In a rapidly changing social scene, the Saudi matchmaking app "Malika," specialized in relationships aimed at marriage, announced that it has reached over 4,500 completed marriage cases through the platform, a number that the app's management claims comes from real stories reported by their owners, not from marketing estimates.

With this continuous growth, the company has begun a gradual expansion phase into several markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The management of "Malika" clarified that this achievement is not just a number to announce, but the result of daily interactions between users looking for serious commitments, and that the noticeable increase over the past months has prompted the team to consider expanding outside the local market, but with calculated steps that take into account the uniqueness of each country.

The Malika Marriage app is subject to the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law, in an attempt to reassure users that their information is within a secure scope.

Among the widely accepted features is the family accounts option, which allows a family member to manage a profile on behalf of their son or daughter, with a maximum of 4 individuals.

This feature was introduced, as stated by the app's operators, in response to the nature of the local community, where many families are keen to have a presence in the early stages of acquaintance.

"Malika" allows users to browse profiles for free without prior subscription, while paid packages are available for those who wish for additional features, with all prices announced before subscription to ensure a clear experience.

Engineer Rayan Al-Ghsoon - the co-founder of the app - stated that the announced number "represents documented cases reported by users themselves, not a marketing estimate," adding that the company prefers to announce what has actually been achieved.

He pointed out that the Gulf expansion "came in response to actual demand we observed from users outside the Kingdom, not a desire for expansion for its own sake," emphasizing that the first phase will take into account the differences in dialects, customs, and regulatory requirements in each market.

This expansion comes at a time when the marriage app market in the Arab region is witnessing notable growth, with an increasing number of individuals seeking serious relationships on specialized platforms instead of general dating apps. Despite the competition posed by global platforms serving Muslims in over 100 countries, local apps bet on a more accurate understanding of the social context, which is often lacking in cross-border platforms.

The company has not disclosed a specific timeline for entering each market, merely stating that the announcement for each phase will be made upon the completion of its regulatory and operational requirements, in an attempt to maintain a realistic expansion pace that does not exceed the team's capacity or the uniqueness of each community.