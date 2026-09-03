Oil prices have risen again during today's trading, following a previous decline, as investors assess the state of uncertainty surrounding the renewed military strikes between the United States and Iran and their impact on Middle Eastern supplies. Brent crude futures rose by $1.74 or 1.83% to $97.38 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $1.90 or 2.10% to $92.82.



Brent Fluctuation



Brent and U.S. crude fluctuated between gains of up to $2 per barrel and losses of $1 per barrel during the previous trading session, with the session witnessing the highest levels for both indices since July 24. Preliminary shipping data released by Kpler yesterday showed that four cargo ships carrying commodities passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which is below the 10-day average of approximately 13 ships.



De-escalation of Tension



Analyst at IG, Tony Sycamore, stated in a note: "Oil prices have fallen amid initial signs of a de-escalation of the latest tension, with no confirmation of any exchange of fire since around midday yesterday Sydney time." He added: "If the de-escalation continues, which is highly questionable, it won't be long before the flow of oil shipments out of the strait, via ships that turn off their transponders and transfers from one ship to another, returns to the levels we saw at the end of last week."