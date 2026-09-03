تفتح الثقافة السعودية نافذة جديدة على القارئ الدولي من قلب العاصمة الروسية موسكو، حيث دشنت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة جناح المملكة العربية السعودية المشارك في معرض موسكو الدولي للكتاب 2026 الذي يقام خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 6 سبتمبر، في حضور يعكس اتساع مساحة الكتاب السعودي وحضوره المتنامي في المشهد الثقافي العالمي.

ولا تأتي المشاركة السعودية بوصفها حضوراً في معرض دولي للكتاب فحسب، بل بوصفها مساحة للحوار والتعريف بما تشهده المملكة من حراك أدبي وفكري ومعرفي وما تمتلكه من إرث ثقافي يتقاطع مع مشروعها المعاصر في صناعة الثقافة ودعم الكتاب والنشر والترجمة.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن مشاركة المملكة في معرض موسكو تجسد عمق العلاقات الثقافية التاريخية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية وتسهم في تقديم الحراك الأدبي والمعرفي السعودي إلى الجمهور الروسي والدولي.

وأشار إلى أن الجناح السعودي يمثل نافذة ثقافية متكاملة تعكس التنوع الفكري والإبداعي الذي تعيشه المملكة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030 وتفتح أمام المبدعين والناشرين السعوديين آفاقاً أوسع للتبادل الثقافي والتعاون في صناعة النشر والترجمة.

ويحمل الجناح إلى موسكو صورة متعددة الملامح للثقافة السعودية بمشاركة عدد من المؤسسات الوطنية والثقافية. ولا يكتفي الحضور السعودي بعرض الكتاب والمنجز المعرفي، إذ يصاحبه برنامج ثقافي يضم ندوات حوارية وأمسيات شعرية بمشاركة نخبة من الأدباء والمثقفين السعوديين تفتح نقاشات حول الأدب والنشر والترجمة وتقدم للجمهور وجهاً من وجوه التجربة الثقافية السعودية المعاصرة.

وفي معرض يحتفي بالكلمة ويجمع ثقافات العالم تبدو المشاركة السعودية أبعد من حدود جناح يحمل اسم المملكة فهي امتداد لحضور ثقافي يتسع من معرض إلى آخر ويجعل من الكتاب والترجمة والأدب جسوراً للتعارف بين الشعوب ومن الثقافة لغة قادرة على اختصار المسافات بين الرياض وموسكو.

وتندرج المشاركة ضمن جهود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة لتعزيز حضور الثقافة السعودية في المحافل الدولية والتعريف بالمبادرات الوطنية الداعمة للكتاب والمؤلف والناشر وترسيخ مكانة المملكة في المشهد الثقافي والمعرفي العالمي.