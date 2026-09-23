أعلن الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي للغاز مينيلاوس يدريوس أن أسواق الغاز العالمية تأخذ بعين الاعتبار بشكل متزايد استمرار شح الإمدادات لما بعد فصل الشتاء، لأن الحرب على إيران تعطل صادرات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من منطقة الخليج وتعقد جهود أوروبا لإعادة بناء مخزوناتها من الغاز.

ارتفاع الأسعار

وذكر يدريوس أن أسعار الغاز الآجلة تشير إلى أن المتعاملين يتوقعون استمرار ارتفاع الأسعار والمخاطر التي تهدد الإمدادات حتى الصيف القادم قبل أن تبدأ في التراجع. وأشار إلى أن منحنيات العقود الآجلة الحالية تشير إلى أن الأسواق تتوقع استمرار شح الإمدادات حتى العام القادم، في تحول ملحوظ عما كان عليه الوضع قبل بضعة أشهر عندما كان المتعاملون يتوقعون انخفاض الأسعار بعد الشتاء.

تراجع أم تعاف

وأضاف يدريوس: «بدأت أوروبا تتفوق في المزايدة على آسيا لأنها بحاجة إلى إعادة ملء منشآت التخزين»، موضحاً أن الأزمة الحالية تختلف عن تلك التي أعقبت غزو روسيا لأوكرانيا في عام 2022 لأنها تؤثر على عدة مناطق في الوقت نفسه، كما أن هناك بعض التراجع في الطلب على المدى القصير، والسؤال هو ما إذا كان الطلب سيتعافى بعد أن تستقر الأوضاع أم ستكون هناك بعض الآثار طويلة المدى المتعلقة بالسياسات".

حالة من الضبابية

وتأتي هذه التوقعات في وقت تتنافس فيه أوروبا مع آسيا على شحنات الغاز الطبيعي المسال، في محاولة لإعادة ملء منشآت التخزين قبل حلول الشتاء، وسط حالة من الضبابية لا تزال مستمرة بشأن تأثير الصراع على التصدير من قطر، إحدى أكبر موردي الغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم.