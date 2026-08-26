رعى أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، حفل توقيع حزمة من العقود والاتفاقيات والمشروعات التنموية والاستثمارية والإسكانية في المنطقة، بإجمالي مبالغ تتجاوز 2.3 مليار ريال.


وشملت الحزمة توقيع 5 عقود لنظافة مدينة تبوك، واتفاقية تسليم موقع بين محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية وأمانة منطقة تبوك لإنشاء مردم هندسي، إلى جانب مشروعات استثمارية لشركة الأمانة «بوابة للاستثمار»، و4 عقود لمشروعات مخططات إسكان على أراضٍ مملوكة لوزارة البلديات والإسكان.


كما دُشنت ووُقعت عقود لإنشاء 177 وحدة سكنية، فيما سلّم أمير منطقة تبوك 317 وحدة سكنية ضمن مساهمة مؤسسة «سكن» في توفير المساكن الدائمة للأسر المستحقة عبر مبادرة «جود الإسكان»، وكرّم المانحين ضمن مبادرة «جود تبوك».


وفي ختام المناسبة، رحّب الأمير فهد بن سلطان بوزير البلديات والإسكان، مشيدًا بجهوده وحرصه على الوقوف ميدانيًا على المشروعات، وقال: «هو صديق وإنسان قبل أن يكون وزيرًا لوزارة مهمة تعتني بالمواطن والمواطنة والمقيم في أنحاء المملكة»، معربًا عن سعادته بزيارة الوزير لتبوك وحرصه على رؤية الأمور على الطبيعة.


وأكد أن المشروعات سيكون لها أثر ملموس في خدمة سكان المدينة، مشيرًا إلى أن وزارة البلديات والإسكان من أكثر الوزارات ارتباطًا بحياة المواطن، لما تقدمه من خدمات تمس منزله وشارعه وحيه ومدينته، متمنيًا التوفيق للجهات والشركات القائمة على تنفيذها.