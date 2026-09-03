The Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, Bashar Al-Natour, confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have managed over the past years to build advanced debt markets that include local issuances, local currencies, and additional capital issuances for banks, in addition to having clear and transparent financing strategies.

Growth in Lending

Al-Natour expected in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" that Saudi and Gulf banks will continue to resort to debt markets and sukuk issuances, especially in dollars, in the coming period, amid continued growth in lending at a rate exceeding the growth of deposits, which drives financial institutions to diversify funding sources and maintain the pace of credit expansion. He stated, "Saudi banks have been diversifying their funding sources for years." He added, "These issuances are not limited to Saudi banks only, but extend to other Gulf banks, expecting strong activity to continue in debt markets either to diversify funding sources or to keep up with the strong growth in lending."

Two Main Factors

Regarding the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields on the cost of issuances, Al-Natour explained that the cost of financing is affected by two main factors: the base yield associated with U.S. bonds and the yield spreads of the issuers.

He noted that the rise in U.S. yields has naturally led to an increase in the required yield levels on new issuances, but the picture appears more positive regarding the spreads in Saudi Arabia. He mentioned that the yield spreads on sukuk and Saudi bonds have almost returned to pre-war levels, explaining that the current spreads are now quite similar to those recorded last January, which reflects a decrease in the impact of geopolitical risks on the pricing of Saudi issuances.