وسط مشهدٍ اجتماعي يتغيّر بسرعة، أعلن تطبيق «ملكة» السعودي المتخصص في التعارف بقصد الزواج وصوله إلى أكثر من 4500 حالة زواج مكتملة عبر المنصة، وهو رقمٌ تقول إدارة التطبيق إنه جاء من قصصٍ حقيقية أبلغ عنها أصحابها، لا من تقديراتٍ تسويقية.
ومع هذا النمو المتواصل، بدأت الشركة مرحلة توسّع تدريجي في عدد من أسواق دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
وأوضحت إدارة «ملكة» أن هذا الإنجاز لم يكن مجرّد رقمٍ يُعلن، بل ثمرة تفاعلٍ يومي بين مستخدمين يبحثون عن ارتباطٍ جاد، وأن الزيادة الملحوظة خلال الأشهر الماضية دفعت الفريق إلى دراسة التوسّع خارج السوق المحلية، لكن بخطوات محسوبة تراعي خصوصية كل بلد.
ويخضع تطبيق زواج «ملكة» لنظام حماية البيانات الشخصية السعودي، في محاولة لطمأنة المستخدمين بأن معلوماتهم في نطاقٍ آمن.
ومن الميزات التي لاقت قبولًا واسعًا ميزة الحسابات العائلية، التي تتيح لأحد أفراد الأسرة إدارة ملف نيابة عن ابنه أو ابنته بحد أقصى 4 أفراد.
هذه الميزة جاءت كما يقول القائمون على التطبيق استجابة لطبيعة المجتمع المحلي، حيث تحرص كثير من العائلات على أن يكون لها حضورٌ في المراحل الأولى من التعارف.
ويتيح «ملكة» تصفّح الملفات الشخصية مجانًا دون اشتراك مسبق، بينما تتوفر باقات مدفوعة لمن يرغب في مزايا إضافية، مع إعلان الأسعار كاملة قبل الاشتراك لضمان وضوح التجربة.
يقول المهندس ريان الغصون -الشريك المؤسس للتطبيق- إن الرقم المعلن «يمثل حالات موثّقة أبلغ عنها المستخدمون بأنفسهم، وليس تقديرًا تسويقيًا»، مضيفًا أن الشركة تفضّل الإعلان عما تحقق بالفعل.
وأشار إلى أن التوسّع الخليجي «جاء استجابة لطلب فعلي رصدناه من مستخدمين خارج المملكة، لا رغبة في التمدد لذاته»، مؤكدًا أن المرحلة الأولى ستراعي اختلاف اللهجات والعادات والمتطلبات النظامية في كل سوق.
ويأتي هذا التوسّع في وقت يشهد فيه سوق تطبيقات الزواج في المنطقة العربية نموًا لافتًا، مع تزايد الباحثين عن ارتباطٍ جاد على المنصات المتخصصة بدلًا من تطبيقات التعارف العامة. ورغم المنافسة التي تفرضها منصات عالمية تخدم المسلمين في أكثر من 100 دولة، تراهن التطبيقات المحلية على فهمٍ أدق للسياق الاجتماعي، وهو ما لا يتوفر عادةً في المنصات العابرة للحدود.
ولم تكشف الشركة عن جدولٍ زمني محدد لدخول كل سوق، مكتفية بالقول إن الإعلان عن كل مرحلة سيتم عند اكتمال متطلباتها النظامية والتشغيلية، في محاولة للحفاظ على وتيرة توسّع واقعية لا تتجاوز قدرة الفريق ولا خصوصية كل مجتمع.
In a rapidly changing social scene, the Saudi matchmaking app "Malika," specialized in relationships aimed at marriage, announced that it has reached over 4,500 completed marriage cases through the platform, a number that the app's management claims comes from real stories reported by their owners, not from marketing estimates.
With this continuous growth, the company has begun a gradual expansion phase into several markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
The management of "Malika" clarified that this achievement is not just a number to announce, but the result of daily interactions between users looking for serious commitments, and that the noticeable increase over the past months has prompted the team to consider expanding outside the local market, but with calculated steps that take into account the uniqueness of each country.
The Malika Marriage app is subject to the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law, in an attempt to reassure users that their information is within a secure scope.
Among the widely accepted features is the family accounts option, which allows a family member to manage a profile on behalf of their son or daughter, with a maximum of 4 individuals.
This feature was introduced, as stated by the app's operators, in response to the nature of the local community, where many families are keen to have a presence in the early stages of acquaintance.
"Malika" allows users to browse profiles for free without prior subscription, while paid packages are available for those who wish for additional features, with all prices announced before subscription to ensure a clear experience.
Engineer Rayan Al-Ghsoon - the co-founder of the app - stated that the announced number "represents documented cases reported by users themselves, not a marketing estimate," adding that the company prefers to announce what has actually been achieved.
He pointed out that the Gulf expansion "came in response to actual demand we observed from users outside the Kingdom, not a desire for expansion for its own sake," emphasizing that the first phase will take into account the differences in dialects, customs, and regulatory requirements in each market.
This expansion comes at a time when the marriage app market in the Arab region is witnessing notable growth, with an increasing number of individuals seeking serious relationships on specialized platforms instead of general dating apps. Despite the competition posed by global platforms serving Muslims in over 100 countries, local apps bet on a more accurate understanding of the social context, which is often lacking in cross-border platforms.
The company has not disclosed a specific timeline for entering each market, merely stating that the announcement for each phase will be made upon the completion of its regulatory and operational requirements, in an attempt to maintain a realistic expansion pace that does not exceed the team's capacity or the uniqueness of each community.