ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية، اليوم، بعد استئناف التداولات التي توقفت مؤقتاً في وقت سابق من الجلسة بسبب عطل فني طارئ. ووصل المؤشر إلى 10914.28 نقطة، وبلغت قيمة التداولات نحو 618 مليون ريال، وسط أداء متباين للأسهم القيادية، عند الساعة 11:40 بتوقيت الرياض.
خلل فني
وسجلت أسهم أرامكو السعودية وبترورابغ والبحري ارتفاعات، في حين تراجع سهم مرافق بنحو 2%. وكانت «مجموعة تداول السعودية» قد أعلنت في وقت سابق تعليق التداول بشكل مؤقت نتيجة خلل فني، قبل أن تعلن استئناف العمليات بعد معالجة العطل. وقالت «تداول السعودية» في بيان: «نعتذر عن هذا العطل ونعمل على إعادة عمليات التداول في أقرب وقت ممكن»، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان أعلى مستويات الكفاءة في السوق.
The Saudi stock market index rose today after trading resumed, which had been temporarily halted earlier in the session due to an unexpected technical malfunction. The index reached 10,914.28 points, and the trading value amounted to approximately 618 million riyals, amid mixed performance of the leading stocks, at 11:40 AM Riyadh time.
Technical Malfunction
Shares of Saudi Aramco, Petro Rabigh, and Bahri recorded increases, while the share of Marafiq declined by about 2%. The "Saudi Exchange Group" had previously announced a temporary suspension of trading due to a technical malfunction, before announcing the resumption of operations after the issue was resolved. "Saudi Exchange" stated in a statement: "We apologize for this malfunction and are working to resume trading operations as soon as possible," confirming that the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the highest levels of efficiency in the market.