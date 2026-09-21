طالب صندوق النقد الدولي الحكومات ببذل المزيد من الجهود لتقليص عجز الميزانية وكبح جماح الديون العالمية التي بلغت مستويات قياسية.


إجراءات غير كافية


وقالت المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغييفا، خلال «منتدى قطر الاقتصادي» في نيويورك: «لقد دأبنا على التحذير من ضرورة إجراء عمليات ضبط للأوضاع المالية؛ ورغم أننا نلمس تفهماً كبيراً للأمر، إلا أن الإجراءات المتخذة لا تزال غير كافية». وحذرت المديرة العامة للصندوق من استمرار ارتفاع الدين العالمي إلى مستويات قياسية، داعية الحكومات إلى تسريع خفض عجز الموازنات وضبط أوضاعها المالية.


زيادة كلفة الاقتراض


وأشارت إلى أن الدين العام العالمي مرشح لتجاوز 100% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بحلول 2029، مدفوعاً بشكل رئيسي بالولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما شددت على أن المسار المالي الأمريكي غير مستدام ويتطلب خفضاً تدريجياً للعجز والدين. وحذرت غورغييفا من أن بقاء التضخم عند مستويات مرتفعة قد يدفع مزيداً من البنوك المركزية إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة، ما يزيد كلفة الاقتراض ويجعل خدمة الديون أكثر صعوبة.

وتشير توقعات المؤسسة المالية الدولية -التي تتخذ من واشنطن مقراً لها- إلى أن الدين العام العالمي سيتجاوز حاجز 100% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بحلول عام 2029، أي قبل عامين مما كان متوقعاً في السابق، وذلك مدفوعاً بشكل رئيسي بالارتفاع الكبير في مستويات الديون لدى كل من الولايات المتحدة والصين.


مخاطر ارتفاع مستويات الدين


وقالت غورغييفا: «لقد كنا نحث الولايات المتحدة على إيلاء مزيد من الاهتمام لوضعها المالي». وأضافت: «من خلال المناقشات مع وزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت، هناك إدراك بأن هذا الوضع غير مستدام، وأن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى خفض العجز والدين تدريجياً»، وفقاً لـ«بلومبرغ».


وكانت المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي قد نبهت أخيراً مراراً من المخاطر الناجمة عن ارتفاع مستويات الدين، داعية الدول الأعضاء إلى اتخاذ إجراءات لمعالجة هذه القضية. وأشارت إلى أن مسارات الدين في معظم الاقتصادات المتقدمة، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة، تتطلب اهتماماً على مستوى السياسات.