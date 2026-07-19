يشهد قطاع المطاعم والخدمات السريعة في المملكة العربية السعودية مرحلة جديدة من النمو، لم تعد فيها معايير النجاح تقتصر على التوسع في عدد الفروع أو زيادة المبيعات، بل أصبحت ترتبط بقدرة الشركات على بناء كوادر وطنية مؤهلة، وتعزيز الشراكات المحلية، ورفع كفاءة العمليات، وتطوير تجربة العملاء بما يواكب التحولات المتسارعة في السوق.

ومن واقع خبرته في قيادة أعمال ماكدونالدز في المناطق الغربية والجنوبية ومنطقة تبوك، يرى أ. محمد علي رضا، المدير التنفيذي لشركة رضا للخدمات الغذائية المحدودة، أن النمو المستدام لا يتحقق من خلال قرارات قصيرة المدى، وإنما يتطلب رؤية متكاملة تقوم على الاستثمار في الإنسان، وبناء منظومة قوية من الموردين والشركاء، والتوسع المدروس، إلى جانب اتخاذ قرارات تستند إلى البيانات واحتياجات السوق.

ويؤكد أ. محمد علي رضا أن نجاح الشركات العاملة في قطاع المطاعم لم يعد يعتمد فقط على جودة المنتجات أو سرعة تقديم الخدمة، بل أصبح مرتبطاً بقدرتها على تحقيق أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي أوسع داخل المجتمعات التي تعمل فيها، من خلال خلق فرص العمل، وتطوير الكفاءات، ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي المحلي، وتحقيق قيمة مستدامة تتجاوز نطاق العمليات التشغيلية اليومية.

وفي هذا السياق، يرى رضا أن الاستثمار الحقيقي يبدأ بالاستثمار في الإنسان، موضحاً أن توفير الوظائف يمثل نقطة البداية، بينما تكمن القيمة الأهم في بناء مسارات مهنية تمكّن الشباب السعودي من اكتساب الخبرات العملية وتطوير مهاراتهم وتحمل مسؤوليات أكبر مع تقدمهم داخل المؤسسة. وقد أظهر تقرير الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، الذي أعدته Oxford Economics، أن عمليات ماكدونالدز السعودية دعمت نحو 22,500 وظيفة، إلى جانب تقديم أكثر من 2,500 ساعة تدريبية، ومنح ما يزيد على 6,000 شهادة مهنية في مجالات تشغيل المطاعم وخدمة العملاء وقيادة الفرق، فضلاً عن استثمار تجاوز 4.6 مليون ريال في تدريب الموظفين وتطويرهم.

وبالنسبة إلى علي رضا، لا تمثل هذه المؤشرات مجرد أرقام تعكس حجم العمليات، بل تؤكد أهمية نموذج عمل يمنح الموظفين فرصاً حقيقية للتعلم والنمو، ويسهم في إعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة وقادرة على مواكبة تطور القطاع وارتفاع توقعات العملاء. فالاستثمار المستمر في فرق العمل، بحسب رؤيته، هو أحد أهم العوامل التي تضمن استدامة الأداء وتحافظ على جودة الخدمة بالتوازي مع التوسع.

ويمتد هذا النهج إلى الشراكات المحلية التي يعتبرها علي رضا ركناً أساسياً في تحقيق النمو المستدام، نظراً لدورها في دعم الشركات الوطنية، وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، وربط نمو أعمال الشركة بالمنظومة الاقتصادية المحيطة بها. وقد أظهر تقرير Oxford Economics أن مساهمة ماكدونالدز السعودية الإجمالية في الناتج المحلي للمملكة بلغت نحو 3.6 مليار ريال، وأن كل مليون ريال من مساهمتها المباشرة يدعم نحو 2.2 مليون ريال إضافية داخل الاقتصاد السعودي من خلال سلاسل الإمداد وإنفاق الموظفين والقطاعات المرتبطة بأعمالها.

ويرى علي رضا أن أهمية هذه النتائج لا تكمن في حجم المساهمة فقط، بل في إظهار مدى الترابط بين نمو الشركة ونمو الموردين والشركاء والقطاعات الأخرى المرتبطة بها، مؤكداً أن النجاح طويل المدى لأي مؤسسة يعتمد على قدرتها على خلق قيمة مشتركة لموظفيها وشركائها والمجتمعات التي تعمل فيها.

