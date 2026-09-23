حققت السعودية مراكز متقدمة عالمياً في المؤشرات المرتبطة بوزارة التجارة في تقرير الكتاب السنوي للتنافسية العالمية (IMD) 2026، إذ جاءت في المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في مؤشر (دعم التشريعات لتأسيس الشركات)، والرابعة عالمياً في مؤشر (تكافؤ الفرص الاقتصادية)، والسابعة عالمياً في مؤشر (كفاءة الشركات الكبيرة وفقاً للمعايير الدولية).
تقدم في الترتيب العام
وتقدمت السعودية مقارنة بترتيبها في نسخة العام الماضي من التقرير، مرتبة واحدة في مؤشر (دعم التشريعات لتأسيس الشركات)، وثلاث مراتب في (تكافؤ الفرص الاقتصادية)، ومرتبتين في (كفاءة الشركات الكبيرة)، فيما تقدمت في الترتيب العام إلى المرتبة 13 عالمياً من بين 70 دولة، وجاءت ثالثاً بين دول مجموعة العشرين «بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والصين».
شراكة بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص
وجاءت هذه النتائج، نتيجة الشراكة بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص لتسهيل ممارسة الأعمال التجارية، وتمكين المنشآت التجارية لمواصلة نموها وتوسعها، واستمرار العمل على تطوير البيئة التشريعية، حيث تم مراجعة وتطوير 110 تشريعات، من أبرزها: نظام الشركات ولائحته، ونظام السجل التجاري ولائحته، ونظام الأسماء التجارية ولائحته، ونظام الامتياز التجاري ولائحته، ونظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته، ونظام المحاكم التجارية ولائحته. وشملت الأنظمة المطورة نظام ضمان الحقوق بالأموال المنقولة ولائحته، ونظام الإفلاس ولائحته، واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة.
Saudi Arabia has achieved advanced positions globally in the indicators related to the Ministry of Commerce in the 2026 Global Competitiveness Yearbook (IMD), ranking third globally in the indicator of (Support for Legislation to Establish Companies), fourth globally in the indicator of (Economic Opportunity Equality), and seventh globally in the indicator of (Efficiency of Large Companies According to International Standards).
Improvement in Overall Ranking
Saudi Arabia has improved its ranking compared to last year's report, moving up one position in the indicator of (Support for Legislation to Establish Companies), three positions in (Economic Opportunity Equality), and two positions in (Efficiency of Large Companies). It has also advanced in the overall ranking to 13th globally out of 70 countries, coming in third among the G20 countries "after the United States and China."
Partnership Between the Public and Private Sectors
These results are the outcome of the partnership between the public and private sectors to facilitate business operations, enabling commercial enterprises to continue their growth and expansion, and ongoing efforts to develop the legislative environment. A total of 110 legislations have been reviewed and developed, including the Companies Law and its regulations, the Commercial Registration Law and its regulations, the Trade Names Law and its regulations, the Commercial Franchise Law and its regulations, the E-Commerce Law and its regulations, and the Commercial Courts Law and its regulations. The developed systems also include the Law on Securing Rights in Movable Property and its regulations, the Bankruptcy Law and its regulations, and the executive regulations for the Precious Metals and Gemstones Law.