أوضح الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، أن القطاع المصرفي في دول المجلس حافظ على متانته واستقراره رغم الظروف الراهنة، مدعومًا بأطر رقابية وتنظيمية متطورة، ومستويات جيدة من السيولة وكفاية رأس المال، وهو ما عزز قدرته على مواكبة كل المتغيرات الاقتصادية من جانب، ومواصلة دوره في دعم النشاط الاقتصادي وتمويل التنمية في دول المجلس من جانب آخر.

جاء ذلك خلال الاجتماع الـ 87 للجنة محافظي البنوك المركزية بدول مجلس التعاون، اليوم، في مملكة البحرين بالعاصمة المنامة، برئاسة محافظ مصرف البحرين المركزي رئيس الدورة الحالية للجنة محافظي البنوك المركزية بدول المجلس خالد إبراهيم حميدان، وبحضور محافظي البنوك المركزية بدول المجلس.

مؤشرات تعكس الاستقرار النقدي

وتطرق البديوي إلى عدد من المؤشرات التي تعكس متانة القطاع المصرفي والاستقرار النقدي في دول المجلس وهي، أولًا: ارتفاع إجمالي الودائع لدى البنوك التجارية العاملة في مجلس التعاون بنهاية يونيو 2026م بنسبة 6% مقارنة مع حجمها بنهاية العام 2025م ليصل لنحو 2.45 تريليون دولار، ثانيًا: بلغ إجمالي أصول البنوك التجارية العاملة في مجلس التعاون بنهاية يونيو 2026م أكثر من 4 تريليونات دولار بارتفاع نسبته 3.9% مقارنة مع نهاية العام 2025م، ثالثًا: بلغ حجم صافي الأصول الأجنبية لدى البنوك المركزية الخليجية بنهاية يونيو 2026م نحو 829 مليار دولار، وهي ما يغطي 11 شهرًا من واردات مجلس التعاون، ورابعًا: حافظت دول المجلس على استقرار مستويات التضخم رغم التحديات الاقتصادية الراهنة، حيث بلغ معدل التضخم الخليجي نحو 2.1% في مايو 2026م، وهو أدنى من متوسطات التجمعات الاقتصادية الكبرى، وتؤكد هذه المؤشرات متانة اقتصادات دول المجلس ونجاح مسيرة التكامل الاقتصادي الخليجي، بما يعزز مكانتها التنافسية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

تطورات جيوسياسية واقتصادية متلاحقة

ورفع الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الشكر، لملك مملكة البحرين، رئيس الدورة الحالية للمجلس الأعلى الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة؛ لاستضافة مملكة البحرين للاجتماع الـ87 للجنة محافظي البنوك المركزية بدول المجلس، ولما قدمته وتُقدمه مملكة البحرين من تسهيلات ومساندة لإنجاح أعمال مجلس التعاون، ولما يلقاه العمل الخليجي المشترك من دعم واهتمام من لدُن قادة دول المجلس في كافة الميادين.

وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون بأن الساحة الاقتصادية العالمية تشهد تحولات متسارعة، في ظل تطورات جيوسياسية واقتصادية متلاحقة، وما يصاحبها من تقلبات في الأسواق وتحديات في حركة التجارة والاستثمار وسلاسل الإمداد.

مواجهة مختلف الأزمات والظروف

وأشار البديوي إلى أنه نظراً للارتباط الوثيق بين اقتصادات دول المجلس والاقتصاد العالمي، فإن هذه المتغيرات تفرض أهمية مواصلة تعزيز الجاهزية والقدرة على التعامل مع مختلف التحديات، بما يحافظ على الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي والنقدي، وقد أثبتت دول المجلس قدرتها على مواجهة مختلف الأزمات والظروف الاستثنائية بكفاءة واقتدار، والمحافظة على متانة اقتصاداتها، مستندةً إلى سياسات اقتصادية ومالية ونقدية فاعلة، ومؤسسات قوية، وأطر متقدمة للتنسيق والتعاون المشترك.

وذكر أن التنسيق الخليجي قد أسهم في تعزيز قدرة دول المجلس على التعامل مع المتغيرات والتحديات، وهو ما يؤكد أهمية مواصلة العمل الخليجي المشترك وتعميقه، لا سيما في المجالات النقدية والمصرفية؛ بما يعزز الاستقرار المالي، ويدعم كفاءة القطاع المصرفي، ويرسخ قدرة اقتصادات دول المجلس على مواجهة المتغيرات والصدمات الخارجية.