The International Monetary Fund has called on governments to make greater efforts to reduce budget deficits and rein in global debt, which has reached record levels.



Inadequate Measures



The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, stated during the "Qatar Economic Forum" in New York: "We have consistently warned of the need for fiscal adjustments; while we sense a significant understanding of the matter, the measures taken are still inadequate." The Managing Director warned that global debt continues to rise to record levels, urging governments to accelerate the reduction of budget deficits and to tighten their financial conditions.



Increased Borrowing Costs



She noted that global public debt is expected to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029, primarily driven by the United States and China, while emphasizing that the U.S. fiscal path is unsustainable and requires a gradual reduction of the deficit and debt. Georgieva warned that sustained high inflation could lead more central banks to raise interest rates, increasing borrowing costs and making debt servicing more difficult.

Forecasts from the international financial institution, based in Washington, indicate that global public debt will surpass the 100% GDP threshold by 2029, two years earlier than previously expected, primarily driven by the significant rise in debt levels in both the United States and China.



Risks of Rising Debt Levels



Georgieva stated: "We have been urging the United States to pay more attention to its financial situation." She added: "Through discussions with Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen, there is an acknowledgment that this situation is unsustainable, and that the United States needs to gradually reduce the deficit and debt," according to Bloomberg.



The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund has recently repeatedly warned of the risks arising from high levels of debt, calling on member countries to take action to address this issue. She pointed out that debt trajectories in most advanced economies, including the United States, require policy-level attention.