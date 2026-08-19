The Saudi stock market index rose today after trading resumed, which had been temporarily halted earlier in the session due to an unexpected technical malfunction. The index reached 10,914.28 points, and the trading value amounted to approximately 618 million riyals, amid mixed performance of the leading stocks, at 11:40 AM Riyadh time.



Technical Malfunction



Shares of Saudi Aramco, Petro Rabigh, and Bahri recorded increases, while the share of Marafiq declined by about 2%. The "Saudi Exchange Group" had previously announced a temporary suspension of trading due to a technical malfunction, before announcing the resumption of operations after the issue was resolved. "Saudi Exchange" stated in a statement: "We apologize for this malfunction and are working to resume trading operations as soon as possible," confirming that the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the highest levels of efficiency in the market.