The three main indices on Wall Street fell at the start of trading today, after inflation data came in higher than expected, bolstering bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another quarter point this year, as investors await the results of Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence chips, later today.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 29.7 points, or 0.06%, to 53,547.68 points, and the S&P 500 fell by 10.4 points, or 0.14%, to 7,666.88 points. The Nasdaq Composite also declined by 51.7 points, or 0.20%, to 26,099.576 points.



Exceeding Expectations



Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce today showed that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which the Federal Reserve prefers to measure inflation trends, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in July. On a monthly basis, the core index increased by 0.2% after seasonal adjustment. In contrast, the overall PCE index rose by 0.2% month-on-month, while it recorded 3.7% year-on-year, exceeding analysts' expectations of 3.6%.