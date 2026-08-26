انخفضت المؤشرات الثلاثة الرئيسية في "وول ستريت" في بداية تعاملاتها اليوم، بعد أن عززت بيانات التضخم التي جاءت أعلى من المتوقع الرهانات بأن يقدم مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي على رفع سعر الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية أخرى هذا العام، في وقت يترقب فيه المستثمرون نتائج شركة إنفيديا، الرائدة في مجال رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت لاحق من اليوم.
ونزل مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 29.7 نقطة، أو 0.06%، إلى 53,547.68 نقطة، وانخفض مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 10.4 نقطة، بما يعادل 0.14%، إلى 7,666.88 نقطة. كما تراجع مؤشر ناسداك المجمع 51.7 نقطة، أو 0.20%، إلى 26,099.576 نقطة.
تجاوز التوقعات
وأظهرت بيانات وزارة التجارة الأمريكية، اليوم، ارتفاع مؤشر أسعار نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي الأساسي Core PCE، الذي يفضله مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لقياس اتجاهات التضخم، بنسبة 3.3% على أساس سنوي في يوليو، وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع المؤشر الأساسي بنسبة 0.2% بعد التعديل الموسمي. وفي المقابل، ارتفع مؤشر PCE العام بنسبة 0.2% على أساس شهري، بينما سجل 3.7% على أساس سنوي، متجاوزاً توقعات المحللين البالغة 3.6%.
The three main indices on Wall Street fell at the start of trading today, after inflation data came in higher than expected, bolstering bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another quarter point this year, as investors await the results of Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence chips, later today.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 29.7 points, or 0.06%, to 53,547.68 points, and the S&P 500 fell by 10.4 points, or 0.14%, to 7,666.88 points. The Nasdaq Composite also declined by 51.7 points, or 0.20%, to 26,099.576 points.
Exceeding Expectations
Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce today showed that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which the Federal Reserve prefers to measure inflation trends, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in July. On a monthly basis, the core index increased by 0.2% after seasonal adjustment. In contrast, the overall PCE index rose by 0.2% month-on-month, while it recorded 3.7% year-on-year, exceeding analysts' expectations of 3.6%.