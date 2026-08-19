ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية، اليوم، بعد استئناف التداولات التي توقفت مؤقتاً في وقت سابق من الجلسة بسبب عطل فني طارئ. ووصل المؤشر إلى 10914.28 نقطة، وبلغت قيمة التداولات نحو 618 مليون ريال، وسط أداء متباين للأسهم القيادية، عند الساعة 11:40 بتوقيت الرياض.

خلل فني

وسجلت أسهم أرامكو السعودية وبترورابغ والبحري ارتفاعات، في حين تراجع سهم مرافق بنحو 2%. وكانت «مجموعة تداول السعودية» قد أعلنت في وقت سابق تعليق التداول بشكل مؤقت نتيجة خلل فني، قبل أن تعلن استئناف العمليات بعد معالجة العطل. وقالت «تداول السعودية» في بيان: «نعتذر عن هذا العطل ونعمل على إعادة عمليات التداول في أقرب وقت ممكن»، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان أعلى مستويات الكفاءة في السوق.