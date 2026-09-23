Saudi Arabia has achieved advanced positions globally in the indicators related to the Ministry of Commerce in the 2026 Global Competitiveness Yearbook (IMD), ranking third globally in the indicator of (Support for Legislation to Establish Companies), fourth globally in the indicator of (Economic Opportunity Equality), and seventh globally in the indicator of (Efficiency of Large Companies According to International Standards).

Improvement in Overall Ranking

Saudi Arabia has improved its ranking compared to last year's report, moving up one position in the indicator of (Support for Legislation to Establish Companies), three positions in (Economic Opportunity Equality), and two positions in (Efficiency of Large Companies). It has also advanced in the overall ranking to 13th globally out of 70 countries, coming in third among the G20 countries "after the United States and China."

Partnership Between the Public and Private Sectors

These results are the outcome of the partnership between the public and private sectors to facilitate business operations, enabling commercial enterprises to continue their growth and expansion, and ongoing efforts to develop the legislative environment. A total of 110 legislations have been reviewed and developed, including the Companies Law and its regulations, the Commercial Registration Law and its regulations, the Trade Names Law and its regulations, the Commercial Franchise Law and its regulations, the E-Commerce Law and its regulations, and the Commercial Courts Law and its regulations. The developed systems also include the Law on Securing Rights in Movable Property and its regulations, the Bankruptcy Law and its regulations, and the executive regulations for the Precious Metals and Gemstones Law.