أكد الرئيس العالمي للتمويل الإسلامي في وكالة «Fitch Ratings» بشار الناطور، أن السعودية والإمارات تمكنتا خلال السنوات الماضية من بناء أسواق دين متقدمة تشمل الإصدارات المحلية والعملات المحلية وإصدارات رأس المال الإضافي للبنوك، فضلاً عن وجود استراتيجيات تمويل واضحة وشفافة.

نمو الإقراض

وتوقع الناطور في مقابلة مع «العربية Business» استمرار البنوك السعودية والخليجية في اللجوء إلى أسواق الدين وإصدارات الصكوك، خصوصاً بالدولار، خلال الفترة القادمة، في ظل استمرار نمو الإقراض بوتيرة تتجاوز نمو الودائع، ما يدفع المؤسسات المالية إلى تنويع مصادر التمويل والحفاظ على وتيرة التوسع الائتماني. وقال: «إن البنوك السعودية تتجه منذ سنوات إلى تنويع مصادر التمويل». وأضاف: «هذه الإصدارات لا تقتصر على البنوك السعودية فحسب، بل تمتد إلى بنوك خليجية أخرى، متوقعاً استمرار النشاط القوي في أسواق الدين سواء بهدف تنويع مصادر التمويل أو لمواكبة النمو القوي في الإقراض».

عاملان رئيسيان

وفيما يتعلق بتأثير ارتفاع عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية على تكلفة الإصدارات، أوضح الناطور أن تكلفة التمويل تتأثر بعاملين رئيسيين، هما العائد الأساسي المرتبط بالسندات الأمريكية، وفروق العائد (السبريدز) الخاصة بالمُصدرين.

وأفاد أن ارتفاع العوائد الأمريكية أدى بطبيعة الحال إلى زيادة مستويات العائد المطلوب على الإصدارات الجديدة، إلا أن الصورة تبدو أكثر إيجابية فيما يتعلق بالسبريدز في السعودية. وذكر أن فروق العائد على الصكوك والسندات السعودية عادت تقريباً إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب، موضحاً أن الفروقات الحالية باتت مماثلة إلى حد كبير لتلك المسجلة في يناير الماضي، وهو ما يعكس تراجع أثر المخاطر الجيوسياسية على تسعير الإصدارات السعودية.