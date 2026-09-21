The Qatari Minister of State for Energy and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi, announced his rejection of the statements made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt, who said, "The Strait of Hormuz will become irrelevant within two years as countries expand their pipeline construction to bypass the strait."



A Major Trade Corridor



Al-Kaabi stated during the Qatar Economic Forum in New York: "This assessment is completely wrong," explaining that the importance of Hormuz is not limited to oil and gas, but it serves as a major trade corridor for several Gulf countries. This was in response to Secretary Pruitt, who suggested in an interview with the American channel "12News" that the Strait of Hormuz would lose its significance in the coming two years, saying: "More than 50 to 70% of the energy that currently passes through the strait will be transported via underground pipelines."



Delay in Equipment Arrival



Al-Kaabi warned that the continued disruption of navigation in Hormuz could delay the arrival of necessary equipment to Qatar, and thus postpone some phases of expansion and the addition of new production capacities.



He added: "The Ras Laffan facilities that have not been damaged can resume operations within a few weeks once the strait is reopened, while the damaged parts of the facility will take years to repair."



He noted that Qatar's current production of liquefied natural gas is very limited due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, pointing out that Qatar enjoys self-sufficiency in aviation fuel, gasoline, diesel, and the electricity needed for production.