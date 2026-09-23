حققت السعودية مراكز متقدمة عالمياً في المؤشرات المرتبطة بوزارة التجارة في تقرير الكتاب السنوي للتنافسية العالمية (IMD) 2026، إذ جاءت في المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في مؤشر (دعم التشريعات لتأسيس الشركات)، والرابعة عالمياً في مؤشر (تكافؤ الفرص الاقتصادية)، والسابعة عالمياً في مؤشر (كفاءة الشركات الكبيرة وفقاً للمعايير الدولية).

تقدم في الترتيب العام

وتقدمت السعودية مقارنة بترتيبها في نسخة العام الماضي من التقرير، مرتبة واحدة في مؤشر (دعم التشريعات لتأسيس الشركات)، وثلاث مراتب في (تكافؤ الفرص الاقتصادية)، ومرتبتين في (كفاءة الشركات الكبيرة)، فيما تقدمت في الترتيب العام إلى المرتبة 13 عالمياً من بين 70 دولة، وجاءت ثالثاً بين دول مجموعة العشرين «بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والصين».

شراكة بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص

وجاءت هذه النتائج، نتيجة الشراكة بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص لتسهيل ممارسة الأعمال التجارية، وتمكين المنشآت التجارية لمواصلة نموها وتوسعها، واستمرار العمل على تطوير البيئة التشريعية، حيث تم مراجعة وتطوير 110 تشريعات، من أبرزها: نظام الشركات ولائحته، ونظام السجل التجاري ولائحته، ونظام الأسماء التجارية ولائحته، ونظام الامتياز التجاري ولائحته، ونظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته، ونظام المحاكم التجارية ولائحته. وشملت الأنظمة المطورة نظام ضمان الحقوق بالأموال المنقولة ولائحته، ونظام الإفلاس ولائحته، واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة.