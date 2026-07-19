The restaurant and fast food sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing a new phase of growth, where success criteria are no longer limited to expanding the number of branches or increasing sales. Instead, they are now linked to companies' ability to build qualified national workforce, enhance local partnerships, improve operational efficiency, and develop customer experiences that keep pace with the rapid market transformations.

From his experience in leading McDonald's operations in the western and southern regions and the Tabuk area, Mr. Mohammed Ali Reza, the CEO of Reza Food Services Limited, believes that sustainable growth cannot be achieved through short-term decisions. Instead, it requires a comprehensive vision based on investing in people, building a strong ecosystem of suppliers and partners, and planned expansion, alongside making data-driven decisions that reflect market needs.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Reza emphasizes that the success of companies operating in the restaurant sector no longer depends solely on product quality or service speed, but is now related to their ability to create a broader economic and social impact within the communities they operate in, through job creation, skills development, supporting local economic activity, and achieving sustainable value that goes beyond daily operational activities.

In this context, Reza sees that real investment begins with investing in people, explaining that job provision represents the starting point, while the most significant value lies in building career paths that enable Saudi youth to gain practical experience, develop their skills, and take on greater responsibilities as they advance within the organization. An economic and social impact report prepared by Oxford Economics showed that McDonald's Saudi Arabia supported approximately 22,500 jobs, provided over 2,500 training hours, and awarded more than 6,000 professional certificates in restaurant operations, customer service, and team leadership, in addition to investing over 4.6 million riyals in employee training and development.

For Ali Reza, these indicators are not just numbers reflecting the scale of operations, but they affirm the importance of a business model that provides employees with real opportunities for learning and growth, contributing to the preparation of a qualified national workforce capable of keeping pace with sector developments and rising customer expectations. Continuous investment in teams, in his view, is one of the most important factors that ensure performance sustainability and maintain service quality alongside expansion.

This approach extends to local partnerships, which Ali Reza considers a fundamental pillar in achieving sustainable growth, due to their role in supporting national companies, enhancing supply chain resilience, and linking the company's business growth to the surrounding economic ecosystem. The Oxford Economics report showed that McDonald's Saudi Arabia's total contribution to the Kingdom's GDP amounted to approximately 3.6 billion riyals, and that every million riyals of its direct contribution supports about 2.2 million riyals additional within the Saudi economy through supply chains, employee spending, and sectors related to its operations.

Ali Reza believes that the significance of these results lies not only in the size of the contribution but also in demonstrating the interconnectedness between the company's growth and that of its suppliers, partners, and other related sectors, affirming that the long-term success of any institution depends on its ability to create shared value for its employees, partners, and the communities in which it operates.

This direction aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, especially in areas of empowering national competencies, supporting local content, investing in human capital, and increasing the private sector's contribution to development. From this perspective, McDonald's Saudi Arabia is working to link its commercial expansion to the development of local supply chains and build sustainable relationships with suppliers and partners, thereby supporting economic activity and creating new opportunities both directly and indirectly.

Ali Reza also views corporate social responsibility as an integral part of the business model, not a separate activity, explaining that commercial growth must be accompanied by a genuine social impact through community initiatives, supporting deserving groups, and involving employees in volunteer activities. The most sustainable institutions, in his view, are those that achieve a balance between their commercial objectives and their responsibility to society.

Regarding the future of the restaurant and fast food sector in the Kingdom, Reza expects the sector to see further reliance on digital solutions, expansion in delivery services, and development of customer experiences across various service channels, alongside continued innovation in products and services that align with changing consumer expectations.

Despite the growing role of technology, Ali Reza believes that successful digital transformation is not achieved merely by adopting modern tools but relies on understanding customer needs and using data to make more accurate decisions and enhance operational efficiency. Companies will also need to maintain consistency in the quality of the experience across branches, digital platforms, and delivery channels, ensuring that expansion strengthens the brand without compromising service levels.

Regarding the key factors that contributed to the success of McDonald's Saudi Arabia in recent years, Reza asserts that success was not the result of a single decision or a specific milestone but rather the outcome of a long-term strategy focused on investing in people, enhancing local partnerships, planned expansion, continuous innovation in customer experience, and commitment to corporate social responsibility. Adhering to these pillars has contributed to building a business ecosystem more capable of growth and adaptation to changes, a fact that the results of the Oxford Economics report documented independently.

On a personal level, Mr. Mohammed Ali Reza considers one of the biggest challenges he faced during his career to be keeping pace with rapid changes while maintaining performance quality and continuous development. One of the key lessons he has learned is that sustainable success is not achieved through quick solutions but through continuous investment in teams, fostering a culture of collaboration, relying on data and results in decision-making, while maintaining the necessary flexibility to respond to market shifts.

Ali Reza looks forward to a future where the restaurant sector in the Kingdom continues to evolve and grow, with a greater focus on national competencies, sustainability, and innovation. McDonald's Saudi Arabia's priorities in the coming years will remain centered on sustainable expansion, enhancing customer experience, strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, and continuing to invest in employees and community initiatives.

He concluded by emphasizing that the company's ambition is not limited to increasing its business size but extends to establishing its role as a long-term partner in development, creating a sustainable economic and social impact that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and benefits employees, partners, and local communities.