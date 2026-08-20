أعلنت الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية بدء تحقيق مكافحة الإغراق ضد واردات المملكة من ورق الكرتون المقوّى متعدد الطبقات، ذي الخلفية الرمادية والوجه الأبيض أو الملون، بوزن يتراوح بين 180 و500 غرام للمتر المربع، والمصنّع في الهند والصين أو المصدّر منهما.

وجاء قرار فتح التحقيق استنادًا إلى نظام المعالجات التجارية في التجارة الدولية الصادر في 23 نوفمبر 2022، الذي يحدد مهام الهيئة في إجراء التحقيقات والمراجعات وفرض التدابير المتوافقة مع التزامات المملكة الدولية، لا سيما اتفاقيات مكافحة الإغراق والدعم والتدابير التعويضية والوقاية.

ويهدف النظام إلى حماية الصناعة الوطنية من الأضرار الناتجة عن الواردات المُغرِقة أو المدعومة، إضافة إلى الحد من تأثير الزيادة المفاجئة في الواردات، والدفاع عن صادرات المملكة التي قد تواجه إجراءات مماثلة في الأسواق الخارجية.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن تفاصيل التحقيق ومراحله متاحة عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، من خلال صفحات «الإعلانات والتعاميم لتحقيقات المعالجات التجارية» و«تفاصيل التحقيقات والمراجعات الجارية»؛ وذلك لتمكين المهتمين من الاطلاع على المستجدات والوثائق ذات الصلة.