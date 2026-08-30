وسط مشهدٍ اجتماعي يتغيّر بسرعة، أعلن تطبيق «ملكة» السعودي المتخصص في التعارف بقصد الزواج وصوله إلى أكثر من 4500 حالة زواج مكتملة عبر المنصة، وهو رقمٌ تقول إدارة التطبيق إنه جاء من قصصٍ حقيقية أبلغ عنها أصحابها، لا من تقديراتٍ تسويقية.

ومع هذا النمو المتواصل، بدأت الشركة مرحلة توسّع تدريجي في عدد من أسواق دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وأوضحت إدارة «ملكة» أن هذا الإنجاز لم يكن مجرّد رقمٍ يُعلن، بل ثمرة تفاعلٍ يومي بين مستخدمين يبحثون عن ارتباطٍ جاد، وأن الزيادة الملحوظة خلال الأشهر الماضية دفعت الفريق إلى دراسة التوسّع خارج السوق المحلية، لكن بخطوات محسوبة تراعي خصوصية كل بلد.

ويخضع تطبيق زواج «ملكة» لنظام حماية البيانات الشخصية السعودي، في محاولة لطمأنة المستخدمين بأن معلوماتهم في نطاقٍ آمن.

ومن الميزات التي لاقت قبولًا واسعًا ميزة الحسابات العائلية، التي تتيح لأحد أفراد الأسرة إدارة ملف نيابة عن ابنه أو ابنته بحد أقصى 4 أفراد.

هذه الميزة جاءت كما يقول القائمون على التطبيق استجابة لطبيعة المجتمع المحلي، حيث تحرص كثير من العائلات على أن يكون لها حضورٌ في المراحل الأولى من التعارف.

ويتيح «ملكة» تصفّح الملفات الشخصية مجانًا دون اشتراك مسبق، بينما تتوفر باقات مدفوعة لمن يرغب في مزايا إضافية، مع إعلان الأسعار كاملة قبل الاشتراك لضمان وضوح التجربة.

يقول المهندس ريان الغصون -الشريك المؤسس للتطبيق- إن الرقم المعلن «يمثل حالات موثّقة أبلغ عنها المستخدمون بأنفسهم، وليس تقديرًا تسويقيًا»، مضيفًا أن الشركة تفضّل الإعلان عما تحقق بالفعل.

وأشار إلى أن التوسّع الخليجي «جاء استجابة لطلب فعلي رصدناه من مستخدمين خارج المملكة، لا رغبة في التمدد لذاته»، مؤكدًا أن المرحلة الأولى ستراعي اختلاف اللهجات والعادات والمتطلبات النظامية في كل سوق.

ويأتي هذا التوسّع في وقت يشهد فيه سوق تطبيقات الزواج في المنطقة العربية نموًا لافتًا، مع تزايد الباحثين عن ارتباطٍ جاد على المنصات المتخصصة بدلًا من تطبيقات التعارف العامة. ورغم المنافسة التي تفرضها منصات عالمية تخدم المسلمين في أكثر من 100 دولة، تراهن التطبيقات المحلية على فهمٍ أدق للسياق الاجتماعي، وهو ما لا يتوفر عادةً في المنصات العابرة للحدود.

ولم تكشف الشركة عن جدولٍ زمني محدد لدخول كل سوق، مكتفية بالقول إن الإعلان عن كل مرحلة سيتم عند اكتمال متطلباتها النظامية والتشغيلية، في محاولة للحفاظ على وتيرة توسّع واقعية لا تتجاوز قدرة الفريق ولا خصوصية كل مجتمع.