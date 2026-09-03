The Saudi culture opens a new window to the international reader from the heart of the Russian capital, Moscow, where the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating in the Moscow International Book Fair 2026, which takes place from September 2 to 6, in an attendance that reflects the expanding presence of Saudi books and its growing role in the global cultural scene.

The Saudi participation is not merely a presence at an international book fair, but rather a space for dialogue and introducing what the Kingdom is experiencing in literary, intellectual, and knowledge movements, as well as the rich cultural heritage it possesses that intersects with its contemporary project in cultural production and support for books, publishing, and translation.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the Kingdom's participation in the Moscow Fair embodies the depth of the historical cultural relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation and contributes to presenting the Saudi literary and intellectual movement to the Russian and international audience.

He pointed out that the Saudi pavilion represents a comprehensive cultural window that reflects the intellectual and creative diversity experienced by the Kingdom under Saudi Vision 2030, opening broader horizons for Saudi creators and publishers for cultural exchange and cooperation in the fields of publishing and translation.

The pavilion brings to Moscow a multifaceted image of Saudi culture with the participation of several national and cultural institutions. The Saudi presence does not merely showcase books and knowledge achievements; it is accompanied by a cultural program that includes discussion panels and poetry evenings featuring a selection of Saudi writers and intellectuals, opening discussions on literature, publishing, and translation, and presenting to the audience a facet of the contemporary Saudi cultural experience.

In an exhibition that celebrates the word and brings together the cultures of the world, the Saudi participation seems to extend beyond the boundaries of a pavilion bearing the Kingdom's name; it is an extension of a cultural presence that expands from one fair to another, making books, translation, and literature bridges for acquaintance between peoples, and culture a language capable of shortening distances between Riyadh and Moscow.

This participation falls within the efforts of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority to enhance the presence of Saudi culture in international forums and to introduce national initiatives supporting authors, publishers, and books, and to solidify the Kingdom's position in the global cultural and intellectual scene.