualify it to lead this future.
National initiatives contribute to expanding the capabilities of digital infrastructure and advanced computing in the Kingdom, while STC plays a pivotal role in enabling institutions to access cloud services, AI, and data. At the same time, research institutions, such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), continue to push the boundaries of scientific research using AI in fields ranging from energy to environmental sciences. This ecosystem collectively contributes to transforming investment in infrastructure into innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth.
At the heart of this transformation, energy will remain an essential and indispensable element.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global demand for electricity in data centers will double by 2030, largely driven by the accelerating expansion of AI technology use. As intelligence becomes a strategic resource, the efficiency of its production will be as important as the ability to produce it on a large scale.
From this perspective, the performance metric per watt of energy is no longer just an engineering measure but has become an economic indicator reflecting the ability to achieve greater value from available resources.
The more efficient the AI infrastructure becomes, the more intelligence we can produce using the same amount of energy, contributing to cost reduction and expanding the benefits of AI applications across various sectors.
Here, the importance of the Saudi experience emerges.
For decades, the Kingdom has demonstrated that strategic investment, engineering excellence, and long-term planning are capable of transforming energy resources into a driver of economic growth. Today, the intelligence economy requires the same commitment to standards.
The countries that will lead the next phase will not necessarily be those with the largest amount of data, the most massive AI models, or the greatest computing capabilities, but those that succeed in building integrated systems capable of transforming infrastructure into intelligence, and intelligence into productivity and sustainable economic value.
Oil was the fuel that powered the industrial economy, while tokens will be the fuel that drives the intelligence economy.
Just as the Kingdom contributed to shaping an entire era of global economic growth, it now has a real opportunity to help shape the contours of the next era. For this reason, AI factories have become a fundamental element in the intelligence economy, designed to produce intelligence on a large scale just as traditional factories were designed to produce industrial goods.
* Vice President of the Enterprise Sector for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Southern Europe at NVIDIA