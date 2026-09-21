أعلن وزير الدولة لشؤون الطاقة القطري والرئيس التنفيذي لقطر للطاقة سعد الكعبي رفضه لتصريحات وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت التي قال فيها«إن مضيق هرمز سيصبح عديم الأهمية خلال عامين مع توسع الدول في إنشاء خطوط أنابيب لتجاوز المضيق».


ممر رئيس للتجارة


وقال الكعبي، خلال منتدى قطر الاقتصادي في نيويورك:«إن هذا التقييم خاطئ تماماً، موضحاً أن أهمية هرمز لا تقتصر على النفط والغاز، بل يشكل ممراً رئيسياً للتجارة بالنسبة لعدد من دول الخليج». وذلك رداً على الوزير بيسنت، الذي رجّح في مقابلة مع قناة «12News» الأمريكية أن مضيق هرمز سيفقد أهميته خلال العامين القادمين قائلاً:«إن أكثر من 50 إلى 70% من الطاقة التي تعبر عبر المضيق حالياً ستُنقل عبر خطوط أنابيب تحت الأرض».


تأخير وصول المعدات


وحذر الكعبي من أن استمرار اضطراب الملاحة في هرمز قد يؤخر وصول المعدات اللازمة إلى قطر، وبالتالي يؤخر بعض مراحل التوسعة وإضافة طاقات إنتاجية جديدة.


وأضاف الكعبي:«منشآت رأس لفان التي لم تتعرض لأضرار يمكن أن تستأنف العمل خلال أسابيع قليلة بمجرد إعادة فتح المضيق، بينما تحتاج الأجزاء المتضررة من المنشأة إلى سنوات لإصلاحها».


وأفاد أن إنتاج قطر الحالي من الغاز الطبيعي المسال محدود جداً بسبب أزمة مضيق هرمز، لافتا إلى أن قطر تتمتع بالاكتفاء الذاتي من وقود الطائرات والبنزين والديزل والكهرباء اللازمة للإنتاج.