انخفضت المؤشرات الثلاثة الرئيسية في "وول ستريت" في بداية تعاملاتها اليوم، بعد أن عززت بيانات التضخم التي جاءت أعلى من المتوقع الرهانات بأن يقدم مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي على رفع سعر الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية أخرى هذا العام، في وقت يترقب فيه المستثمرون نتائج شركة إنفيديا، الرائدة في مجال رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت لاحق من اليوم.


ونزل مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 29.7 نقطة، أو 0.06%، إلى 53,547.68 نقطة، وانخفض مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 10.4 نقطة، بما يعادل 0.14%، إلى 7,666.88 نقطة. كما تراجع مؤشر ناسداك المجمع 51.7 نقطة، أو 0.20%، إلى 26,099.576 نقطة.


تجاوز التوقعات


وأظهرت بيانات وزارة التجارة الأمريكية، اليوم، ارتفاع مؤشر أسعار نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي الأساسي Core PCE، الذي يفضله مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لقياس اتجاهات التضخم، بنسبة 3.3% على أساس سنوي في يوليو، وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع المؤشر الأساسي بنسبة 0.2% بعد التعديل الموسمي. وفي المقابل، ارتفع مؤشر PCE العام بنسبة 0.2% على أساس شهري، بينما سجل 3.7% على أساس سنوي، متجاوزاً توقعات المحللين البالغة 3.6%.