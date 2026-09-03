تفتح الثقافة السعودية نافذة جديدة على القارئ الدولي من قلب العاصمة الروسية موسكو، حيث دشنت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة جناح المملكة العربية السعودية المشارك في معرض موسكو الدولي للكتاب 2026 الذي يقام خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 6 سبتمبر، في حضور يعكس اتساع مساحة الكتاب السعودي وحضوره المتنامي في المشهد الثقافي العالمي.
ولا تأتي المشاركة السعودية بوصفها حضوراً في معرض دولي للكتاب فحسب، بل بوصفها مساحة للحوار والتعريف بما تشهده المملكة من حراك أدبي وفكري ومعرفي وما تمتلكه من إرث ثقافي يتقاطع مع مشروعها المعاصر في صناعة الثقافة ودعم الكتاب والنشر والترجمة.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن مشاركة المملكة في معرض موسكو تجسد عمق العلاقات الثقافية التاريخية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية وتسهم في تقديم الحراك الأدبي والمعرفي السعودي إلى الجمهور الروسي والدولي.
وأشار إلى أن الجناح السعودي يمثل نافذة ثقافية متكاملة تعكس التنوع الفكري والإبداعي الذي تعيشه المملكة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030 وتفتح أمام المبدعين والناشرين السعوديين آفاقاً أوسع للتبادل الثقافي والتعاون في صناعة النشر والترجمة.
ويحمل الجناح إلى موسكو صورة متعددة الملامح للثقافة السعودية بمشاركة عدد من المؤسسات الوطنية والثقافية. ولا يكتفي الحضور السعودي بعرض الكتاب والمنجز المعرفي، إذ يصاحبه برنامج ثقافي يضم ندوات حوارية وأمسيات شعرية بمشاركة نخبة من الأدباء والمثقفين السعوديين تفتح نقاشات حول الأدب والنشر والترجمة وتقدم للجمهور وجهاً من وجوه التجربة الثقافية السعودية المعاصرة.
وفي معرض يحتفي بالكلمة ويجمع ثقافات العالم تبدو المشاركة السعودية أبعد من حدود جناح يحمل اسم المملكة فهي امتداد لحضور ثقافي يتسع من معرض إلى آخر ويجعل من الكتاب والترجمة والأدب جسوراً للتعارف بين الشعوب ومن الثقافة لغة قادرة على اختصار المسافات بين الرياض وموسكو.
وتندرج المشاركة ضمن جهود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة لتعزيز حضور الثقافة السعودية في المحافل الدولية والتعريف بالمبادرات الوطنية الداعمة للكتاب والمؤلف والناشر وترسيخ مكانة المملكة في المشهد الثقافي والمعرفي العالمي.
The Saudi culture opens a new window to the international reader from the heart of the Russian capital, Moscow, where the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating in the Moscow International Book Fair 2026, which takes place from September 2 to 6, in an attendance that reflects the expanding presence of Saudi books and its growing role in the global cultural scene.
The Saudi participation is not merely a presence at an international book fair, but rather a space for dialogue and introducing what the Kingdom is experiencing in literary, intellectual, and knowledge movements, as well as the rich cultural heritage it possesses that intersects with its contemporary project in cultural production and support for books, publishing, and translation.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the Kingdom's participation in the Moscow Fair embodies the depth of the historical cultural relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation and contributes to presenting the Saudi literary and intellectual movement to the Russian and international audience.
He pointed out that the Saudi pavilion represents a comprehensive cultural window that reflects the intellectual and creative diversity experienced by the Kingdom under Saudi Vision 2030, opening broader horizons for Saudi creators and publishers for cultural exchange and cooperation in the fields of publishing and translation.
The pavilion brings to Moscow a multifaceted image of Saudi culture with the participation of several national and cultural institutions. The Saudi presence does not merely showcase books and knowledge achievements; it is accompanied by a cultural program that includes discussion panels and poetry evenings featuring a selection of Saudi writers and intellectuals, opening discussions on literature, publishing, and translation, and presenting to the audience a facet of the contemporary Saudi cultural experience.
In an exhibition that celebrates the word and brings together the cultures of the world, the Saudi participation seems to extend beyond the boundaries of a pavilion bearing the Kingdom's name; it is an extension of a cultural presence that expands from one fair to another, making books, translation, and literature bridges for acquaintance between peoples, and culture a language capable of shortening distances between Riyadh and Moscow.
This participation falls within the efforts of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority to enhance the presence of Saudi culture in international forums and to introduce national initiatives supporting authors, publishers, and books, and to solidify the Kingdom's position in the global cultural and intellectual scene.