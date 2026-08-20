The General Authority for Foreign Trade announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation against imports to the Kingdom of multi-layered corrugated paper, with a gray back and a white or colored face, weighing between 180 and 500 grams per square meter, manufactured in India and China or exported from them.

The decision to open the investigation is based on the Trade Remedies System in International Trade issued on November 23, 2022, which outlines the Authority's responsibilities in conducting investigations and reviews and imposing measures that comply with the Kingdom's international obligations, particularly the anti-dumping, subsidy, countervailing, and safeguard agreements.

The system aims to protect the national industry from damages resulting from dumped or subsidized imports, in addition to mitigating the impact of sudden increases in imports, and defending the Kingdom's exports that may face similar measures in foreign markets.

The Authority clarified that the details of the investigation and its stages are available on its website, through the pages of "Announcements and Circulars for Trade Remedies Investigations" and "Details of Ongoing Investigations and Reviews"; this is to enable interested parties to stay updated on developments and related documents.