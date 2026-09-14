يصل الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة غداً (الثلاثاء)، في زيارة رسمية تستمر يومين، يبحث خلالها مع الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي تطورات القضية الفلسطينية والجهود الرامية إلى حماية الشعب الفلسطيني وإنهاء الحرب وإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


وقال القائم بأعمال سفارة دولة فلسطين لدى مصر، السفير ناجي الناجي، إن زيارة عباس تأتي في إطار مواصلة التشاور والتنسيق الكامل بين القيادتين المصرية والفلسطينية، وبحث المستجدات المتعلقة بالشأن الفلسطيني، إلى جانب القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك على المستويات العربية والإقليمية والدولية.


ومن المقرر أن يعقد الرئيسان السيسي وعباس لقاء قمة يتناول مختلف التطورات في فلسطين والمنطقة، مع تركيز خاص على الجهود المبذولة لحماية الشعب الفلسطيني وتوفير المساعدات الإنسانية له، إلى جانب دعم خطط إعادة إعمار ما دمرته الحرب في قطاع غزة.


وأوضح الناجي أن المباحثات ستتناول كذلك سبل إنجاح الجهود التي تقودها مصر، بالتنسيق مع الشركاء، لإنهاء معاناة الفلسطينيين، في وقت تواصل فيه القاهرة تحركاتها السياسية والإنسانية لدعم القضية الفلسطينية والدفع باتجاه وقف الحرب وتوفير الحاجات الأساسية للسكان.


وتكتسب زيارة عباس إلى القاهرة أهمية في ظل الدور المصري المحوري في الملف الفلسطيني، إذ تواصل القاهرة تحركاتها على المسارات السياسية والإنسانية والأمنية المرتبطة بقطاع غزة، كما تستضيف اتصالات مع الأطراف الفلسطينية والإقليمية والدولية بهدف التوصل إلى ترتيبات تفضي إلى إنهاء الحرب وتهيئة الظروف أمام إعادة الإعمار.


ومن المنتظر أن تشمل المشاورات حشد الجهود العربية والدولية لإنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للأراضي الفلسطينية، والدفع نحو تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدودها المعترف بها دوليًا، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، باعتبار ذلك جوهرًا للمسار السياسي الذي تتمسك به القيادة الفلسطينية.


وتأتي الزيارة في سياق تنسيق مصري فلسطيني متواصل بشأن مستقبل قطاع غزة والقضية الفلسطينية، بما يشمل تثبيت الحقوق الفلسطينية، ورفض تهجير السكان، ودعم إعادة الإعمار، إلى جانب الدفع نحو مسار سياسي يفضي إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية وإنهاء الاحتلال.