دعا وزير المالية السوري محمد برنية، اتحادات غرف التجارة والصناعة إلى تعزيز الامتثال الضريبي بعد رصد قيام بعض المستوردين بتقديم فواتير مخفضة القيمة في بيانات الاستيراد، ما أدى إلى انخفاض مبالغ السلفة الضريبية المستوفاة على وارداتهم.


وقال برنية: "إن الوزارة لن تسمح بالتهرب الضريبي باعتباره جريمة بحق المجتمع، وإذا كان لذلك ما يبرره في السابق، فاليوم هو جرم أخلاقي قبل أن يكون مالياً، لأن المتهرب ضريبياً يعيق إنشاء مدرسة أو إصلاح طريق أو ترميم مشفى".


سلوك متواتر


وأكد برنية أن بناء الثقة والشراكة مع قطاع الأعمال مسار طويل يحتاج إلى وقت بعد سنوات من الفساد، مشيراً إلى أن المسؤوليات مشتركة بين الوزارة والقطاع الخاص.


وأوضح أن الوزارة تابعت منذ معاودة تحصيل السلفة الضريبية البيانات الجمركية باستخدام تقنيات حديثة ومنصات عالمية، ورصدت سلوكاً متواتراً لدى العديد من المستوردين بتقديم بيانات غير دقيقة.


وأضاف برنية: "حيث إننا نؤمن بالحوار والتواصل لبناء الثقة، خاطبت اليوم غرف التجارة والصناعة لحثهم على تنبيه أعضائهم ومنحهم فرصة أخرى للتصويب وتصحيح هذه الثقافة، وإذ ننشر هذه المخاطبة، فهدفنا من جراء ذلك هو التوعية والتصحيح لا العقاب، الذي نرجو ألا نلجأ إليه".


عمليات تدقيق


وشدد على أن محاولات إخفاء القيم الحقيقية مرصودة بالكامل أمام الإدارة الضريبية، وأن تخفيض قيم الواردات ورقم الأعمال المرتبط بها يعد تهرباً ضريبياً يخضع للعقوبات القانونية، ما لم يبادر المكلف إلى تعديل ذاتي لرقم أعماله قبل اكتشاف المخالفة.


وأشار إلى أنه بدءاً من أكتوبر القادم ستباشر الوزارة عمليات التدقيق على بيانات الاستيراد المنظمة بعد هذا التاريخ، وستعامل الحالات المكتشفة كحالات تهرب ضريبي، مع نشر قائمة بأسماء المتهربين.