ويتوافق هذا التوجه مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، خاصة في مجالات تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، ودعم المحتوى المحلي، والاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، وزيادة مساهمة القطاع الخاص في التنمية. ومن هذا المنطلق، تعمل ماكدونالدز السعودية على ربط توسعها التجاري بتنمية سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، وبناء علاقات مستدامة مع الموردين والشركاء، بما يدعم النشاط الاقتصادي ويخلق فرصاً جديدة بصورة مباشرة وغير مباشرة.

كما ينظر علي رضا إلى المسؤولية المجتمعية باعتبارها جزءاً أصيلاً من نموذج العمل، وليست نشاطاً منفصلاً عنه، موضحاً أن النمو التجاري يجب أن يصاحبه أثر اجتماعي حقيقي من خلال المبادرات المجتمعية ودعم الفئات المستحقة ومشاركة الموظفين في الأنشطة التطوعية. فالمؤسسات الأكثر قدرة على الاستمرار، من وجهة نظره، هي التي تحقق توازناً بين أهدافها التجارية ومسؤوليتها تجاه المجتمع.

وحول مستقبل قطاع المطاعم والخدمات السريعة في المملكة، يتوقع رضا أن يشهد القطاع مزيداً من الاعتماد على الحلول الرقمية، والتوسع في خدمات التوصيل، وتطوير تجربة العملاء عبر مختلف قنوات الخدمة، إلى جانب مواصلة الابتكار في المنتجات والخدمات بما يتناسب مع تطلعات المستهلكين المتغيرة.

ورغم الدور المتنامي للتكنولوجيا، يرى علي رضا أن التحول الرقمي الناجح لا يتحقق بمجرد تبني الأدوات الحديثة، وإنما يعتمد على فهم احتياجات العملاء واستخدام البيانات لاتخاذ قرارات أكثر دقة ورفع كفاءة العمليات. كما ستحتاج الشركات إلى الحفاظ على اتساق جودة التجربة عبر الفروع والمنصات الرقمية وقنوات التوصيل، بحيث يدعم التوسع قوة العلامة ولا يأتي على حساب مستوى الخدمة.

وعن أبرز العوامل التي أسهمت في نجاح ماكدونالدز السعودية خلال السنوات الماضية، يؤكد رضا أن النجاح لم يكن نتيجة قرار واحد أو محطة بعينها، بل جاء ثمرة استراتيجية طويلة المدى قامت على الاستثمار في الإنسان، وتعزيز الشراكات المحلية، والتوسع المدروس، والابتكار المستمر في تجربة العملاء، إلى جانب الالتزام بالمسؤولية المجتمعية. وقد أسهم الالتزام بهذه الركائز في بناء منظومة أعمال أكثر قدرة على النمو والتكيف مع التغيرات، وهو الأثر الذي جاءت نتائج تقرير Oxford Economics لتوثقه بصورة مستقلة.

أما على المستوى الشخصي، فيعتبر أ. محمد علي رضا أن أحد أكبر التحديات التي واجهها خلال مسيرته المهنية يتمثل في مواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة مع الحفاظ على جودة الأداء واستمرارية التطوير. ومن أبرز الدروس التي اكتسبها أن النجاح المستدام لا يتحقق من خلال الحلول السريعة، بل من خلال الاستثمار المتواصل في فرق العمل، وتعزيز ثقافة التعاون، والاعتماد على البيانات والنتائج في اتخاذ القرارات، مع الحفاظ على المرونة اللازمة للاستجابة لتحولات السوق.

ويتطلع علي رضا إلى مستقبل يواصل فيه قطاع المطاعم بالمملكة تطوره ونموه، مع تركيز أكبر على الكفاءات الوطنية والاستدامة والابتكار. وستظل أولويات ماكدونالدز السعودية خلال السنوات المقبلة قائمة على التوسع المستدام، وتطوير تجربة العملاء، وتعزيز الشراكات مع الموردين المحليين، ومواصلة الاستثمار في الموظفين والمبادرات المجتمعية.

واختتم بالتأكيد على أن طموح الشركة لا يقتصر على زيادة حجم أعمالها، بل يمتد إلى ترسيخ دورها كشريك طويل المدى في التنمية، وبناء أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي مستدام يواكب رؤية المملكة 2030 ويعود بالنفع على الموظفين والشركاء والمجتمعات المحلية.