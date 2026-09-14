The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in the Egyptian capital Cairo tomorrow (Tuesday) for an official visit lasting two days, during which he will discuss with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi the developments of the Palestinian issue and the efforts aimed at protecting the Palestinian people, ending the war, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.



The Chargé d'Affaires of the State of Palestine Embassy in Egypt, Ambassador Naji Naji, stated that Abbas's visit comes as part of the ongoing consultation and full coordination between the Egyptian and Palestinian leaderships, discussing the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, in addition to issues of mutual interest at the Arab, regional, and international levels.



It is scheduled for Presidents Sisi and Abbas to hold a summit meeting addressing various developments in Palestine and the region, with a particular focus on the efforts made to protect the Palestinian people and provide humanitarian assistance to them, alongside supporting the plans for the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the war in the Gaza Strip.



Naji clarified that the discussions will also address ways to succeed in the efforts led by Egypt, in coordination with partners, to end the suffering of the Palestinians, at a time when Cairo continues its political and humanitarian moves to support the Palestinian cause and push towards ending the war and providing the basic needs of the population.



Abbas's visit to Cairo gains importance in light of Egypt's pivotal role in the Palestinian file, as Cairo continues its efforts on the political, humanitarian, and security tracks related to the Gaza Strip, and also hosts communications with Palestinian, regional, and international parties aimed at reaching arrangements that lead to ending the war and preparing the conditions for reconstruction.



The consultations are expected to include mobilizing Arab and international efforts to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and pushing towards realizing an independent Palestinian state on its internationally recognized borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, considering this as the essence of the political path that the Palestinian leadership adheres to.



The visit comes in the context of ongoing Egyptian-Palestinian coordination regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian issue, including affirming Palestinian rights, rejecting the displacement of populations, supporting reconstruction, and pushing towards a political path that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state and the end of the occupation.