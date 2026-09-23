The Secretary General of the International Gas Union, Menelaos Dredios, announced that global gas markets are increasingly taking into account the continued tightness of supplies beyond winter, as the war on Iran disrupts liquefied natural gas exports from the Gulf region and complicates Europe's efforts to rebuild its gas stocks.

Price Increases

Dredios mentioned that futures prices for gas indicate that traders expect prices to continue rising and the risks to supplies to persist until next summer before beginning to decline. He noted that current futures curves suggest that markets expect supply tightness to continue into next year, a significant shift from a few months ago when traders anticipated price decreases after winter.

Decline or Recovery

Dredios added, "Europe has started to outbid Asia because it needs to refill storage facilities," explaining that the current crisis is different from that which followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as it affects several regions simultaneously. He also mentioned that there is some short-term decline in demand, and the question is whether demand will recover once conditions stabilize or if there will be some long-term effects related to policies."

A State of Uncertainty

These forecasts come at a time when Europe is competing with Asia for liquefied natural gas shipments, in an attempt to refill storage facilities before winter arrives, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the impact of the conflict on exports from Qatar, one of the largest suppliers of liquefied natural gas in the world.