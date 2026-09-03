أكد الرئيس العالمي للتمويل الإسلامي في وكالة «Fitch Ratings» بشار الناطور، أن السعودية والإمارات تمكنتا خلال السنوات الماضية من بناء أسواق دين متقدمة تشمل الإصدارات المحلية والعملات المحلية وإصدارات رأس المال الإضافي للبنوك، فضلاً عن وجود استراتيجيات تمويل واضحة وشفافة.
نمو الإقراض
وتوقع الناطور في مقابلة مع «العربية Business» استمرار البنوك السعودية والخليجية في اللجوء إلى أسواق الدين وإصدارات الصكوك، خصوصاً بالدولار، خلال الفترة القادمة، في ظل استمرار نمو الإقراض بوتيرة تتجاوز نمو الودائع، ما يدفع المؤسسات المالية إلى تنويع مصادر التمويل والحفاظ على وتيرة التوسع الائتماني. وقال: «إن البنوك السعودية تتجه منذ سنوات إلى تنويع مصادر التمويل». وأضاف: «هذه الإصدارات لا تقتصر على البنوك السعودية فحسب، بل تمتد إلى بنوك خليجية أخرى، متوقعاً استمرار النشاط القوي في أسواق الدين سواء بهدف تنويع مصادر التمويل أو لمواكبة النمو القوي في الإقراض».
عاملان رئيسيان
وفيما يتعلق بتأثير ارتفاع عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية على تكلفة الإصدارات، أوضح الناطور أن تكلفة التمويل تتأثر بعاملين رئيسيين، هما العائد الأساسي المرتبط بالسندات الأمريكية، وفروق العائد (السبريدز) الخاصة بالمُصدرين.
وأفاد أن ارتفاع العوائد الأمريكية أدى بطبيعة الحال إلى زيادة مستويات العائد المطلوب على الإصدارات الجديدة، إلا أن الصورة تبدو أكثر إيجابية فيما يتعلق بالسبريدز في السعودية. وذكر أن فروق العائد على الصكوك والسندات السعودية عادت تقريباً إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب، موضحاً أن الفروقات الحالية باتت مماثلة إلى حد كبير لتلك المسجلة في يناير الماضي، وهو ما يعكس تراجع أثر المخاطر الجيوسياسية على تسعير الإصدارات السعودية.
The Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, Bashar Al-Natour, confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have managed over the past years to build advanced debt markets that include local issuances, local currencies, and additional capital issuances for banks, in addition to having clear and transparent financing strategies.
Growth in Lending
Al-Natour expected in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" that Saudi and Gulf banks will continue to resort to debt markets and sukuk issuances, especially in dollars, in the coming period, amid continued growth in lending at a rate exceeding the growth of deposits, which drives financial institutions to diversify funding sources and maintain the pace of credit expansion. He stated, "Saudi banks have been diversifying their funding sources for years." He added, "These issuances are not limited to Saudi banks only, but extend to other Gulf banks, expecting strong activity to continue in debt markets either to diversify funding sources or to keep up with the strong growth in lending."
Two Main Factors
Regarding the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields on the cost of issuances, Al-Natour explained that the cost of financing is affected by two main factors: the base yield associated with U.S. bonds and the yield spreads of the issuers.
He noted that the rise in U.S. yields has naturally led to an increase in the required yield levels on new issuances, but the picture appears more positive regarding the spreads in Saudi Arabia. He mentioned that the yield spreads on sukuk and Saudi bonds have almost returned to pre-war levels, explaining that the current spreads are now quite similar to those recorded last January, which reflects a decrease in the impact of geopolitical risks on the pricing of Saudi issuances.