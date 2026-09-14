The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, clarified that the banking sector in the member states has maintained its robustness and stability despite current conditions, supported by advanced regulatory and supervisory frameworks, good levels of liquidity, and capital adequacy. This has enhanced its ability to keep pace with all economic changes on one hand, and to continue its role in supporting economic activity and financing development in the member states on the other hand.

This was stated during the 87th meeting of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks of the Gulf Cooperation Council, today, in the Kingdom of Bahrain's capital, Manama, chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and current chair of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks, Khalid Ibrahim Hamidan, and attended by the governors of the central banks of the member states.

Indicators Reflecting Monetary Stability

Al-Budaiwi touched on several indicators that reflect the robustness of the banking sector and monetary stability in the member states. Firstly: the total deposits in commercial banks operating in the GCC increased by 6% by the end of June 2026 compared to their size at the end of 2025, reaching approximately $2.45 trillion. Secondly: the total assets of commercial banks operating in the GCC exceeded $4 trillion by the end of June 2026, an increase of 3.9% compared to the end of 2025. Thirdly: the net foreign assets of the Gulf central banks reached about $829 billion by the end of June 2026, covering 11 months of the GCC's imports. Fourthly: the member states maintained stable inflation levels despite current economic challenges, with the Gulf inflation rate at about 2.1% in May 2026, which is lower than the averages of major economic blocs. These indicators confirm the robustness of the economies of the member states and the success of the Gulf economic integration process, enhancing their competitive position at both regional and international levels.

Rapid Geopolitical and Economic Developments

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council expressed gratitude to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the current chair of the Supreme Council, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for hosting the 87th meeting of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks of the member states, and for the facilities and support provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain to ensure the success of the Gulf Cooperation Council's work, as well as the support and attention that joint Gulf work receives from the leaders of the member states in all fields.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council explained that the global economic landscape is witnessing rapid transformations amid ongoing geopolitical and economic developments, accompanied by fluctuations in markets and challenges in trade, investment, and supply chains.

Confronting Various Crises and Conditions

Al-Budaiwi pointed out that due to the close interconnection between the economies of the member states and the global economy, these changes impose the importance of continuing to enhance readiness and the ability to deal with various challenges, in order to maintain economic, financial, and monetary stability. The member states have proven their ability to confront various crises and exceptional circumstances with efficiency and competence, maintaining the robustness of their economies, relying on effective economic, financial, and monetary policies, strong institutions, and advanced frameworks for coordination and joint cooperation.

He mentioned that Gulf coordination has contributed to enhancing the member states' ability to deal with changes and challenges, which underscores the importance of continuing and deepening joint Gulf work, especially in monetary and banking fields; thereby enhancing financial stability, supporting the efficiency of the banking sector, and reinforcing the ability of the economies of the member states to face changes and external shocks.