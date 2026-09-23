أعلن الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي للغاز مينيلاوس يدريوس أن أسواق الغاز العالمية تأخذ بعين الاعتبار بشكل متزايد استمرار شح الإمدادات لما بعد فصل الشتاء، لأن الحرب على إيران تعطل صادرات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من منطقة الخليج وتعقد جهود أوروبا لإعادة بناء مخزوناتها من الغاز.
ارتفاع الأسعار
وذكر يدريوس أن أسعار الغاز الآجلة تشير إلى أن المتعاملين يتوقعون استمرار ارتفاع الأسعار والمخاطر التي تهدد الإمدادات حتى الصيف القادم قبل أن تبدأ في التراجع. وأشار إلى أن منحنيات العقود الآجلة الحالية تشير إلى أن الأسواق تتوقع استمرار شح الإمدادات حتى العام القادم، في تحول ملحوظ عما كان عليه الوضع قبل بضعة أشهر عندما كان المتعاملون يتوقعون انخفاض الأسعار بعد الشتاء.
تراجع أم تعاف
وأضاف يدريوس: «بدأت أوروبا تتفوق في المزايدة على آسيا لأنها بحاجة إلى إعادة ملء منشآت التخزين»، موضحاً أن الأزمة الحالية تختلف عن تلك التي أعقبت غزو روسيا لأوكرانيا في عام 2022 لأنها تؤثر على عدة مناطق في الوقت نفسه، كما أن هناك بعض التراجع في الطلب على المدى القصير، والسؤال هو ما إذا كان الطلب سيتعافى بعد أن تستقر الأوضاع أم ستكون هناك بعض الآثار طويلة المدى المتعلقة بالسياسات".
حالة من الضبابية
وتأتي هذه التوقعات في وقت تتنافس فيه أوروبا مع آسيا على شحنات الغاز الطبيعي المسال، في محاولة لإعادة ملء منشآت التخزين قبل حلول الشتاء، وسط حالة من الضبابية لا تزال مستمرة بشأن تأثير الصراع على التصدير من قطر، إحدى أكبر موردي الغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم.
The Secretary General of the International Gas Union, Menelaos Dredios, announced that global gas markets are increasingly taking into account the continued tightness of supplies beyond winter, as the war on Iran disrupts liquefied natural gas exports from the Gulf region and complicates Europe's efforts to rebuild its gas stocks.
Price Increases
Dredios mentioned that futures prices for gas indicate that traders expect prices to continue rising and the risks to supplies to persist until next summer before beginning to decline. He noted that current futures curves suggest that markets expect supply tightness to continue into next year, a significant shift from a few months ago when traders anticipated price decreases after winter.
Decline or Recovery
Dredios added, "Europe has started to outbid Asia because it needs to refill storage facilities," explaining that the current crisis is different from that which followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as it affects several regions simultaneously. He also mentioned that there is some short-term decline in demand, and the question is whether demand will recover once conditions stabilize or if there will be some long-term effects related to policies."
A State of Uncertainty
These forecasts come at a time when Europe is competing with Asia for liquefied natural gas shipments, in an attempt to refill storage facilities before winter arrives, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the impact of the conflict on exports from Qatar, one of the largest suppliers of liquefied natural gas in the world.