زادت أسعار النفط مرة أخرى خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعد تراجع سابق، في ظل تقييم المستثمرين لحالة الضبابية المحيطة بتجدد الضربات العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وتأثير ذلك على إمدادات الشرق الأوسط. وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.74 دولار أو 1.83% إلى 97.38 دولار للبرميل، وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.90 دولار أو 2.10% إلى 92.82 دولار.

تأرجح برنت

وتأرجح برنت والخام الأمريكي بين مكاسب وصلت إلى دولارين للبرميل وخسائر بلغت دولاراً للبرميل خلال جلسة التداول الماضية، وشهدت الجلسة أعلى مستويات لكلا المؤشرين منذ 24 يوليو الماضي. وأظهرت بيانات الشحن الأولية الصادرة عن كبلر أمس أن أربع سفن شحن للسلع الأولية عبرت مضيق هرمز، وهو رقم أقل من المتوسط المسجل على مدى 10 أيام والبالغ 13 سفينة تقريباً.

انحسار التوتر

وقال المحلل لدى آي.جي توني سيكامور في مذكرة: «إن أسعار النفط تراجعت وسط مؤشرات أولية على تراجع حدة أحدث توتر، مع عدم تأكيد وقوع تبادل لإطلاق النار منذ نحو منتصف نهار أمس بتوقيت سيدني». وأضاف: «إذا استمر انحسار التوتر، وهو أمر مشكوك فيه إلى حد كبير، فلن يمر وقت طويل حتى تعود حركة شحنات النفط الخارجة من المضيق، عبر سفن تغلق أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بها وعمليات نقل من سفينة إلى أخرى، إلى المستويات التي شهدناها في نهاية الأسبوع الماضي».