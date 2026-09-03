زادت أسعار النفط مرة أخرى خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعد تراجع سابق، في ظل تقييم المستثمرين لحالة الضبابية المحيطة بتجدد الضربات العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وتأثير ذلك على إمدادات الشرق الأوسط. وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.74 دولار أو 1.83% إلى 97.38 دولار للبرميل، وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.90 دولار أو 2.10% إلى 92.82 دولار.
تأرجح برنت
وتأرجح برنت والخام الأمريكي بين مكاسب وصلت إلى دولارين للبرميل وخسائر بلغت دولاراً للبرميل خلال جلسة التداول الماضية، وشهدت الجلسة أعلى مستويات لكلا المؤشرين منذ 24 يوليو الماضي. وأظهرت بيانات الشحن الأولية الصادرة عن كبلر أمس أن أربع سفن شحن للسلع الأولية عبرت مضيق هرمز، وهو رقم أقل من المتوسط المسجل على مدى 10 أيام والبالغ 13 سفينة تقريباً.
انحسار التوتر
وقال المحلل لدى آي.جي توني سيكامور في مذكرة: «إن أسعار النفط تراجعت وسط مؤشرات أولية على تراجع حدة أحدث توتر، مع عدم تأكيد وقوع تبادل لإطلاق النار منذ نحو منتصف نهار أمس بتوقيت سيدني». وأضاف: «إذا استمر انحسار التوتر، وهو أمر مشكوك فيه إلى حد كبير، فلن يمر وقت طويل حتى تعود حركة شحنات النفط الخارجة من المضيق، عبر سفن تغلق أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بها وعمليات نقل من سفينة إلى أخرى، إلى المستويات التي شهدناها في نهاية الأسبوع الماضي».
Oil prices have risen again during today's trading, following a previous decline, as investors assess the state of uncertainty surrounding the renewed military strikes between the United States and Iran and their impact on Middle Eastern supplies. Brent crude futures rose by $1.74 or 1.83% to $97.38 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $1.90 or 2.10% to $92.82.
Brent Fluctuation
Brent and U.S. crude fluctuated between gains of up to $2 per barrel and losses of $1 per barrel during the previous trading session, with the session witnessing the highest levels for both indices since July 24. Preliminary shipping data released by Kpler yesterday showed that four cargo ships carrying commodities passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which is below the 10-day average of approximately 13 ships.
De-escalation of Tension
Analyst at IG, Tony Sycamore, stated in a note: "Oil prices have fallen amid initial signs of a de-escalation of the latest tension, with no confirmation of any exchange of fire since around midday yesterday Sydney time." He added: "If the de-escalation continues, which is highly questionable, it won't be long before the flow of oil shipments out of the strait, via ships that turn off their transponders and transfers from one ship to another, returns to the levels we saw at the end of last week."