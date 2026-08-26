The Prince of the Tabuk region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, attended the signing ceremony of a package of contracts, agreements, and developmental, investment, and housing projects in the region, with a total amount exceeding 2.3 billion riyals.



The package included the signing of 5 contracts for the cleaning of the city of Tabuk, and an agreement for site handover between the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve and the Tabuk Region Municipality to establish an engineering landfill, in addition to investment projects by the Amanah Company "Gateway for Investment," and 4 contracts for housing scheme projects on lands owned by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.



Contracts were also launched and signed for the construction of 177 housing units, while the Prince of the Tabuk region handed over 317 housing units as part of the "Sakan" Foundation's contribution to providing permanent housing for eligible families through the "Jood Housing" initiative, and honored the donors within the "Jood Tabuk" initiative.



At the end of the event, Prince Fahd bin Sultan welcomed the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, praising his efforts and commitment to overseeing the projects on the ground, saying: "He is a friend and a human being before being a minister of an important ministry that cares for citizens and residents throughout the Kingdom," expressing his happiness with the minister's visit to Tabuk and his eagerness to see matters firsthand.



He emphasized that the projects will have a tangible impact on serving the city's residents, noting that the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing is one of the most connected ministries to the life of the citizen, due to the services it provides that touch their home, street, neighborhood, and city, wishing success to the entities and companies responsible for their implementation.