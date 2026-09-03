ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم بمقدار 20.73 نقطة ليصل إلى مستوى 11032.91 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 3.8 مليارات ريال.

وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة - وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية - 204 ملايين سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 141 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 111 شركة.

الأكثر ارتفاعاً

وكانت أسهم شركات المصافي، ولاء، وساسكو، وجازادكو، ومدينة المعرفة، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات طيبة، وام آي اس، والخدمات الأرضية، وعطاء، وأيان الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وتراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض بين 4.85% و2.49%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات الكثيري، وبان، وكيان السعودية، وبترو رابغ، وأمريكانا، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، وبترو رابغ، وأرامكو السعودية، والإنماء، وstc، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.

وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم مرتفعاً بمقدار 88.42 نقطة ليصل إلى مستوى 21786.38 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 13 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من مليوني سهم.