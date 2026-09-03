The Saudi stock index rose today by 20.73 points to reach a level of 11032.91 points, with trading valued at 3.8 billion riyals.

The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 204 million shares, with shares of 141 companies recording an increase in their value, while shares of 111 companies declined.

Top Gainers

The shares of the companies Al-Masafi, Walaa, Sasco, Jazadco, and Knowledge City were the top gainers, while the shares of the companies Taiba, MIS, Ground Services, Atta, and Ayan were the biggest decliners in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 4.85% and 2.49%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies Al-Muqayti, Ban, Kayan Saudi Arabia, Petro Rabigh, and Americana were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Al-Rajhi, Petro Rabigh, Saudi Aramco, Alinma, and stc were the most active in terms of value.

The parallel stock index Nomu closed today up by 88.42 points to reach a level of 21786.38 points, with trading valued at 13 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded two million shares.